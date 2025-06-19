NASCAR Ringer Makes Return to Craftsman Truck Series To Salvage a Permanent Spot

“That’s why I’m here, to win road races…I need to keep getting better to justify being a Cup Series driver.” Shane Van Gisbergen may have had a rough start to his NASCAR Cup Series career. But his confident words after winning the Viva Mexico 250 race prove that the former Supercars racer is attaining success in NASCAR. Taking a page from SVG’s book, Cam Waters, another Supercars star, is seeking to carve a place for himself in stock car racing – with renewed plans.

The Australian speedster is a two-time Supercars runner-up and a three-time Bathurst podium-finisher. Now, however, Cam Waters wants to find a place in motorsports on the other side of the earth. The following weeks would tell us whether he will be successful or not.

Cam Waters is up for a second attempt

Last year, the Aussie racer tasted NASCAR for the first time. Cam Waters made his NASCAR Truck debut at Martinsville Speedway last year. He started 22nd and finished 30th after getting collected in a late-race crash. On his second start at Kansas Speedway, he improved his finish to 19th. Waters piloted the No. 66 Thorsport Racing Truck – and the 2025 season will see the same number on the racetrack again. On June 27-28th, NASCAR will come back to Lime Rock Park after a 14-year-long hiatus. While the Craftsman Truck Series will make its debut on the Connecticut circuit, Waters will be doing the same and it would also be his first road course.

The 30-year-old Supercars star currently sits second in the 2025 championship standings. Being hungry for more, Cam Waters is coming to the US to pick up more laurels. He will head stateside for the upcoming NASCAR Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park – the first time the track has hosted a national-level NASCAR race. Journalist Joseph Srigley updated the news on X. According to Waters, the anticipation is huge: “I am genuinely excited to be heading back over to the USA to race at Lime Rock Park with the ThorSport operation.” What is more, Waters made his goal clear: “Make no mistake, I’m going after the win.”

Cam Waters is hardly the only Supercars driver looking for success in NASCAR. Reigning champion Will Brown returning to the Cup Series to contest the Chicago Street Race. Jack Perkins will also contest the Xfinity Series race in Portland later this year. Waters is looking forward to his fresh endeavor with ThorSport Racing: “They are a truly great team with an incredibly successful racing background in the NASCAR Truck Series, and I had a heap of fun with them last year in the two races I contested. Lime Rock is a fast and flowing road course, which I feel I’ll be very well-suited to, and I can’t wait to hit the track in my No. 66 Ford F-150. I want to thank everyone at ThorSport – Duke, Rhonda, and Allison Thorson. I’m grateful for Ford Performance and everyone else who has helped make this happen.”

This crossover between NASCAR and Supercars is exciting, indeed. What is more, Cam Waters’ hometown team leader is also proud of it.

Breaking down barriers

In its 76-year-old existence, NASCAR has largely been confined to US borders. In recent years, however, the sport has tried global expansion. Ranging from releasing documentaries on Netflix and Amazon Prime to holding a points-paying race in Mexico City, the sport is growing wings. But what is internally helping the stock car racing series get an international image is Shane Van Gisbergen‘s presence. The Trackhouse Racing driver is paving the way for more Supercars graduates to come to NASCAR. That is why racers like Cam Waters are getting more incentives to travel to the US. In Waters’ upcoming venture to Lime Rock Park, his team leader is very enthusiastic.

Currently, Cam Waters ranks fourth in Supercars points after five rounds in his Tickford Racing vehicle. So TickFord CEP Simon Brooks is eagerly sending off his star driver for an overseas adventure. Brooks said recently, “We’re delighted to see Cam returning to the United States to compete with the Ford-backed ThorSport team and emphatically support his desire to pursue competing in complementary motor racing categories. These opportunities only serve to make him a better driver and highlight Tickford Racing’s ongoing commitment to driver development.”

Evidently, Cam Waters is seeking out a bright future in his international racing ambitions. Let us see how well he flourishes in his 2025 NASCAR endeavor.