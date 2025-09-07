Kyle Busch Faces Jimmie Johnson’s Charges as Fans Mount “Washed” Accusations

Kyle Busch’s tenure at Richard Childress Racing has mirrored the ups and downs of his storied career, much like his 2015 spin at Sonoma that cost him a shot at the championship but led to a rebound win the next year. Now in 2025, with no victories through 27 races and sitting 19th in standings with only 570 points, Busch’s aggressive style continues to draw scrutiny, especially after a frustrating season. His move to RCR in 2023 aimed to revive championship hopes, but inconsistent results have fans questioning his edge.

Jeff Gluck’s X post captured the moment: “Caution. Kyle Busch has spun.” When Busch spun exiting Turn 2 midway through Stage 1, bringing out the first caution without major damage, this incident at the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 highlighted Busch’s ongoing struggles. This spin fueled talks of him being past his prime, echoing Jimmie Johnson’s recent comments on older drivers adapting to the NextGen car.

Johnson, a seven-time champ who struggled post-2016 with the package shift, noted on a podcast that veterans like Busch find it hard to “abandon the tried and true,” driving off the right front instead of the rear as in past eras. Busch, 40 and winless since 2023, faces these “washed” charges head-on, with his 63 career victories under threat of irrelevance if the drought continues.

Fans aren’t holding back on the criticism.

Fan backlash builds after spin

One reaction summed up the frustration. “Of fkn course. 🙄” This captures the predictability fans see in Busch’s mishaps, like his three spins in 2025 alone. With RCR‘s equipment lagging behind top teams, averaging 17.7 finishes, many blame the car, but repeated errors, such as the Iowa overcorrection in June, suggest deeper issues for the two-time champ.

Echoing that exasperation, another said, “Sky is blue, water is wet.” It’s a nod to Busch’s consistent underperformance, winless in 84 starts since Gateway 2023, dropping him from elite status. His 2025 stats show 8 top-10s and only 62 led laps, mirroring Johnson’s late-career woes when adaptation failed.

The weariness intensified with, “When will he retire?” At 40, Busch’s age draws comparisons to Johnson’s 2016 exit after seven titles. Busch has hinted at racing into his 50s, but fans point to his 2025 average start of 16.6 and finish of 17.7, questioning if the fire remains without wins.

Now one fan is even counting Busch showing up for the race as a record: “Every single week he’s around; that must be a record.” Busch’s multiple incidents in 2025, topping the field, from the Iowa Speedway crash to this race at Gateway. This reliability gap, versus his 2008-2022 dominance with 56 wins, fuels calls for change at RCR.

Finally, sarcasm peaked: “At this point you should just schedule this tweet before every race.” Gluck‘s post timing underscores the pattern, with Busch’s regular spins in races. Fans see it as emblematic of a faded star, urging a team switch like his 2008 Joe Gibbs move that sparked 59 wins.