“I’m committed to advancing the International Hot Rod Association with a racer-first mindset and a clear vision for long-term growth,” Leah Martin said as she was appointed president of the International Hot Rod Association last December. Never would she have imagined that while speaking about long-term stability and rebuilding the organization’s future, just six months later she would be removed from her position. At a time when the sanctioning body desperately needed calm and direction, fresh front-office turmoil has now pushed the struggling series deeper into uncertainty.

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IHRA’s leadership shakeup mid-event

The fallout surrounding Leah Martin escalated dramatically during the Cocoa Beach event weekend when she was abruptly removed from her position as president of the International Hot Rod Association. The timing alone stunned many inside the sport, especially considering Martin had only stepped into the role six months earlier amid promises of rebuilding and long-term growth for the struggling organization.

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Her appointment itself had been historic. Martin became the first woman ever to lead a major American motorsports sanctioning body, and initially, there was genuine optimism surrounding the direction of the IHRA. The organization expanded into offshore racing promotion, promised racers tow money and prize payouts, and aggressively tried to re-establish itself as a serious player across multiple motorsports disciplines.

Early signs appeared encouraging too. The first three IHRA events of the season reportedly produced strong fleet numbers that exceeded previous benchmarks at each venue. The Thunder On the Beach offshore powerboat event in Cocoa Beach drew 89 registered entries, viewed by many as proof that the organization still had the ability to generate momentum despite years of instability. But behind the scenes, cracks had already begun appearing.

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“The International Hot Rod Association and Leah Martin have parted ways effective immediately,” new IHRA president Tommy Thomassie wrote in a text message. “The organization appreciates her efforts and contributions over the past several months and looks forward to continuing to build on its momentum across all disciplines.”

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Martin herself responded emotionally. “I’m at a loss for words, I have poured my heart and soul into this sport at the cost of time with my family. I wish it all the best.”

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At the same time, reports from recent events suggested operational issues had been building for weeks. There were complaints about unexplained schedule delays, compressed event windows, and reportedly strict handling of media and photographer credentials on-site.

The situation intensified further after Martin’s husband, Justin Martin, reportedly learned of her firing moments before the start of a Super V and Extreme race. According to reports, he instructed the pace boat to return to pit road before disembarking himself, creating a major delay because the trip from the pits back to the racecourse takes roughly 15 minutes.

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Now, instead of discussing growing participation numbers and rebuilding momentum, the IHRA once again finds itself battling questions about leadership stability, organizational structure, and whether the sanctioning body can finally avoid another internal collapse.

The earlier fallout

The turmoil surrounding International Hot Rod Association did not suddenly begin with Leah Martin. In fact, the organization had already been dealing with a wave of internal instability long before the latest leadership shakeup unfolded in Cocoa Beach. Just two months ago, two major IHRA executives were abruptly dismissed.

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Chief Operating Officer Scott Woodruff and Vice President of Advertising Brett Underwood were both relieved of their duties under circumstances that immediately raised eyebrows throughout the racing community. Reports circulating at the time claimed the firings happened through a phone call and even a text message, with screenshots from the exchanges quickly making rounds online.

In response, IHRA promoted Doug Foley Jr. into the Chief Operating Officer role. Foley Jr., a second-generation racer deeply familiar with drag racing circles, was tasked with stabilizing day-to-day racing operations as the sanctioning body attempted to keep its growing ambitions under control.

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But the fallout reportedly spread beyond executive offices. Only days after those firings, several individuals attending the NHRA event in Gainesville anonymously claimed the internal disruption was already affecting vendors, contractors, and media partners tied to IHRA operations.

One individual reportedly said they were terminated through a short email with little explanation. Another vendor alleged they were still owed roughly $2,500 for services already completed. Meanwhile, a motorsports reporter claimed his public relations firm had not yet received payment connected to IHRA-related projects.

Those stories only intensified growing concerns about the organization’s stability. Over the past year alone, the IHRA has experienced a staggering amount of turnover among senior leadership. Woodruff and Underwood joined an already lengthy list of high-profile exits that includes former presidents Rich Schaeffer, Kenny Nowling, and Josh Peake, along with marketing specialist Christian Byrd.

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At this point, the bigger issue facing IHRA may no longer be attracting racers or growing event participation. Instead, it is whether the organization can finally establish enough consistency behind closed doors to stop the cycle of leadership drama from overshadowing the racing itself.