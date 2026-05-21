NASCAR Power Rankings: 5 Stocks to Buy & 5 to Dump Before the Coca-Cola 600

Heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway from the chaotic events of Watkins Glen is a massive market shift for the drivers. Not only is the track completely different in nature, but the Coca-Cola 600 is also one of NASCAR’s most physically and mentally demanding races. There’s a lot more that the drivers need than just raw pace and good strategy, and sometimes, even the boldest picks can turn out to be a bad investment.

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The market opens for Charlotte Motor Speedway

Being the longest and most demanding race of the season, the Coca-Cola 600 is nothing less than a stress test for blue-chip stocks. With four stages, 400 laps, and a rough track featuring 24-degree banking, it tests more than just the drivers’ endurance. It also challenges teams to build strong, reliable cars that give their drivers the best chance to raise their stock with a strong performance.

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Stock up: The Bull Market

Shane van Gisbergen: The absolute master of NASCAR’s road courses, SVG has proven himself as the leader who IPO’d into a new market and outperformed expectations. Although some might call him a high-volatility growth stock because he shines on road courses but disappoints on ovals, his improvement has been massive. He has built momentum since The Glen, and considering his consistent top-20 finishes on other ovals, he could be the one to take on the endurance challenge at Charlotte. Tyler Reddick: Reddick was the one undervalued stock that found itself in the right market this season and shot up in value, becoming the leading portfolio for many. Winning five of the first nine races of the season (including the road course at COTA), he currently leads the table and is one of the strongest to challenge the likes of SVG and other strong assets. Carson Hocevar: Hocevar might be a kind of risk heading into Charlotte. There have been certain moments when he could have performed a lot better if he had a more competitive infrastructure. However, with his one victory at Talladega, he has started becoming the investors’ favorite. Although a victory is not guaranteed, Hocevar could emerge as one of the leading stocks, and an early investment would only have strong returns, given enough time. Chase Elliott: NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver might not be the ideal choice for everyone, but for those looking to invest in a rebounding blue chip, he could be the right one. Despite missing the target by a small margin multiple times initially, Elliott has managed to win two races so far, with victories coming at Martinsville and Texas. Moreover, he hasn’t disappointed with the results so far in the season. Pairing his experience with Hendrick Motorsports’ reliability, he could become a considerable investment with healthy returns, if not the maximum. Austin Cindric: Cindric might be the most neutral choice going into the Coca-Cola 600. While he didn’t have the strongest start to this season, he has been very consistent since scoring a top five in Darlington. It would be a stagnant stock to invest in, considering the average performance he has been pulling in for Penske.

Stock down: The bear market

Joey Logano: The #22, despite the earlier hype and expectations, is at an all-time low currently. Although Logano had high hopes for the 2026 season, he has regularly found himself somewhere in the middle of the pack. While he has managed to clinch two top-five finishes, he has been out of the top 30 in the past four point-scoring races. With a NASCAR veteran giving him a reality check, now would be a good time to pull out of this stock, as there seems to be no growth expected this season. Kyle Busch: The case with Busch has become rather curious over the past few weekends. He still has the fundamentals of a blue-chip stock, with his top 10 finishes with Andy Street as his new crew chief. However, the market hasn’t seen meaningful returns in quite a long time, and the inconsistency in his performance makes him less favorable for a race that requires immense endurance. Alex Bowman: Bowman might already find himself in trouble at the end of the season with his ‘investors’ pulling out. Although his runs after recovering from health issues have been decent, it is uncertain to claim if it will carry on in the long run. His seat with HMS is already said to be under threat, with much better names to replace him in the future, and Bowman could become a stagnant stock. Christopher Bell: This Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a quick rise to the ranks with three consecutive wins last year; however, he has only been victorious once since. He was like the Bitcoin of NASCAR, failing to replicate his success. Although he has shown great potential this year with a strong pace at Phoenix and Bristol, his growth seems stalled with no race wins. With the challenge that the Coca-Cola 600 gives drivers, it is tough to say if he will be able to perform well. William Byron: Byron has been more of a cooling asset in the more recent races. While he did shoot potential early in the season with consistent top 10s, he dropped to 35 at Talladega, and then again to 36 at Watkins Glen. It is tough to say if he could generate the most promising returns as of now, especially in a race as challenging as the one at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Market outlook: The Coca-Cola 600 preview

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is already a challenging market for drivers to enter. Although a long backstretch, stretching a little close to 2,000 feet, promises them some overtaking, the high banking and overall structure of the race prove to be a unique challenge.

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USA Today via Reuters Jul 12, 2020; Sparta, Kentucky, USA; Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (48) crosses the start finish line during the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Added to that are 400 laps covering 600 miles. This is the only race of the season featuring four stages. So, while drivers have a greater opportunity to outperform the competition and earn extra points, comparable to higher returns than on any other weekend, there is also the question of an investment’s long-term performance.

Some investments perform extremely well under short-term investment. But when it comes to running 600 miles, altered with at least seven pit stops (excluding the unexpected cautions), that is when a stock proves its exact worth, and that is exactly what the teams and drivers would have to look out for at the Coca-Cola 600. Strong strategies, reliable cars, and a calm mindset are the three essential ingredients to make this market a successful one.

The one to watch

The names just don’t end with the top five in each category. Bubba Wallace, backed by the same investors who have led Tyler Reddick to such success, has also showcased some impressive pace throughout the season. His fifth-place finish at Kansas proved what he can pull off, and it wouldn’t be too bad to keep an eye on him at Charlotte, with thoughts of a future investment.