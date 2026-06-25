NASCAR Rival Claps Back After Noah Gragson Revives Old Feud Amid Kevin Magnussen Drama

Noah Gragson is not ready to let go of his frustrations with Kevin Magnussen. And now, he is dragging the ghosts from his past into the debate. In a recent interview, Gragson expressed concern over ‘outsiders’ coming to NASCAR and not respecting the sport enough. In doing so, he poked Sage Karam, one of his most bitter rivals in the sport.

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“What I am most mad about is that you are in our field, in our ball park. Right here we race a 38-race season,” Gragson says during his interview with SiriusXM.

“And to come in here on lap three and be jamming up the inside and running into guys and driving into their door—not just myself but other guys—its frustrating. And you see it a lot with guys in the past. Maybe I am just a magnet to it. Sage Karam comes to the mind.”

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That mention was enough to get Sage Karam back into the spotlight. The former NASCAR driver who has had a heated history with Gragson was quick to respond after seeing his name brought up in the conversation.

“Maybe it’s just you, pal,” Karam wrote.

Karam’s answer reopened memories of one of the most controversial moments of Gragson’s career. The fallout between them ended with the destruction of at least 13 cars on the grid.

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In 2022, Gragson wrecked Sage Karam in an act of retaliation during the O’Reilly race at Road America. Both drivers were battling hard for positions in the top 10 during the race. However, on lap 25, Gragson decided that he had had enough of Karam’s antics and swerved his car into Karam’s. But in doing so, he caused a massive pileup.

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Karam, who was obviously unhappy with his actions, called him a bully and a show-off at that time.

“I’ve seen that with him. He walks around like he’s the big man on campus around here and everything, and then he does stuff like that. Not a good role model, he is.”

Gragson had also paid a hefty price for his revenge on Karam at Road America. The stewards decided to penalize him for the same, blaming him for causing a multi-car wreck and intentionally wrecking a car. For ‘actions detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR,’ 30 points were deducted from his drivers’ championship tally, and a monetary fine of $35,000 was imposed on him.

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While rivalries and frustrations from previous weekends are common in motorsports, something more serious seems to be troubling Noah Gragson.

Is Noah’s ride in jeopardy at Front Row Motorsports?

Noah Gragson has been racing with Front Row Motorsports for the past two seasons. However, he doesn’t really have anything to show for it. Last year, Gragson finished the NASCAR season in a dismal P34.

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His best finish in 2025 was a fourth-place finish at Talladega. Other than that, Gragson barely broke into the top-20s. This year seems to be the same story for him. Only this time, things are starting to show signs of worry.

During his interview, Gragson said that he was warned of dire consequences if he escalated the fight with Kevin Magnussen.

“I really, really wanted to go fight. I was about to throw a punch, and I got told right before I got there that there’s going to be long-term consequences with my job if that was the case… And yeah, this season, there are a lot of frustrations on top of that.”

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If we go by his words, it does feel there is some friction between him and his team behind the scenes. And there is currently no shortage of talent in the Cup Series. Drivers like Josh Berry have entered free agency, and teams would not let the chance to hire better drivers slip by.

While these are speculations, Gragson couldn’t be more careful about his season. Going on for long stretches without a victory or multiple top 5 or top 10 finishes doesn’t look good on his resume.