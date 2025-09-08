Denny Hamlin Makes Cryptic Dig at Joey Logano’s Legacy With Bold 5-Worded Verdict

In NASCAR, victories roll in week after week, grabbing headlines and fading into the routine grind of the season. Yet every now and then, a driver’s triumph carries layers beyond the checkered flag, especially when the post-race talk turns personal. Denny Hamlin’s recent playoff win at World Wide Technology Raceway fits that mold perfectly, marking his 59th career Cup victory after leading a race-high 75 laps. Yet amid this victory, he didn’t shy away from revealing his personal path and taking a sharp turn at a fellow driver.

Drivers often chase different paths to define their time in the sport, but Hamlin’s vision for his legacy stands out as both profound and unconventional in the garage. With no championship yet despite consistent playoff runs, the Joe Gibbs Racing star has always spoken his mind freely. His latest comments even took a subtle shot at Joey Logano, the three-time Cup champion who’s built his resume around those titles.

Denny Hamlin’s ‘win over championship’ approach

During a post-race interview with Bob Pockrass on FOX Sports following his Gateway triumph, Denny Hamlin opened up about his mindset as he counts down the races left in his career. The 44-year-old driver, who signed a two-year extension through 2027 that he sees as his final full-time deal, emphasized chasing victories over playoff glory. “And in the end, you know that that to me has been the number one factor, and you know, I talked to Harvick the other day, and I was just like, ‘I knew exactly how many races were left,’ and it’s like, you know, ‘the countdown has begun,'” Hamlin said, reflecting on a conversation with retired star Kevin Harvick that sparked his urgency.

Denny Hamlin pretty much has a countdown as he views the 2-year extension he signed through 2027 as his last Cup deal. So is he counting down championship chances? He explains his thought process: @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/4uqxut5vIl

— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 8, 2025

But the random, cryptic dig at Logano surfaced when Hamlin contrasted his “wins carry weight long after.” This win-heavy approach of Hamlin contrasts with drivers who prioritize championships. Without naming names, he targeted those with titles but fewer checkered flags, saying, “When you compare me to someone that’s maybe got one or two, or maybe even three championships and half the wins. I don’t think that that person’s better than I am.” Logano, with three crowns in 2018, 2022, and 2024 but just 37 career wins entering 2025, roughly two-thirds of Hamlin’s total, fits that description.

Hamlin’s remark underscores a long-simmering debate in NASCAR circles about legacy: Do playoff triumphs outweigh consistent weekly excellence? For Hamlin, who’s finished third in the standings three times without the big prize, the answer is clear, and it stings for champions like Logano who’ve leaned on those high-stakes moments.

The perspective comes after Hamlin’s strong 2025 season, where his five wins already tie his best since 2020, pushing him closer to his personal goal of cracking the top 10 on the all-time wins list. Hamlin’s focus on racking up triumphs isn’t just talk; it’s rooted in his frustration with the playoff format that has kept a title out of reach despite 14 playoff victories, the fourth-most ever. He elaborated on avoiding regrets, stating, “And I just don’t want to end knowing, man, those last 70 races, I didn’t really give it my all. You know, I could have had 70 wins if I really buckled down and I really gave it all, you know, and I’m going to regret one day not having the wins that the work ethic kept me from doing.”

This bold stance highlights Hamlin’s confidence after years of near misses, like his top 5 finishes between 2019 and 2023. Yet championships remain a sore spot for the fans, but Hamlin’s admission says otherwise about lifting the NASCAR Cup; he admitted wins as the enduring benchmark. “So there’s certain races that I do have countdowns for; championships isn’t one of them. I want to get the wins, and I feel like that will carry its weight long after,” he noted, tying back to his post-Gateway reflections. As the playoffs heat up, Hamlin’s words underscore the importance of the title chase while quietly challenging the garage’s hierarchy.

With about 80 races remaining, including key events like the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 that he counts down for personally, Hamlin views wins as the true measure of dominance. His Gateway performance, starting from the pole and controlling the final stages amid 10 cautions, showed that drive in action, advancing him to the Round of 12 for the seventh straight year.

And Joey Logano isn’t the only figure drawing Hamlin’s sharp eye. The driver didn’t hold back on his supporters either, delivering a pointed message amid the victory celebrations.

Hamlin draws line for “bandwagon” fans

Denny Hamlin has never shied away from engaging the crowd, but his words to fans after the Gateway win carried a mix of invitation and warning. Addressing the skeptics who’ve doubted his championship chances over the years, he laid it out plainly: “You can either get on the bandwagon, or you can get run over by it.” This came as Hamlin celebrated his automatic advancement in the playoffs, a moment that reignited talk of his potential after consistent deep runs. At 44, turning 45 in November, he’s aware of the career clock ticking, especially with the two-year deal he views as his last.

The comment echoed a sharper exchange from two years back at Bristol, where Hamlin taunted, “I beat your favorite driver … all of them,” riling up opponents’ supporters. This time, though, it felt more motivational than combative, tied to his renewed fire. “I try my best to enjoy the moment and do the best I can to rile up the fans any chance I get,” he added, showing his knack for keeping the energy high. With distractions like his 23XI Racing ownership and an upcoming antitrust trial against NASCAR on December 1, Hamlin’s focus remains laser-sharp, crediting new crew chief Chris Gayle for the accountability that fueled his fifth win of 2025.

Balancing racing with off-track demands hasn’t dulled his edge; instead, it has sharpened his resolve. “You never know when it’s your last. This could be my last win. … We just never know,” Hamlin reflected, underscoring the uncertainty at his stage. Yet he’s all in, pushing through the emotional side of the sport. As he told Gayle upfront, “I’ve made it very clear to Chris Gayle, I do not want you treating me with kid gloves. You need to tell me when I need to improve in something or there’s an area that I’m weak in as a driver; I need that feedback.” This partnership, now 27 races deep, has delivered results, proving Hamlin’s bandwagon might just be gaining speed.