NASCAR Plots Long-Term Comeback in Chicago After Rejecting City’s Plea for 2026

There’s a certain electricity that crackles through Chicago when NASCAR roars into Grant Park, but no one has harnessed it quite like Shane van Gisbergen. The New Zealander shocked the motorsport world in 2023 when he claimed victory in his very first Cup Series start on the city’s street circuit. And two years later, in what many now call a defining chapter, SVG returned and did the unthinkable: swept both the Xfinity and Cup Series in 2025, starting from pole in each. Only Kyle Busch had achieved a double like that since 2016. For van Gisbergen, Chicago didn’t just make his name in NASCAR; it became the heart of his American journey.

Despite record-breaking excitement and an emotional high point for fans and drivers alike, this year’s event might be remembered not just for who conquered the track but for what’s being taken away. NASCAR has confirmed the street race won’t return to Chicago in 2026. From SVG’s commanding runs to the sight of race cars streaking past skyline backdrops, the event had become part of the city’s summer rhythm. Now, Chicago waits, hopeful that this story isn’t over yet.

City officials confirm NASCAR wants back in, but not before 2027

City of Chicago officials met with NASCAR earlier this month to discuss the fate of the Chicago Street Race, which had its second edition this July. Despite the city’s appeal for a 2026 return, NASCAR has opted to take a one-year hiatus, looking toward a longer-term revival. The outcome made one thing clear: while 2026 is off the table, NASCAR has every intention of returning.

“After this meeting [with NASCAR last night], I am absolutely convinced they want to come back and race in ’27, ’28 and beyond,” said Alderman Brian Hopkins. However, he added, “It’s time to hit the reset button and make sure that the Chicago taxpayers get what they’re entitled to.”

The discussions, reported by Adam Stern on X, focused on logistical improvements such as faster setup and teardown operations and enhancing the event’s financial returns. NASCAR’s leadership assured the city that its community engagement would continue through 2026, with expanded efforts in local youth organizations and charity programs.

City officials estimate the total cost of preparing, dismantling, and running the event at around $15 million. Although NASCAR has demonstrated a strong interest in keeping the race in the city, its future will largely depend on support from key stakeholders and how well it fits into the broader schedule.

“They did tell us that, they’re only looking at coming back to Chicago in June, July, possibly August,” Hopkins said. “But August is very challenging for them. They didn’t rule it out, but they did say there was a much lower probability that they could make a date work in August.”

Alderman Bill Conway, whose ward includes parts of the Loop and South Loop, noted that although residents have found the race somewhat disruptive, the inconvenience was less than initially feared. Feedback consistently pointed to one major concern: holding the event over the July 4th holiday. Officials and NASCAR now agree that any future date should avoid that weekend.

From 2023 to 2025, the Chicago Street Race ran wild as NASCAR’s boldest urban experiment. In 2024 alone, the event generated a staggering $128 million for the city, with 2025 following closely behind. Over 50,000 fans showed up despite the rain, pushing revenue past $100 million. The races weren’t just about laps and checkered flags; they became full-blown festivals, complete with live music, celebrity sightings, and unpredictable showdowns, from Shane van Gisbergen’s dominance. Chicago didn’t just host NASCAR; it further strengthened their primary objective of catering to new markets and fans.

Why NASCAR chose San Diego for 2026

NASCAR’s decision to skip Chicago in 2026 isn’t a fallout; it’s a strategy. The Chicago race was always part of a larger experiment to bring the sport into city centers and open it to new audiences. Over three years, that gamble paid off, with significant economic gains, rising attendance, and media buzz. But in its push to keep expanding its fan base, NASCAR is now shifting gears to try something similar in San Diego next year. The move aligns with NASCAR’s broader aim of diversifying its locations to build a more nationwide and urban-friendly appeal.

The West Coast city is reportedly slated to fill Chicago’s 2026 calendar slot, with early plans pointing to an audacious new venue: the Coronado Naval Base. Yes, the very same site that played backdrop to Top Gun: Maverick. It’s a high-profile location loaded with cinematic and cultural cachet, exactly the kind of spotlight NASCAR craves as it aims to blend racing with lifestyle and entertainment. The choice reflects NASCAR’s bigger vision to amplify its presence in iconic, urban-adjacent settings while courting a broader, more diverse audience.

Still, this isn’t goodbye to Chicago. Officials are vocal about wanting the race back, and NASCAR’s top brass have echoed that desire. 2027 remains a realistic target for return. Talks are already underway, community support hasn’t waned, and the memory of Grant Park’s roaring engines still lingers. For now, the streets may quiet down, but Chicago’s NASCAR story isn’t over; it’s just between chapters.