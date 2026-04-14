NASCAR President Confesses to a Near Confrontation With Kevin Harvick During Tense Drivers’ Meeting

While most NASCAR drivers get their nicknames based on their personality or racing style, Kevin Harvick gets his for a different reason. His nickname, ‘Happy,’ has always dripped with sarcasm. Now, a startling confession from NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell proves just how fitting it is.

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Steve O’Donnell and Kevin Harvick almost threw punches once

On a recent episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, host Freddie Kraft asked O’Donnell about the time he and Harvick had almost gotten into a fight during a driver’s meeting.

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“I thought we were going to come to blows. I wear my emotions on my sleeve too much sometimes. I’m passionate about the sport. I would say Kevin does the same thing. That look you tweeted out with that look that I gave in the press. I think I gave that look to Kevin. And that was it, man. He kind of came up and said, ‘Listen, pal.’ And it was like, ‘Uh-oh, this is not good.’ But listen, I respect the hell out of the guy because he works hard. He cares about the sport,” O’Donnell described.

O’Donnell even claimed that Harvick isn’t afraid to voice his opinions, something he respects about the former NASCAR driver.

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Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Qualifying and Practice Oct 21, 2023 Homestead, Florida, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick4 during practice for the 4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Homestead Homestead-Miami Speedway Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 20231021_jfv_bv1_019

Given that Harvick isn’t afraid to voice his opinions, it’s no surprise that O’Donnell’s experience isn’t an isolated incident. Over the course of his career, the former SHR driver has been involved in multiple conflicts with his racing rivals.

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Some of his famous confrontations include the 2021 fight with Chase Elliott at Bristol and the pit road confrontation with Greg Biffle in 2002. He also locked horns with Ricky Rudd at Richmond in 2003 when the pit crews of the two drivers got involved.

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The incident riled up one of NASCAR’s calmest and most prominent executives, Mike Helton. During a recent interview with Harvick, he confronted Helton about the aftermath of his incident with Rudd at Richmond. The former NASCAR president slammed the door and called out Harvick for causing “a bench-clearing brawl.”

Still, as O’Donnell said, Harvick cares about NASCAR, and his actions and the words of others are a testament to that.

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Harvick’s achievements in NASCAR go beyond racecar driving

Harvick’s team, Kevin Harvick Incorporated, or KHI, which has now transitioned into being a management firm, won two driver’s championships and 53 wins across the Truck and Nationwide Series.

KHI became a launchpad for future Cup Series drivers like Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Preece, and it currently manages a diverse roster of talent, including rising star William Sawalich and international standout Shane van Gisbergen

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His former rival, Jimmie Johnson, acknowledged Harvick’s contributions in 2023. “I think Kevin has offered so much in so many ways. He’s not only a fierce competitor but is someone who grew up in the sport and grew up in it and cares for it. He’s looked through the ownership lens, as we all know, and certainly the driver lens. He’s been with multiple organizations and different leaders,” he described.

Beyond his success with KHI, Harvick has also remained a key figure in the sport as a broadcaster for FOX Sports and through his own podcast.