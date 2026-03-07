Worried Fans Issue Plea to France Family Over NASCAR Gen-4 Series’ Future

Like it or not, NASCAR, just like any other form of motorsports, keeps updating its cars. However, the O’Reilly Series is yet to receive a major overhaul like the Cup Series. So when fans realized that it had been 16 years since the last update, they couldn’t help but be worried.

A user from the NASCAR community raises an important fact about the O’Reilly Series and its cars.

“Given this car is in its 16th season, as the then Nationwide series saw a transition from a knockoff of the Cup Gen 4 car to a modified version of the ‘Car of Tomorrow’ that we see today, how long do we see this car stick around until NASCAR decides to modernize it like the Cup Series experienced?”

Multiple drivers and the fans themselves have a gripe with the current NASCAR Cup Series cars. After all, the O’Reilly cars are much more fun to drive for the participants.

These cars produce less dirty air compared to the current Cup cars. They are less suited to road courses and offer better runs on the ovals.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 21, 2021; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Moreover, the O’Reilly series cars from the current generation are similar to the Gen-4 Cup Series car. That platform was very popular among the fans and drivers themselves. Now that there is a risk of NASCAR bringing changes to the current cars in the O’Reilly series, the fans are rallying to stop the France family from making any unnecessary changes.

NASCAR fans plead to save O’Reilly series from ruin

“⁠⁠Let’s not try to fix something that isn’t broken!” It was the immediate reaction from the community as soon as the topic of NASCAR changing the O’Reilly cars came up.

One of the fans went on to argue about how good the racing in the O’Reilly series has become with these cars. “⁠I hope they keep this car forever…. The racing product is great every single week. No reason for a big change. I also think any major change would be a big financial burden for most of the teams.”

These words were echoed by another fan, who does not want any unnecessary upgrades or changes. “Hopefully forever. We could all be in flying cars and I still wouldn’t want them to change.”

Some fans also reveal that they have a sense of dread about the O’Reilly series losing its fame if the changes do happen. “We’re cooked if they decide to make O’Reilly a Next Gen car.”

A user also reveals the truth behind the current-gen NASCAR O’Reilly cars. They claim that the car is performing as well only because it very closely resembles the popular Car of Tomorrow.

“The only changes they’ve made to the O’Reilly car are models and body construction. Once the flange-fit composite bodies were mandated in 2019, that was the end of the Dodge Challenger.

“Otherwise, they’re still using CoT chassis underneath, and I wouldn’t be surprised if at least one of those chassis dates back to 2007.”

NASCAR and the France family should probably take note and listen to the fans. After all, lately, the O’Reilly Series has been putting in great efforts to establish itself as a unique racing experience. If, for some reason, it loses its charm, NASCAR will risk losing popularity and make the fans furious about it once more.