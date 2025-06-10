NASCAR Pundits Send Message of Hope for HMS’ Tragedy-Stricken Driver

Hendrick Motorsports is having one of those seasons where you can’t help but wonder…do they have a little extra magic in the shop? Well, look at their top drivers, Kyle Larson and William Byron, for instance. With Larson’s multiple wins, Byron’s consistent top-five finishes, and plenty of stage wins, they are sitting comfortably in the first and second positions in the driver standings. But while one side of the garage is flying high, another driver from the team is facing a different kind of test.

The driver in question has had a season that’s in slight contrast with Larson’s and Byron’s. However, we don’t want to undermine his skill or capability. It’s just one of those years, we guess. But, with the season long way from being over, there’s plenty of hope on the horizon. And a couple of NASCAR pundits are weighing in on just how the turnaround could happen for Hendrick Motorsports’ fourth driver.

The #48 team has a lot to be optimistic about

Hendrick Motorsports entered the 2025 season with sky-high expectations and a stable, all-star driver lineup. And, well, so far, they’ve delivered on the team’s and fans’ expectations. But there’s one driver who has performed below his lofty expectations – Alex Bowman. The man is facing a challenging stretch that’s tested the team’s resolve. Just have a look at Alex Bowman’s results from the last 7 points-paying races. 36th at Michigan and Nashville. 29th at Charlotte. 35th at Texas and 37th at Bristol. Not an impressive resume for the 2025 season, is it?

So, on the NASCAR Inside the Race podcast, NASCAR analysts weighed in on the path forward for Bowman and his crew. Former HMS crew chief Steve Letarte posed the question: “Do you look for a change of venue if you’re the 48 [Alex Bowman] going to the road courses, try to gobble up some points. Like, what’s the pathway for the 48?” With NASCAR going to Mexico City’s road course next week, Bowman could see a change in fate, and former NASCAR crew chief Todd Gordon urges the team to remain optimistic.

Gordon said, “I think if I’m Blake Harris [#48 crew chief], that’s the piece that I’m selling everybody on through this slump is, ‘Hey, we’ve had troubles, but we’re going to places that we’ve been successful… You think about it, and I know Alex [Bowman] is almost quietly a road course guy. He won Chicago last year, but if you look, he’s in the hunt at COTA like year after year after year, he’s a pretty darn good little road racer,” Gordon added.

And Gordon is spot on. At the Texas track, Alex Bowman had a successful outing, finishing in 9th position this year. Last year, he won the Chicago Street Race, snapping an 80-race drought. In general, road courses seem to be the solution for Alex Bomwan. The #48 finished 4th at COTA in 2024, and if not for a post race disqualification in the 2024 playoffs at the Charlotte ROVAL, Bowman would have pimped Joey Logano to the Round of 8.

And what’s the best part for Bowman? Four road course races are remaining in the season, offering Alex Bowman an opportunity to get good results. “We’ve got four of them coming up. You’ve got obviously Mexico City this weekend. We’ll see where that plays out for them. Then you’ve got Chicago street course and Sonoma back to back,” Gordon explained. NASCAR is going on a road course mania over the next few weeks, where the likes of Chase Elliott, Shane van Gisbergen, and Alex Bowman will be looking to turn their season around with a win.

Meanwhile, Jeff Burton added a crucial perspective on Bowman’s current position: “We just played the worst quarter of basketball we could play. We couldn’t play any worse. We are still 15th in points. We have gained the tenth most amount of stage points. At our worst luck, we’re still in the game, yes, and that’s what you’re selling.” Despite all of Bowman’s struggles in recent weeks, one thing he has not lacked is speed. Bad decision-making and horrible luck have robbed him of good finishes, yet he still sits above the playoff cut line heading into a bright stretch of races.

For Bowman and the No. 48 team, hope is far from lost. Rather, it’s just waiting at the next turn.

Navigating uncharted territory in Mexico City

Alex Bowman’s team is now poised to turn the page on a challenging run. A violent crash at Michigan that red-flagged the race has left Bowman shaken, yes, but thankfully, unhurt. The crash at Michigan was one of the hardest hits of his career. “That one was really f—— big,” he radioed after the incident. Remarkably, he walked away under his own power, showcasing his toughness and NASCAR’s safety advancements.

Despite the setback, Bowman’s resilience and determination remain intact as the Cup Series heads into uncharted waters – The NASCAR Cup Mexico City race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The Mexico City race presents a unique opportunity for Bowman, as well as for Hendrick Motorsports. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is a high-altitude, technical road course that has never hosted a Cup Series event before.

Veteran drivers like Brad Keselowski have pointed out the physical and mental challenges that come with racing at such a venue. Something Bowman can learn from. Moreover, for Bowman, whose reputation as a road course specialist is quietly growing, this is naturally a chance to reset and capitalize on his proven ability to adapt and deliver.

As the No. 48 team prepares for Mexico City, all eyes are on Bowman. The race is uncharted territory for everyone as a Cup Series race. But for a driver and team in need of a fresh start, Mexico City could well be the perfect setting for a much-needed breakthrough.