NASCAR Playoffs: All 16 Confirmed Drivers Locked-In for the Championship After Daytona Race

The 2025 NASCAR Playoffs field is officially set, with all 16 drivers locked in for the championship chase following the dramatic conclusion at Daytona International Speedway. The thrilling regular-season finale saw intense battles and strategic moves that defined who would continue their quest for the NASCAR Cup Series title.

Ryan Blaney stole the spotlight with a last-lap surge to claim victory at Daytona. Now, the 16 confirmed drivers are poised for the high-stakes battles ahead, and the list includes a mix of proven veterans and fresh talent.

Playoff drivers locked in: intensity and gains at Daytona

The regular-season finale at Daytona had everything- chaos, strategy, and a wild finish. Ryan Blaney, already locked into the playoffs, grabbed his second win of the season with a clutch last-lap move. The real drama was behind him, where Tyler Reddick survived a late crash and still made the cut with a solid points cushion.

Alex Bowman, despite a DNF, held on to the final playoff spot thanks to how the points played out. It was a night full of tension, heartbreak, and last-minute math as teams waited to see who would make it into the championship chase.

With the field now set, the focus shifts to the high-stakes format that defines the road to the championship.

The NASCAR Playoffs feature an elimination format spread over ten races divided into four rounds: the Round of 16, Round of 12, Round of 8, and finally the Championship 4. After each round, four drivers get eliminated based on points unless a driver wins a race in that round to automatically advance.

Before the playoffs begin, all qualified drivers have their points reset to 2,000 and add their accumulated playoff points earned during the regular season awarded for race wins, stage wins, and final regular season standings. This point carries over rewards consistent performance and gives higher seeds a competitive advantage heading into the playoffs.

Below is the detailed list of all 16 qualified drivers along with their playoff point differences relative to the Round of 12 cutline, showing just how tight the competition is going into these critical races:

This table highlights the fiercely competitive nature at the cusp of the Round of 12 cutline. With multiple drivers within just a few points of each other, every race, every stage win, and every position gained or lost can be pivotal in determining who advances further toward the championship.

This tight points spread ensures that the intensity at the track remains high as drivers battle not only each other but also the constant pressure of elimination in the weeks ahead.

The Road through the rounds: Predicting the playoff progression

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs commence, all 16 drivers face the daunting challenge of advancing through three elimination rounds to reach the coveted Championship 4. The Round of 16 is often about securing stability, avoiding mistakes, and capitalizing on opportunities.

Given their strong regular-season performances and point leads, drivers like Kyle Larson, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney are favored to make it safely through this first round, leveraging their consistency and multiple wins.

Shane van Gisbergen and Christopher Bell also show powerful form and could advance comfortably, while mid-tier drivers such as Chase Elliott and Chase Briscoe might have to rely on strategic excellence and grit to avoid elimination.

The Round of 12 intensifies the competition, with pressure mounting as four more drivers are cut. Here, drivers who have exhibited veteran savvy and adaptability, including Joey Logano and Austin Cindric, have the edge. Drivers near the cutline, like Tyler Reddick, Josh Berry, or Alex Bowman, must seize every moment, possibly wagering aggressive strategies or aiming for a race win to automatically advance. Past playoff experience, coupled with track versatility, will be a critical factor heading into this stage.

By the Round of 8, the field narrows to the sport’s cream, with high stakes for the final championship contention. Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney emerge as top favorites due to their impressive season-long speed and playoff poise.

Denny Hamlin’s four wins anchor him as a formidable competitor, too, closely followed by William Byron, whose consistency remains a threat. The battle for the final Championship 4 spot could hinge on razor-thin margins, with drivers like Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, or even surprise contenders potentially disrupting expectations with bold tactics or timely performances.

The Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway will probably feature Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, and William Byron, given their track records and momentum entering the postseason. Each has demonstrated the right balance of speed, strategy, and endurance to contend for the title.

While these picks are based on performance trends and consistency, NASCAR’s unpredictability means surprises are common. Underdogs like Josh Berry or Bubba Wallace could easily disrupt expectations and shake up the finale.

As the playoffs unfold, fans can expect tension-filled races, where every lap is critical, and every point gained or lost could be the difference between continuing the championship hunt or facing elimination. The drama set in motion at Daytona carries forward, setting the stage for one of the most competitive and captivating NASCAR playoff seasons in recent memory.