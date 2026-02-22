NASCAR President Teases Bold Plan to Recreate 30-YO Historic Moment on Iconic International Tracks

It’s no secret that NASCAR has its sights set far beyond American borders, and after the wildly successful Viva México 250, the first international points-paying race of the modern era for the NASCAR Cup Series at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, the push for more global action is only getting louder. And now, NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell is hinting at something even bolder: a plan that could recreate a historic, 30-year-old moment. The message is clear: NASCAR wants to go big, go global, and go all-in.

NASCAR eyes a return to its most ambitious era

“And I think we are spending a lot of time looking at this because there’s a lot of different avenues we could take. You could run your kind of your class race, right, your season preview. You could take that internationally as an exhibition. You could create kind of a two or three week mid-season where you have time to go overseas somewhere for a race and it’s a points race.”

With that single statement, NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell made it clear: the sport isn’t dreaming small. Instead, it’s actively mapping out a global expansion. And for longtime fans, the conversation immediately brought back memories of one of the boldest moments in NASCAR history: its mid-1990s trip to Japan.

Nearly 30 years ago, NASCAR stunned the motorsports world when it shipped cars more than 7,000 miles across the Pacific to race at the legendary Suzuka Circuit. For two consecutive years, the sport held non-championship exhibitions there. Programs featured messages in both English and Japanese, autographs from stars, and photos that blended stock-car culture with Japanese motorsport enthusiasm.

The reception? Overwhelmingly positive. Fans lined the track, fascinated by the sound, spectacle, and distinctly American flavor of NASCAR racing.

And that curiosity hasn’t faded. In late 2025, seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson visited Suzuka as part of his work with Legacy Motor Club, now aligned with Toyota. Japanese fans flocked (in big numbers) for a glimpse of stock-car royalty, proving that the appetite for NASCAR’s Americana energy remains strong.

So as NASCAR looks abroad (whether for exhibitions, midseason points races, or entirely new international formats), the echoes of Suzuka suggest one thing: the world is ready for NASCAR’s return.

The global map expands further

As NASCAR weighs how to recreate the international magic of its Suzuka venture, the list of potential destinations is growing fast. One of the most serious candidates is Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where NASCAR is in advanced discussions to bring the Cup Series by 2027. Fans will remember the heavy speculation in early 2025 about returning to Montreal, but a deal couldn’t be reached in time for the 2026 schedule. Still, talks never stopped, and now, they’re closer than ever.

Beyond Canada, NASCAR has its sights set even farther south. South America (especially Brazil) continues to be a strong contender as interest in American motorsports skyrockets across the region. Europe is also being scouted for long-term opportunities, aligning perfectly with Steve O’Donnell’s dream of eventually showcasing stock-car racing on an oval overseas.

But perhaps the most ambitious possibility of all lies in the Middle East. Discussions are underway for a future event at the developing Qiddiya Speed Park near Riyadh, a cutting-edge motorsports complex that could host NASCAR as early as 2028. While nothing is final, the talks highlight NASCAR’s broader strategy: expand big, expand globally, and expand where the world is building motorsport infrastructure at record speed.

If even half of these plans take shape, the next decade of NASCAR may redefine what “international racing” looks like. It will surely transform the sport from an American powerhouse into a true global spectacle.