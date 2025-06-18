NASCAR Pocono Schedule: Lineup, Practice, Qualifying, Tickets, Where & How to Watch

Pocono Raceway, famously nicknamed “The Tricky Triangle,” returns to the spotlight this weekend, marking one of the just a few chances for teams to tame its distinct three-corner layout. Last season’s Cup race saw Ryan Blaney dominate, earning his 12th career win and 2nd at Pocono, outdueling track legend Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman in the closing laps. In the Xfinity competition, Cole Custer turned in a gusty performance, clinching his first 2024 win in a nail-biting dash to the flag, and it’s clear that Pocono is once again set up for fireworks this year.

Looking ahead to 2025, analysts have pegged repeat Cup winners like Blaney and Hamlin as favorites. With a packed weekend with all three national series racing at Pocono, there’s a lot to learn for the fans on where to catch the live action. Reshuffling between the media partners can lead to confusion at times, but this guide will help you navigate that tricky element so you can enjoy seamless racing entertainment.

Where to watch the Pocono race this weekend?

The NASCAR weekend kicks off Friday with Truck Series practice at 12:35 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET on FS2, followed immediately by qualifying for the 200-mile race starting at 1:40 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET. The action cranks up later that day at 5:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and NASCAR Radio Network with the 20-20-40 stage format, this shorter structure often igniting bold early pacing, as seen last year when drivers gambled on aggressive pit calls to capitalize on track position.

Saturday begins with the Xfinity Series practice from 10:00 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. ET on the CW App, followed by qualifying from 11:05 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET, and then the Cup Series Practice from 12:35 p.m. to 1:35 p.m. ET on Prime. The Cup Series Qualifying will be broadcast on Prime from 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by the Xfinity race, which will run at 3:30 p.m. ET with the same 25-25-50 structure on CW and MRN Radio.

Sunday’s main event, the Cup Series, gets underway at 2:00 p.m. ET on Prime and MRN Radio, featuring a brutal 30-65-65 stage break format over 500 miles. With such a long, grinding race, pit strategy, tire wear, and fuel management will be even more critical. Blaney’s team has been known for being a masterclass in conserving tires over long green-flag runs, serving as the gold standard for contenders this weekend.

Limited grandstand tickets remain for Pocono Raceway‘s tripleheader, covering the Cup Series Great American Getaway 400, Xfinity’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 250, and the Craftsman Truck Series event, after adult camping spots sold out earlier in the week. All 3,300 camping sites on the Pocono property, including infield tent and RV locations and reserved spots with electric and water hookups, were fully booked as of June 11, marking its 5th straight year of camping sellout. While fans without camping accommodations may still secure grandstand seats in sections 100, 200, and 300, options are rapidly dwindling, especially premium shaded areas like the Terrace Club and shaded 300-level seats. For others still planning on attending, Pocono offers alternative upgrades like Club Pocono pit-side passes and Fan Suite experiences.

Weather forecasts and lineup

According to the Weather Underground report for Long Pond (Pocono Raceway’s nearby locale), Friday should offer afternoon clearing with periodic clouds with a 20% chance of rain and a high near the 70s, ideal conditions for the Truck Series practice and qualifying, followed by the MillerTech Battery 200 race at 5:00 p.m. ET. Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the low 80s and a rain expectancy of 20%, perfect for the Xfinity Series practice, Cup practice, Cup qualifying, and the Xfinity race. Sunday offers similar warm, partly sunny conditions with a 20% chance of rain and highs in the mid-80s, setting the stage for a dry, competitive Great American Getaway 400.

On the other hand, there have been a few changes made to the lineup. Patrick Emerling will pilot the #7 Spire Motorsports truck at Pocono as a part-time entry in the Truck Series. Chase Elliott, usually a Cup driver, will join Hendrick Motorsports in the #17 Xfinity car, adding star power to the field. Denny Hamlin will also be returning to the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota this weekend, after missing the Mexico City race for the birth of his son, and Ryan Truex, who substituted for Hamlin in Mexico, steps aside for the weekend. Finally, Brennan Poole will drive the #44 Chevrolet for NY Racing Team as the sole “Open” entry in the Cup Series.

As Pocono Raceway gears up for a thrilling weekend, all eyes are on key drivers and high-stakes battles across the grid. With fresh talent stepping in and veterans returning, the dynamics in all three series are set to shift dramatically. Whether it’s the Cup, Xfinity, or Truck Series, fans are in for a weekend packed with unpredictable action.