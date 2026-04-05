NASCAR O’Reilly Star Banks on Positive Signs Chasing First Victory With 5-Word Message

Winning a race in NASCAR is a great feat and takes a lot of perseverance. Many great drivers take time to seal their first win, and the journey to get to that is sometimes frustrating. But for VKGNs Parker Retzlaff, the Rockingham race was certainly a step in the right direction.

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Parker Retzlaff (No. 99) finished 8th place in the standings after having started third for Viking Motorsports.

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Post the race, Retzlaff laid out what exactly had transpired during the race.

“The race was overall very clean and good; we were a little bit better than we finished,” he said. “Just couldn’t get the track position we needed… whether it was just restarts or pit road.”

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The gap for this young driver is critical. Retzlaff remains winless in the NASCAR Xfinity Series despite having over 100 career starts. Yet now, signs of a true champion have begun to emerge as he transitions to the more conversion-of-results phase of his career, backed by the team’s strengthened alliance with Richard Childress Racing.

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This year alone, he has consistently been running top-10 pace and already has a P2 finish at the 2026 Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250, tying his career best.

“I think it’s just the leadership, the ownership, and all the crew guys and crew chiefs are there to put all the hard work in,” said Retzlaff. “I’m lucky enough to get a chance to drive for a team like this. I think we’re building something really special.”

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The team started in 2024 has been slowly progressing, and its recent alliance with Richard Childress Racing is certainly proving to be impactful not only for the drivers but also for the team.

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RCR Alliance Deepens VKNG Motorsports’ Competitive Infrastructure

The alliance started in 2026 and has not only proven great strategically, but also technically helped elevate VKNG. Through its alliance with RCR, the team can now fully tap into a competitive ecosystem that ranges from sharing engineering data to setting up common databases and simulation tools to even race weekend telemetry loops that eliminate slow, independent development cycles.

This collaboration doesn’t stop here. The integration extends to ECR Engines that align VKNG with the same power units that are used by the front-running Chevrolet programs, while also allowing for the integration of RCR-influenced chassis builds and technical workflows.

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Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 14: Richard Childress watches qualifying on pit road for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA O’Reilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals 300 on February 14, 2026, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL.Photo by Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 14 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals 300 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260214002

The alliance allows VKNG to have access to experienced engineering personnel, the adoption of RCR race strategy frameworks, as well as exposure to multi-car data comparisons, accelerating decision-making and reducing performance variability.

This, coupled with VKNG’s own expansion to move towards a second entry, allows the team to compound its learning speed while also at the same time making them more competitive. Now what remains to be seen is how well VKNG executes its learnings, for the technological and operational barrier that earlier existed.