NASCAR Pocono Fan Guide – Tailgating, Camping, Cooler Policy, Parking & Prohibited Items for the Great American Getaway 400

Buckle up, racing fans! Pocono Raceway, a.k.a. the Tricky Triangle, is ready to host one of the most exhilarating weekends in the NASCAR calendar. Whether you’re rolling with your RV, toting your favorite snacks, or just buzzing with anticipation for Sunday’s main event, this guide will ensure you’re ready for the Great American Getaway 400.

Weekend race schedule

The action gets started on Friday, June 20, as the guest, paddock, and fanfare swing open at noon. By early afternoon, fans will witness NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice and qualifying before shifting into high gear at 5 pm ET, when the MillerTech Battery 200 revs up for 80 laps of edge-of-your-seat racing.

Come Saturday, June 21, early arrivals once again see gates open at 8 am, leading into NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at 10 am, followed by qualifying at 11:05 am. Then, Cup series teams get their chance to fine-tune with practice at 12:35 pm, followed by Qualifying at 1:45 pm. The energy peaks later in the afternoon when the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 kicks off at 3:30 pm ET, offering hundreds of laps of intense competition at the famous Tri-oval.

But the crescendo hits on Sunday, June 22. Gates open bright and early at 8 am, building excitement for the Driver intros at 1:15 pm, followed by the green flag at 2 pm ET for the NASCAR cup series great American getaway 400, presented by VISITPA–a 160 lap, 400 mile showdown poised to deliver strategy, speed, and unforgettable moments under the car count.

Parking—Your first pit stop

Pocono offers free general parking throughout its expansive property, so arriving early is more than a suggestion; it’s a strategy. The parking lot opens at 10 am on Friday and at 6 am on Saturday and Sunday, giving you full days to tailgate, explore the fanfare, and stake your spot.

Need something closer? You can opt for preferred lots or ADA accessible areas; just be sure to display your permit. And with Pennsylvanian cell service sometimes shaky, snatch that parking map offline before leaving home to avoid any pre-race confusion.

Cooler policy at Pocono

Home-cooked snacks and cold drinks are crowd favorites, and Pocono gets it. Fans can bring soft-sided coolers no larger than 14” x 14” x 14” filled with non-alcoholic refreshments and snacks, but leave glass behind. The track accommodates concession stands brimming with everything from burgers to funnel cakes, but nothing beats your bite-sized favorites.

Camping—Your home away from the grandstands

All camping guests must register on Thursday and enter through gate 7 on the day of check-in prior to 7 pm on Saturday. There is free access to Infield entertainment, live music and fireworks on Saturday night. Kids have free entry to the campaign areas and trackside RV areas. Free Shuttle service and daily activities like yoga, photography, arts and paint-and-sips are some of the distinct features that will be available this weekend. It is worth noting that Infield guest passes do not provide access to Paddock Area; only Paddock Pass Plus ticket holders can access the Paddock.

Fire safety guidelines

Fire pits and s’mores may be weekend essentials, but safety is the key. Safe, approved fire rings are allowed upstairs, but they must be built with non-combustible materials, sitting at least 15 feet away from vehicles, and cannot exceed 36 inches in diameter or 24 inches tall. Skip the unregulated campfires, fireworks, Tiki torches, and sky lanterns. Safety is the race everyone wins here.

Pocono track rules

Pocono keeps things organized for everyone’s enjoyment. Anything glass, bottles, Jars, along with drones, sporting equipment like frisbees and balloons, hoverboards, and inflatables are off-limits. Music boxes shouldn’t be bigger than 12 inches, and amplified sound requires headphones. Expect your cooler and backpack to be searched at entry, so bring your patience along with your snacks. And what if you brought a stroller or folding chair? No problem, they are welcome inside; just allow a little extra time at security for the check.

Get ready for an adrenaline-filled weekend and to soak in every second of the Pocono Raceway experience. Bring your rest stay essentials, arrive early, follow the fan guidelines, and get ready to embrace the electric atmosphere of the tricky triangle. Whether this is your first NASCAR weekend or you’re a seasoned Pocono pro, the Great American Getaway 400 promises edge-of-your-seat action and unforgettable moments.

And if you’re not making the trip to Long Pond this year, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with lightning-fast updates and all the drama as it unfolds. Stay tuned!