NASCAR Paddock Moved as Kyle Busch & Greg Biffle Receive Posthumous $120,000 Honors

Kyle Busch’s name had long been associated with winning, seldom flaring tempers on the NASCAR track, and fierce competition. But one of the most important things he built began at home. It was when he and his wife, Samantha, struggled to have a child of their own.

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Then there’s Greg Biffle; both were brought together by the tragedy that became of them. His story of generosity was a different one. After Hurricane Helene tore through parts of North Carolina, he spent 14 days using his personal helicopter to reach people cut off by the storm.

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Now, on October 27, Comcast has named both drivers the first-ever co-champions of its Community Champion of the Year Award. The company will donate $120,000 between the causes connected to them, giving $60,000 each to the Busches’ Bundle of Joy Fund and the Biffle Family Legacy Impact Fund.

Kyle Larson once described the side of Busch that fans do not always see. As shared by Kelly Crandall on X,

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“I think for so long, Kyle was misunderstood as a person because so many people would just view Kyle Busch as the racer. A lot of the same qualities on the track can be off the track, but it’s also a loving father who wants to succeed for his family and for those around him,” Larson said.

That paints an accurate picture of who Kyle was. When looking at the Bundle of Joy Fund, before it became a source of help for other families, infertility was a deeply personal struggle for Kyle and Samantha. They turned to in vitro fertilization (IVF), and their first round resulted in the birth of their son, Brexton.

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The experience also left them thinking about couples who faced the same financial and emotional strain but had fewer options. This was revealed by Samantha.

Fertility treatment can be expensive, and the cost can put parenthood out of reach even when couples are ready to begin a family. And so, the Busches founded the Bundle of Joy Fund in 2015 to help families pay for treatment.

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Since then, it has awarded more than $2.5 million in fertility grants to nearly 200 families, helping welcome 114 babies. The organization has also helped bring more attention to infertility, a subject many people find difficult to discuss openly.

Comcast’s $60,000 donation will help that work continue. It is a direct investment in a fund built from the Busches’ own experience, rather than simply a tribute to Kyle’s NASCAR career.

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Greg Biffle’s NASCAR legacy and the way forward

Biffle’s community work became especially visible after Hurricane Helene struck in 2024. Flooding left residents stranded and made some areas difficult to reach. For 14 consecutive days, he flew his personal helicopter into affected communities, helping reach people in need and supporting rescue efforts.

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The scale of that response made a lasting impression. Biffle was a NASCAR champion, but during the disaster, his aircraft became a way to reach people who could not easily get help by other means. As put across in the video, a sentiment shared by friends and family alike was:

“Greg, to me, was always the same. I think for a lot of people, he was. He made himself a hero without trying to be a hero. That’s what heroes are, right? Like they don’t try to be a hero. You just do the right thing and become a hero. He was a legend on the racetrack and he made himself a legend off the racetrack just by doing the right thing.”

Biffle died in a plane crash on December 18, 2025, alongside his wife, Cristina, their son, Ryder, and daughter, Emma. The loss shook the NASCAR community.

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The Biffle Family Legacy Impact Fund now carries forward the family’s commitment to helping others, working with Foundation For The Carolinas to support communities and causes in need.

The $60,000 award will support that ongoing effort. It cannot replace the family members lost, but it can help sustain the kind of community work for which Biffle became known.

The Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award was established in 2015 to recognize service within NASCAR. Its program has donated more than $1 million to nonprofit organizations, but this year marks the first time two people have shared the title.

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That decision brings two very different stories together. The $120,000 will be divided equally, but the impact of the donations will be measured in the people they reach.

For the families seeking help through the Bundle of Joy Fund and the communities supported by the Biffle Family Legacy Impact Fund, the recognition means their work can keep going, and their spirit lives on.