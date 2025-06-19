NASCAR Risks Fan Revolt With Flashy Return to Problematic Chicago Track

Love it or hate it, the Chicago Street race is back, and it’s still ruffling feathers. For a sport built on ovals, bumpers, and good old left turns, the steady rise of road courses has left a chunk of the NASCAR fan base wondering if someone swapped their Sunday race for a Formula E matinee. The track was inaugurated in 2023, and the cheers only got louder when Shane van Gisbergen, with zero prior Cup starts, came in and stole the show with a debut win.

SVG’s dominant performance confirmed two things: road course ringers are real, and the NASCAR schedule is heading in a bold, unfamiliar direction. For 30 years, the Cup Schedule boasted just two road course events, Sonoma and Watkins Glen, a number that has risen to six in 2025. However, it’s not the road courses that fans are in uproar about at the moment. As we head to Chicago this summer, things are about to get electric, and the fans are ready to throw in the towel.

NASCAR’s EV prototype makes its street debut in Chicago

At the 2025 Daytona 500, NASCAR debuted its first EV prototype along with ABB as the pace car of the event. The reveal received a lot of backlash, since hardcore fans can not stomach the sport going electric. Even 2014 Cup Series Champion Kevin Harvick rejected the idea in 2024 when NASCAR revealed a 1300 horsepower EV prototype, saying, “There is no future for NASCAR electric vehicle racing. If it does not make noise and smell like it’s burning gas, there is no freaking way that people are tuning in.”

Now, ahead of the Chicago Street Race in 2025, NASCAR is going electric, at least for 20 minutes. On Sunday morning, before the engines roar to life for the Grant Park 165 on July 6, three electric cars will hit the Chicago Street course for a flashy, high-voltage exhibition. It’s sleek, it’s futuristic, and it might be the most divisive parade lap in recent NASCAR memory.

NASCAR inside a Bob Pockrass posted on X, “On morning of Chicago street race, electric NASCAR vehicles will do laps at the same time (for about 20 minutes). David Ragan in the Ford, Rajah Caruth in the Chevy, and Brent Crews in the original NASCAR-built car (not Toyota-specific). NASCAR terming it “exhibition track laps.””

A unique trio: David Ragan behind the wheel of Ford’s EV prototype, rising star Rajah Caruth piloting the Chevy, and Brent Crews in NASCAR’s original electric model, which notably isn’t backed by Toyota. These aren’t just concept cars; they’re fully developed machines built by the same NASCAR engineers who deliver the Next-Gen Cup car and the wild Le Mans Garage 56 project. It’s an all-wheel drive with 1000 kW of power, three STARD motors.

NASCAR first teased these EVs in 2023 as part of a sustainability partnership with ABB. And now, they’re making their second public appearance, zipping through downtown Chicago’s 12-turn, 2.14-mile layout with the skyline as a backdrop and curiosity trailing behind. According to NASCAR, the goal isn’t to replace gas-powered cars but to “explore technology” and test what racing might look like in the decades to come. But for plenty of fans, the message isn’t landing.

Additionally, the Chicago event has also faced massive backlash over the years, with logistical issues regarding traffic being a talking point whenever NASCAR has visited, including a $50 million cost to keep the track going. It’s no surprise that NASCAR has not renewed its deal with the track, and after this EV promotional, fans would probably be glad that they probably won’t have to see Chicago next year.

NASCAR might want to tread lightly before the resistance from fans goes from quiet grumbles to something much louder.

Fans slam NASCAR’s EV push with unfiltered outrage

What was meant to be a celebration of innovation and sustainability instead sparked a fear response from fans who feel the series is drifting dangerously far from its roots. The backlash is swift and brutally honest. Once the electric exhibition was confirmed, the common sections across NASCAR social media lit up, not with excitement but with frustration.

“Booooooooooooooooooooo,” one fan posted under the NASCAR official teaser, summing up the general vibe without needing a character limit. Others were even more direct. “That’s the day when I stop watching NASCAR,” one fan warned. Another, in all caps and with enough exclamations to shake the garage, declared, “I’M DONE WATCHIN NANSCAR IF THEY GO ELECTRIC!!!11!!!!” Hyperbole? Maybe. But the sentiment is crystal clear.

For many longtime purposes, this isn’t just one showcase; it’s about identity. NASCAR has always been about power, noise, and tradition. So the idea of silent cars weaving through temporary street circuits feels, to some, like a betrayal. “It’s not racing if it’s electric!!!” another fan fired off a statement that occurred across threads and forums.

Then came the deeper criticism, the kind that hits where it hurts. “Worst ran sport in America and it’s not close,” one user posted. While another added on, “They couldn’t care less what their base wants.” That level of disillusionment isn’t just about the EV demo; it’s about the direction the port seems to be heading and who it’s leaving behind.

“Waste of time,” another fan concluded bluntly. Whether it’s frustration over the growing number of road courses, the absence of short track grit, or now the introduction of electric cars, the message from the segment of the fan base is unmistakable: NASCAR’s flashier future may come at the cost of its core.

