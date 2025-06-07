NASCAR President Reveals New Potential International Plans Ahead of Mexico City Showdown

For the first time in over a decade, NASCAR’s top brass, the Cup Series, is officially in international territory, with the Mexico City showdown serving as more than just a race. It’s a statement. As the Xfinity series preps to go green south of the border, all eyes are not just on the truck but on what this moment could mean for NASCAR’s Global future. With massive logistical operations, heightened security, and renewed fan energy, this already feels different from the last.

The excitement is palpable, and so is the ambition. NASCAR is ready to dream bigger. While the buzz around the Cup Series going to Mexico is still on, NASCAR president Steve Phelps has thrown more fuel to the fire. In a recent media session, he hinted that Mexico might just be the beginning…

Maybe São Paulo?

As NASCAR’s global ambitions are gaining momentum. NASCAR president Steve Phelps has recently revealed his plan to take NASCAR to Brazil. NASCAR insider Adam Stern extended Steve’s sentiments via X, saying, “.@StevePhelps in Brazil: “I don’t know when we’ll get to Brazil [for Cup]. I’d like to see it happen. Obviously, we need all parties to come together and understand how important that would be for NASCAR in general and for the category.” – @Motorsport”

Phelps leaped and told Motorsports.com during his visit to the NASCAR Brazil round at Interlagos, “ I don’t know when we’ll get to Brazil. I’d like to see it happen. Obviously, we need all parties to come together and understand how important that would be for NASCAR in general and for the category. I personally would be very excited about it.” His visit marked his first international engagement since becoming commissioner—a symbolic move that underlines the seriousness of NASCAR’s global intentions.

Although there were previous discussions to move “ The Clash” to Brazil, those talks never materialized. Instead, the amount will remain at Bowman Gray Stadium for 2026. Still, Phelps. Remain optimistic about expanding into new territories. Reflecting on the Mexico City showdown, “ I’m excited. It’s the first time we’ve taken the cup series in the modern era outside of our own borders. It’s a big stage for us, and we need to make sure we make it. I think the Mexican fans are going to come, they’re going to support us, and I think it’s going to be a great show. Our drivers will love the circuit, and maybe, who knows, we can have our drivers, at some point, come to Brazil and have a race in São Paulo.”

The buzz wasn’t limited to just Steve Phelps’ comments. NASCAR Chief International Officer and VP Chad Seigler has plenty to say about this future aspiration. He said, “I personally think we are exceeding expectations of where we thought we would be. You could see last weekend at Interlagos the fans, the excitement. You could hear this week the excitement when overtaking was done. You can see that the fans are getting used to our style of racing.”

The optimism isn’t just rooted in the atmosphere. It’s about performance, though. One standout moment came when Gabrielle Casagrande, a three-time stock car Brazil champion, traveled to Florida and stunned observers by winning at New Smyrna Speedway—his very first oval race and his first time in a late model car.

Seigler took notice of this and was extremely impressed. He says, “I saw what Gabriel did when he came to Florida a few weeks ago. He really just showed how talented Brazilian drivers are. This is a guy who’s never been on an oval circuit, never been in a Late Model. He came to the United States, was fast in practice, won a race and that’s one of the things about Brazil that catches our eye.”

It’s not just a feel-good story—it’s a model NASCAR hopes to scale. Taking the example of Daniel Suarez, Seigler opens the floor to diversity in racing, saying, “We know the history of the drivers and we know their development and I think where we see it, there’s this great opportunity and I know a lot of people talk about what we did in Mexico with Daniel Suárez. When we can do something like that in Brazil, it will help us.”

With the groundwork being laid, NASCAR Brazil could soon evolve from a domestic novelty to a launching pad for international stardom, pushing more Casagrandes into the spotlight and, perhaps, building a Daniel Suarez-like arc story on Brazilian soil. But more importantly, the idea of a cup series race in São Paulo isn’t just a far-off fantasy—it’s rooted in Brazil’s deep and decorated motorsport legacy… where Brazilian drivers have already proven themselves. After all, this is the home of three-time Formula One world champion Nelson Piquet, whose name is etched into racing history. But it was his son, Nelson Piquet Jr., who carved a unique path into NASCAR lore.

Nelson Piquet Jr.’s breakthrough in NASCAR

In 2012, Piquet Jr. clinched his first NASCAR Nationwide Series (now Xfinity Series) victory at Road America. Driving the number 30 Qualcomm/Autotrac Chevrolet for Turner Motorsports, he secured the pole position and led a race-high 19 laps, ultimately taking the checkered flag in his third series.

That same year, he achieved his maiden win in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Michigan International Speedway. Piloting the No. 30 Turner Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado, Piquet Jr. employed a strategic fuel-saving approach, staying out on the track while others pitted under green. This decision paid off as he maintained the lead and secured victory.

His success extends to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he captured another truck series win, further solidifying his reputation in NASCAR. However, while a full-time Cup Series ride never materialized, in many ways, Piquet Jr. laid the groundwork for a future where international talent becomes a regular part of the NASCAR story.

That international storyline continued in 2024, when four-time Indy 500 champion Hélio Castroneves made his long-awaited Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500. Though an early cut of his run was short, his entry alone was a powerful signal: Brazilian interest in NASCAR is not only alive but accelerating.

As NASCAR president Steve Phelps, another executive eyeing Brazil as a potential Cup series destination, figures like Piquet Jr. and Castroneves stand as a reminder of the strong bridge already forming between Brazilian excellence and American stock car grit. They’re not just exceptions; they are blueprints.