NASCAR Race Schedule Phoenix: Where to Watch, Race Odds, Purse & Everything About IndyCar Doubleheader

IndyCar is returning to Phoenix for the first time since 2018! But that’s not the only big news. Infact, this weekend the high-speed worlds of INDYCAR and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series are about to collide in the desert. After the wildly successful St. Petersburg doubleheader with INDYCAR and the NASCAR Truck Series, fans now get an even bigger sequel: the “Desert Double” at Phoenix Raceway. From March 6–8, two of America’s premier racing disciplines will share the same stage, the same asphalt, and the same spotlight in a historic weekend packed with speed, strategy, and crossover star power. Here’s everything you need to know about the NASCAR race schedule at Phoenix.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Phoenix doubleheader: NASCAR race schedule

Thursday kicks off the action in the desert with ARCA taking center stage. The day begins at 3:30 PM ET with ARCA practice and qualifying, setting the grid for the weekend’s first race. The opening event goes green later that evening, with the ARCA 150 at 6:00 PM ET on FS1, officially launching the historic NASCAR–INDYCAR doubleheader weekend.

Friday shifts the spotlight to INDYCAR as teams hit the track early. The day starts with INDYCAR practice at 10:00 AM ET on FS2, followed by a crucial qualifying session at 2:00 PM ET, also on FS2. Drivers return for another round of practice at 4:30 PM ET to fine-tune setups. NASCAR fans wrap up the night with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice and qualifying at 7:00 PM ET on CW, setting the tone for Saturday’s stacked lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday serves as the marquee day of the doubleheader. NASCAR Cup Series teams begin with practice and qualifying at 12:00 PM ET on Prime Video, setting the stage for Sunday’s main event. The open-wheel stars jump in next, with the INDYCAR 250 at 3:00 PM ET on FOX. The night closes with short-track action as the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, the GOVX 200, (45–45–110) airs at 7:30 PM ET on CW.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Sunday belongs to the NASCAR Cup Series. Coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 3:00 PM ET on FS1, leading straight into the Cup Series race, the Straight Talk Wireless 500, at 3:30 PM ET, featuring stage lengths of 60–125–127 laps. It’s the grand finale of a history-making motorsports weekend in the desert.

Weather outlook

ADVERTISEMENT

Race fans can breathe easy. The “Desert Double” is set for ideal racing conditions. Temperatures will sit comfortably in the 70s on Thursday and Friday, rising into the low-to-mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday, providing warm but manageable track temps for both NASCAR and INDYCAR teams.

With only a 10% chance of rain throughout the NASCAR race schedule, the likelihood of delays or schedule disruptions is extremely low. After years where Phoenix races occasionally faced wind or weather interruptions, this weekend promises uninterrupted on-track action and maximum fan engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cup Series odds

Ryan Blaney enters the Straight Talk Wireless 500 race as the clear favorite at +475, riding momentum from his November win. Close behind him are Denny Hamlin (+550) and Christopher Bell (+600), with Kyle Larson (+750) and William Byron (+800) rounding out the top five. Mid-tier contenders like Chase Elliott and Chase Briscoe (+1000) offer strong value, while Joey Logano (+1300) as well as Tyler Reddick (+1300), despite his three-peat, sit in the sleeper range. Further back, Ross Chastain (+1800) and long shots such as Josh Berry, Chris Buescher (+2500), Brad Keselowski, and Carson Hocevar (+3000) complete the board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Purse breakdown

NASCAR has not yet released the official purse figures for the March 6–8, 2026, race weekend at Phoenix Raceway, as the sanctioning body typically finalizes and publishes payouts just before events begin. However, recent numbers give a reliable benchmark for expectations.

The 2025 Phoenix purse totaled $11,055,250, and NASCAR set the 2026 COTA Cup Series purse at $11,233,037. Given those trends, the Phoenix Cup purse for 2026 is expected to land in a very similar range. It will likely be just over $11 million. Final figures should be confirmed by NASCAR closer to race weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wrapping up

The “Desert Double” is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated motorsports weekends of 2026. Ideal weather, stacked schedules, and strong early-season storylines mean fans are in for a rare, high-intensity crossover showdown. Whether you follow open-wheel, stock cars, or both, Phoenix is set to deliver a can’t-miss spectacle on every level.