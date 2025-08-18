Denny Hamlin Defends Himself Against NASCAR Penalty Pointing Fingers at Foolish Officiating

The chaos at Richmond Raceway during the Cook Out 400 left fans buzzing, with a staggering 17 drivers hit by penalties that turned pit road into a minefield. Denny Hamlin found himself right in the mix, slapped with a speeding violation that derailed his momentum, alongside names like Chase Elliott for vehicle interference and Ty Gibbs for another speeding call. But Hamlin has his science to back his defense.

This kind of penalty frenzy echoes the 2013 Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond, where Michael Waltrip Racing’s multi-car manipulation scheme led to hefty sanctions, docking 50 points each from three teams and shaking up the playoff picture. Even William Byron couldn’t hide his shock at Hamlin’s pit woes, saying, “They really f—-d him up there, didn’t they?” But Hamlin’s story doesn’t end with the penalty slip—there’s more to unpack about how he sees the whole mess.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Denny Hamlin’s pit road defense: Blaming the system

Denny Hamlin didn’t hold back on his Actions Detrimental podcast, breaking down the speeding penalty that sent him to the tail of the field on lap 74, ultimately costing him a shot at victory despite a top-10 finish. NASCAR doesn’t use a radar gun to measure speed in its pit road speed checks. Instead, the pit road is divided into timing loops, and the speed is calculated using the distance divided by the time taken to cover those loops. Before the race, drivers do a pit road roll at the far outside line and note down the required legal pit road speed.

AD

“I just, you know, there’s these pit roads have a radius, right? Anyone that has a curve to it. So if you, when we do our pit road roll before the race, if you see us a lap before we go green to start the race, you’ll all see us go down pit road,” Hamlin explained that the pit roads aren’t always straight, and before the race, the drivers do a pit road roll on the line far outside. He elaborated that pit roads with curves demand drivers hug the outer line for accurate calibration during pre-race rolls, but veering inside shortens the distance, spiking the registered speed even at the same RPMs.

“When we typically do that (pit road roll pre-race), we’re to the far right, so out near at the end of pit wall. Well, what happened more than likely was that I left my pit stall, didn’t go all the way out to the right. You know, when you cut the inside of the track a little shorter, your distance is shorter. So even if you run the same amount of lights and RPMs, your speed will show faster.” Thus, during the race, he didn’t go through the outside but cut closer to the inside line of the curve, which is a shorter path. However, since he was still running a shorter distance, he covered it in less time than his original time in the pit road roll, causing the violation.



Hamlin argues that the infraction stemmed from a simple line choice on a curved pit road, not reckless driving, highlighting how NASCAR’s speed measurement fails to account for varying paths. This defense comes amid a race where his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry showed blistering pace, clawing back positions multiple times, but the penalty, enforced as a tail-end restart, wiped out hard-earned track position, indirectly impacting his points haul by limiting him to 10th place and fewer stage points. Hamlin’s point underscores a long-standing gripe among drivers about rigid enforcement without room for real-world racing lines, much like the 2022 Atlanta race, where similar pit geometry led to a cluster of speeding calls on curved sections.

To substantiate further, Hamlin noted, “So 45 miles per hour on the very outside versus 45 miles per hour on the very inside while you’re still under the speed limit, it changes the time, and it will register a faster mile per hour the lower you are.” This isn’t just talk; data from NASCAR’s timing systems, as explained in official broadcasts, confirms that path deviation affects speed readings, and Hamlin’s case aligns with incidents like Kyle Busch‘s 2023 penalty at Michigan for the same reason. While no direct points were deducted, speeding incurs in-race punishments per NASCAR guidelines; the setback dropped Hamlin from contention, echoing his frustration with officiating that he calls shortsighted for not adapting to track nuances.

Yet, Hamlin’s outspoken nature extends beyond Richmond‘s pitfalls. As rumors swirl about big changes on the horizon, his thoughts on the All-Star Race venue shift are turning heads.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hamlin sounds off on All-Star race venue rumors

Denny Hamlin isn’t mincing words about the buzz that NASCAR’s All-Star Race might head to Dover International Speedway, questioning if it could replace the track’s points-paying event. On his podcast, he expressed disbelief, saying, “Surely, they can’t be talking about replacing Dover’s point race, right?…We had such a great fan turnout when it was 120 degrees; it was like being on the sun…I just hope there’s no way they could be going from two races to none, no points races at Dover. The fan turnout has been good there; I don’t know why you’d do that.” This reaction stems from Dover’s strong attendance history, even in sweltering conditions, as seen in the 2023 Wurth 400, where over 50,000 fans showed up despite challenging weather conditions.

Diving deeper, Hamlin pointed out why Dover’s layout clashes with the All-Star format’s short sprints. He explained, “The 10th floor is just not… Hopefully they’re not thinking this one all the way through, but this is not the best choice. Dover is just not an All-Star type of race track. That track is one where it needs rubber on the racetrack to widen out, and then you can start making passes, but that doesn’t happen until 30-40 laps into a run, and the All-Star Race is made up of short runs, so there’s just not going to be any passing.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This makes sense given Dover’s high-banked concrete surface, which relies on tire wear to create multiple grooves. Data from the 2024 Wurth 400 shows passing rates spiked only after 35-lap runs, aligning with Hamlin’s critique. The All-Star Race, with segments often under 50 laps as in the 2024 North Wilkesboro event, wouldn’t allow that groove development.

Hamlin’s concerns highlight a broader debate on venue rotations, especially since the All-Star Race has bounced around tracks like Texas and Bristol in recent years to boost excitement. If Dover gets the nod, it could mark the first time ever that the event visits the Monster Mile, but Hamlin worries it might dilute the track’s traditional appeal. Fans echo this, with social media polls showing mixed support for the move, emphasizing Dover’s loyal base built on endurance-style racing.