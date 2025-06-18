NASCAR Pocono Weather Update: ‘Clouds of Doom’ Loom Over the Pennsylvania Track

The 2024 NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway was supposed to be a celebration. Instead, it turned into a logistical nightmare. Just hours before the Cup Series race, a severe thunderstorm rolled over Long Pond, dumping rain and chaos on thousands of fans. As the rain fell, parking crews were pulled off the roads for their own safety. Without guidance, fans tried parking themselves, causing total gridlock. Vehicles backed up for miles. Some never made it inside before the green flag waved. The incident wasn’t just inconvenient; it soured the entire experience.

“We admit when something’s on us. Even if the weather started it, the end result is our responsibility,” said track president Ben May. That day taught Pocono Raceway a hard lesson. No one forgets sitting for hours in bumper-to-bumper traffic only to miss the roar of engines. NASCAR fans, some of whom had traveled across the country, left disappointed. Local authorities and raceway staff faced sharp criticism. “Traffic’s part of the fan experience. It’s the first thing you face, and the last thing you remember,” May admitted in 2025.

May vowed change, and this year, they’ve brought in traffic engineers, created alternate routing, and are working to guide fans away from unreliable GPS paths. But as always, the biggest question remains: will Mother Nature cooperate? After a dramatic, controversial stint in Mexico City, NASCAR is back on familiar ground in Pennsylvania. The Tricky Triangle, with its brutal layout and unpredictable skies, is ready. But before the first car hits the track this weekend, all eyes are on the skies.

‘Clouds of doom’ at the Tricky Triangle!

The forecast for Pocono is holding steady, for now, but it’s far from a sunny guarantee. Friday kicks off the triple-header weekend with the Truck Series race, and there’s already talk of heat and haze. Afternoon temperatures will touch the high 80s. Rain chances are low, just around 15%, but the real concern is the wind and humidity building throughout the day. The track could become slick, which adds unpredictability. For fans, the good news is that the evening looks mostly clear, but any shift in wind patterns could change things fast. However, Saturday heats up, both in terms of temperature and tension.

The Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 takes the green flag at 3:30 p.m., and before that, the track hosts both Xfinity and Cup Series practices and qualifying. Temperatures are expected to push into the 90s by mid-afternoon. While only a 7% rain chance hovers over race time, the combination of heat and humidity could make for slicker-than-normal conditions, especially in long runs. Expect drivers to fight tire wear all day.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 24, 2022; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) and driver Erik Jones (43) and driver Denny Hamlin (11) race during the M&MÕS Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, Sunday’s Cup Series main event, the Great American Getaway 400, might dodge a bullet, or it might not. The forecast says a 23% chance of rain during race time, but it’ll also be hot, humid, and unstable. Temperatures could climb to 93°F by mid-race. That’s taxing for engines, brakes, and drivers. The real threat is hidden, isolated showers and rising humidity could create pop-up storms. With Pocono’s wide, open terrain, the weather can shift quickly. As fans pack the stands, all eyes will be on the radar.

Meanwhile, track officials have made it clear, they’re ready. After last year’s mess, Pocono Raceway has partnered with traffic management experts to direct flow into and out of the venue. New routes have been planned, and maps have been shared to steer fans away from GPS-driven confusion. “So, we want to continue educating folks and make sure they understand that ‘Hey, this is the best way to get to Pocono Raceway.’ And while I know it’s a little bit uncomfortable to trust us, we have things in place. Of course, we also hope it doesn’t rain,” says May.

If weather does hit, parking crews will stay active longer, with better coordination to avoid a total shutdown like last year. Meanwhile, drivers are set and ready. Denny Hamlin returns to the No. 11 Toyota after missing Mexico because of the birth of his son. Patrick Emerling steps into the #7 Spire Motorsports truck, and Chase Elliott adds star power to Xfinity in the #17 for Hendrick. Brennan Poole enters Sunday’s Cup race in the #44 for NY Racing Team. With track temps expected to be high and grip potentially low, drivers know the weather will dictate strategy more than ever this weekend.

Chris Buescher’s miracle win at the Pocono NASCAR Cup race!

Back in 2016, Pocono Raceway served up one of the most stunning finishes in modern NASCAR memory. Chris Buescher, then a rookie with a struggling Front Row Motorsports team, pulled off the impossible. On a gray Monday, Chris Buescher rolled the dice and won. Rain and thick fog interrupted the Cup race with just over 20 laps to go. Most teams pitted, but Buescher stayed out as the sky shut down.

Buescher wasn’t leading by speed; he was leading by chance. For nearly 80 minutes, he sat in his No. 34 Ford, barely speaking, quietly hoping. “I’m trying to remember every rain dance I’ve ever learned,” he said in the car while waiting on the Tricky Triangle. When NASCAR finally called the race, Buescher was the winner. No big stage, no fireworks. Just a soaked pit lane and a beer-drenched celebration in a garage stall.

“This is going to change our whole year right here,” he said. And it did. That miracle helped launch Buescher’s long Cup career and marked only the second-ever win for his underdog team. Brad Keselowski, who finished second, put it best: “I told him, ‘If I couldn’t win, it was cool to see him win.’” That’s Pocono for you, a track where even fog can crown a champion. With traffic plans improved and lineups set, the only question is whether the ‘Clouds of Doom’ will make a dramatic return this year, as they once did in Buescher’s fairytale win.