Denny Hamlin Shoots Down NASCAR Broadcaster’s Fake ‘Apology’ Narrative

Denny Hamlin beamed with confidence after clinching his fifth win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Enjoy Illinois 300, quipping, “I just told [Bill Murray] to talk to the guys behind me and make sure they stay behind me the rest of the race. So we made that happen. Man, it’s just a great victory.” The Hollywood star, serving as grand marshal, added a touch of star power to the Gateway event. Hamlin’s dominant performance locked in his Round of 12 playoff spot, marking Toyota’s 200th Cup win. Yet, amid the celebrations, whispers from the broadcast booth hinted at more beneath that pre-race exchange.

Broadcasters speculated that Murray’s lean-in chat involved an apology for skipping Hamlin’s golf tournament or rejecting a past lucrative offer. As cameras captured the lively pit road moment between Hamlin and Murray, fans tuned in live but often missed the full story behind such interactions. Broadcasters speculated on the conversation’s tone, sparking curiosity about what really went down at World Wide Technology Raceway. With the race’s high stakes in the playoffs’ second round, every detail mattered, especially when a celebrity like Murray steps into the mix. But as Hamlin later revealed in his post-race presser, the truth might surprise those quick to assume.

Denny Hamlin clears the air on Murray chat

In a post-race conference aired on Cup Scene, Denny Hamlin directly addressed the pit road talk with Bill Murray, dismantling any misconceptions floated by broadcasters. What some viewers and commentators interpreted as a serious or apologetic exchange was, in Hamlin’s words, far lighter. “We had a long conversation. He wanted to run me through 20 questions as I’m trying to get my helmet on,” Hamlin explained, painting a picture of Murray’s curiosity about the racing environment.

This came after footage showed Murray leaning into Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota, leading to speculation on the interaction’s depth. But Hamlin’s account rooted it in casual banter, tying back to Murray’s history as a Chicago sports fan who embraced NASCAR’s Midwest vibe at the 2023 Chicago Street Race, where he similarly brought levity to the grid. Delving deeper, Hamlin shared specifics that highlighted the fun, unrelated to any remorse.

“He was just asking about the smell. He was asking if he lit a match, would everything just blow up? He says things smell like sulfur out there,” Hamlin recounted, emphasizing Murray’s wide-eyed questions about the garage’s sensory chaos. This contrasted sharply with the “apology” angle pushed in some coverage, which overlooked Murray’s playful personality, seen in his “Ghostbusters” and “Groundhog Day” roles, and his genuine interest in motorsports.

Hamlin’s clarification stemmed from their pre-driver intros chat, building on shared Virginia ties, as Murray filmed “What About Bob?” at Smith Mountain Lake, a spot Hamlin knows well from his upbringing. Such details grounded the moment in mutual admiration, not regret, especially since Murray has joined Hamlin’s charity golf events before, making any “lucrative offer” rejection narrative feel forced amid the playoff pressure.

Hamlin wrapped up by noting the conversation’s offbeat turn: “I come to find out, I asked him his favorite movie he ever did was actually my favorite Bill Murray movie, which is What About Bob. It was just such a funny movie way back in the day.” This quote underscored the exchange’s nostalgic joy, far from the somber tone broadcasters implied. With Hamlin fresh off his 59th career win, tying him close to NASCAR legends, the story added a human layer to his intense season, where he’s topped the standings with 2,120 points.

It also echoed past celebrity cameos in racing, like Murray’s 2023 command to start engines, showing how these moments boost fan engagement but can spark unfounded tales without full context. While Hamlin’s on-track prowess stole the show, this off-track clarification reminded everyone that not every chat is loaded with drama. As he eyes bigger goals, could this momentum finally deliver what he’s chased for years?

Hamlin emphasizes results over hype

Denny Hamlin’s Gateway victory didn’t just pad his stats; it signaled a potential turning point in his quest for that first Cup championship. At 44, with 20 seasons under his belt, Hamlin’s experience shone through as he navigated the 1.25-mile track’s chaos, including 10 cautions over 52 laps. His team, led by crew chief Chris Gayle, executed flawlessly, turning an early pit strategy into a commanding finish 1.620 seconds ahead of Chase Briscoe.

As Hamlin put it, “When you compare me to someone that’s maybe got one or two, maybe three championships, and half the wins, I don’t think that person’s better than I am.” This mindset, backed by his playoff consistency, has him advancing to the Round of 12 for the 11th time in 12 years, a feat that underscores his edge in high-pressure rounds. The win’s timing couldn’t be better, coming in Hamlin’s first five-win season since 2020 and boosting his confidence amid NASCAR’s era of uniform car parts.

“You used to be able to build speed in your cars that separated you from the competition. Now with everything so similar, how else am I supposed to set myself apart from everyone else?” Hamlin reflected, highlighting his focus on outworking rivals through late-night strategy sessions and simulator time. Team owner Joe Gibbs praised this drive: “I’ll tell you what’s impressive about Denny: it’s his work ethic. He … really works hard at everything.” With 14 playoff wins, ranking fourth all-time, Hamlin’s average playoff finish outperforms his regular season, positioning him well for tracks like Bristol, where he’s triumphed three times.

Looking ahead, Hamlin stays grounded, prioritizing victories over title countdowns. “There’s certain races that I do have countdowns for. Championships isn’t one of them,” he said, emphasizing results over hype. This approach, combined with his 642 laps led in 2025, could crack the final-four code he’s neared but never claimed, like his 2010 runner-up to Jimmie Johnson. As the playoffs intensify, Hamlin’s Gateway masterclass, his first there, proves age and experience might just outpace youth in the elimination grind.