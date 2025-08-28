NASCAR Publicly Leaks Michael Jordan & Denny Hamlin’s Explcit Texts in Fiery Lawsuit Drama

The NASCAR antitrust lawsuit pitting 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports against the series heated up in a Charlotte courtroom today, drawing eyes from fans and insiders alike. Michael Jordan, co-owner of 23XI alongside Denny Hamlin, showed up to make his presence felt amid the ongoing charter dispute that’s rocked the sport since last fall. With charters guaranteeing race entry and hefty payouts, worth millions annually per team, the stakes couldn’t be higher for outfits like 23XI, which fears operational shutdown by 2026 without resolution.

Jordan’s appearance signaled a bold stand, especially as the teams seek a preliminary injunction to protect their charters while the case unfolds. Hamlin, a vocal critic of NASCAR’s business model, has long argued for transparency in dealings that affect team viability. As the hearing unfolded, revelations emerged that spotlighted raw frustrations. Let’s unpack what went down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Explosive texts and courtroom fireworks

In today’s preliminary injunction hearing before Judge Kenneth Bell, explicit text messages from Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin were publicly displayed as evidence, laying bare their frustrations with other teams and NASCAR leadership. Jordan reportedly texted Hamlin, calling non-signing teams “pu–ies” for caving to the new charter agreement, while Hamlin’s messages expressed deep disdain for the France family, stating his “despise for the France family runs deep.”

Lots of spice in courtroom today including Michael Jordan calling JGR “F——“ in 23XI text chain for signing charters and other teams “P——“ … Denny Hamlin, in a text, said his “despise of the France family runs deep.” https://t.co/Q2HUYmsj8S

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 28, 2025

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

These unfiltered exchanges underscored the high tensions in the room, as 23XI and Front Row argued the charter system stifles competition and violates antitrust laws. The teams’ legal push centers on preserving their chartered status, which ensures guaranteed starts and revenue amid fears of NASCAR reassigning those spots. Jordan, stepping to the mic post-hearing, reinforced their resolve.

“I’ve always said that I want to fight for the betterment of the sport… The point is that the sport itself needs to continually change for the fans as well as for the teams, as well as for NASCAR to fairly understand that.” His words echoed the sentiment of owners battling for equity, drawing parallels to past disputes where teams like Richard Petty’s fought for better deals in the 1980s.

Hamlin, absent from the hearing but central to the texts, has echoed this through his podcast, criticizing how the system favors NASCAR’s control. “I feel like we made a good statement today,” Jordan added, hinting at their commitment to see the fight through, even if it means a full trial in December. As Bell takes the matter under advisement for a ruling next week, these revelations have amplified the drama, putting pressure on NASCAR to address owner grievances head-on.

Amid the serious barbs, lighter moments emerged from the evidence pile. One exchange between Jordan and a key advisor caught eyes for its humor.

Michael Jordan’s playful charter texts

A text chain between Michael Jordan and 23XI president Curtis Polk, shown in court, brought some levity to the tense day. When Polk suggested selling a charter amid the standoff, Jordan fired back: “I’m not selling even if they were for sale at [redacted]. What would we do?” Polk quipped, “This is just a hobby!!!” Jordan laughed it off with, “Yep. HA! Only can play but so much golf,” underscoring his view of racing as more passion than profit.

A humorous text exchange between Curtis Polk and Michael Jordan that NASCAR included today: pic.twitter.com/N6HEmu1DrF

— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 28, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The banter escalated when Jordan proposed investing big. “Totally understand. I will do it at a million. See if Toyota will support us if we decide to keep him for 2025 and we are able to get a charter.” Polk pushed back: “No way. We would be burning millions. Invest in what we have and make it better.” Jordan’s reply sealed the humor. “I have lost that in a casino. Let’s do it,” showing his willingness to dig deep despite risks.

Denny Hamlin chimed in on X later, sharing the exchange with a laugh. “My lawyers said don’t tweet. So this is me not doing that. Hope everyone had a great day!” Matt Weaver noted on X: “A humorous text exchange between Curtis Polk and Michael Jordan that NASCAR included today,” highlighting how even in legal battles, personal bonds shine through. These snippets humanize the high-stakes fight, reminding everyone that behind the lawsuits, real relationships drive the push for change.