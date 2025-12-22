NASCAR Radio Host Rejects Denny Hamlin’s Warning Amidst Call for Ex-Fox Broadcaster’s Apology

The gavel may be down, but Denny Hamlin made it clear that he isn’t done talking. Right after a settlement with NASCAR, the 23XI Racing co-owner didn’t shy away from calling out Larry McReynolds, the SiriusXM NASCAR radio host, for their criticism of the lawsuit. He wrote, “Now that the case is settled and the evidence is out, will you or anyone on channel 90 be issuing an apology for what you all said about 23XI/FRM when the lawsuit was filed?”

Hamlin may be standing on this one with fumes coming out of his ears, but one NASCAR insider isn’t having it, immediately defending the ex-Fox broadcaster.

Dave Moody defends Larry McReynolds

Speaking to Kenny Wallace on the Kenny Wallace Show, Dave Moody stood on business.

“You have to have strong opinions. You have to defend your opinions strongly,” he said. “And you can’t really care about whether people agree with you or not, because half of them are going to hate you. Half of them are going to love you. And there’s not a damn thing you’re going to do to change anybody’s mind.”

And Larry McReynolds isn’t the type to mince his words.

At the time, McReynolds, a former crew chief and now a host on NASCAR radio channel 90, questioned why relatively new teams like 23XI and Front Row were trying to change the way NASCAR has run for years, suggesting they hadn’t been around long enough to justify shaking things up.

Hamlin had fired back, pointing to the comments made by McReynolds that riled him up, saying, “I believe it was ‘how dare them for trying to come in and change the sport. 23XI hasn’t been around long enough and FRM wasn’t good enough/’ Also how about ‘I don’t know what their problem is, 13 other teams signed it.’ Just to name a few examples.”

But to be fair, this isn’t the first time the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has expressed his displeasure with Channel 90.

Back in the fall of 2024, 23XI Racing attorney Jeffrey Kessler appeared on the station for an interview that quickly turned tense. In the aftermath, Hamlin publicly criticized host Dave Moody for his handling of the discussion.

“While censorship is a big topic in today’s media world, Channel 90 might be the poster child,” he said at the time.

He went on to the interview, which was altered or removed “after our attorney continued to state fact after fact even though they tried their best to refute, they have since edited/deleted that interview off of their channels because the narrative doesn’t fit their beliefs. If that doesn’t convince you of the bias then nothing will.”

As of now, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio has yet to issue a response to Hamlin’s latest call for an apology.

But according to Moody, having a strong voice is what makes one relevant in the sport, and he completely defended McReynolds’ comments.

“And if you look at talk radio in general…there’s no one that’s successful in that business that doesn’t have unbelievably strong opinions, doesn’t defend those opinions to the death, and quite honestly, doesn’t piss people off on a fairly regular basis,” he added.

Now, whether Channel 90 is set to issue an apology is yet to be seen. But for now, it isn’t just Hamlin who has been vocal; the 45-year-old driver’s 23XI partner and NBA legend also seemed to let off some steam towards a NASCAR journalist.

Michael Jordan joins Hamlin in feud with NASCAR media

When Michael Jordan, the six-time NBA champion, appeared in Charlotte’s courtroom to testify on behalf of his team against NASCAR, it wasn’t a trip down memory lane; it was business, and serious business at that.

Jordan didn’t hold back, even when it came to Bob Pockrass, one of the sport’s most recognized journalists.

Pockrass, a Fox Sports reporter and a longtime insider, had been covering the lawsuit extensively, but unlike most journalists, he received a rare and direct rebuke from the basketball legend himself.

Some insiders claim that Jordan publicly called out Bob for reporting in a way that seemed more favorable to NASCAR’s perspective.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 08: 23xi co-owner Michael Jordan talks with members of his team prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart on September 08, 2024 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2409083317400

Addressing this incident on the Awful Announcing podcast, Bob confirmed that Jordan had singled him out during the trial while discussing media coverage.

Remaining calm, he explained why such a confrontation wasn’t surprising.

“We have a little bit of an arrogant saying in our business. If you don’t want it printed, don’t let it happen. Right? Emotions are high in this lawsuit,” Pockrass said. “It’s a lot of money for a lot of people. Jordan was risking the future of his team by making this lawsuit. He had over 100 employees counting on him to win the lawsuit.”

Pockrass noted that while he isn’t entirely sure which specific part of his coverage upset Jordan, he understands that high emotions are natural in such high-stakes situations.

Despite the tension, Pockrass continued reporting, helping the public follow the case while offering a glimpse into how deeply invested Jordan was, not just as a co-owner but as someone whose team’s future depended on the outcome.