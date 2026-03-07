NASCAR Rival Series Implosion Continues as Ugly Internal Texts Come Out Days After Mass Firing

The repercussions from the IHRA’s abrupt leadership changes, which shocked the racing world just days ago, is just growing worse. Chief Operating Officer Scott “Woody” Woodruff and Vice President of Advertising Brett Underwood were unceremoniously sacked, according to reports earlier this week. Screenshots indicate that the choices were made over the phone and even by text message. Now, as the dust continues to settle, new claims from insiders and vendors are emerging, painting an even more chaotic picture behind the scenes.

IHRA’s growing list of problems

The IHRA’s internal strife doesn’t seem to be abating. More alarming information has emerged from people associated with the company, just days after the abrupt terminations of senior executives. Three attendees at the NHRA event in Gainesville, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity, claim that the consequences of the leadership change are already being felt in various parts of the racing community.

One individual claimed they were dismissed through a brief email with little explanation. While another vendor alleged they are still owed $2,500 for services provided. A motorsports reporter also stated that his public relations firm has yet to receive payment for work tied to IHRA-related projects.

These new claims only add to the perception of instability surrounding the series. Over the past year, IHRA has experienced an unusually high turnover rate among its leadership. Woodruff and Underwood now join a growing list of high-profile departures, including former presidents Rich Schaeffer, Kenny Nowling, and Josh Peake, along with marketing specialist Christian Byrd.

Behind the scenes, many who have exited the organization reportedly point to the same issue: a chaotic workplace environment driven from the very top. Several insiders have suggested that IHRA owner Darryl H. Cuttell played a central role in the abrupt nature of recent decisions.

One screenshot shared by Woodruff seems to highlight that dynamic. According to the image, Cuttell simply sent a text message reading “Fired.” Woodruff’s response was equally brief: “Thank you.” While the long-term future of IHRA remains uncertain, the growing list of grievances (from unpaid invoices to sudden dismissals) suggests the organization’s internal troubles may be far from over.

IHRA’s Rockingham Speedway revival

The IHRA has been acting aggressively on the business front despite the mounting controversies surrounding its leadership. The organization’s announcement on New Year’s Eve 2025 that it had acquired the historic Rockingham Speedway in North Carolina was one of its most notable choices.

The 1.017-mile racetrack, which was first constructed as North Carolina Motor Speedway in 1965, has a long history in American motorsports and was once a mainstay on the NASCAR schedule. The purchase was made just one day after IHRA announced that it had also acquired Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas, indicating that the Ohio-based group was pursuing quick development.

Interestingly, the announcement also arrived less than two months after the NHRA confirmed plans to host a 2026 event at Rockingham Dragway, which sits directly across the street from the historic oval. That timing added another layer of intrigue to IHRA’s move.

In its official statement, IHRA described the purchase as part of a broader effort to revive legendary racing venues. The organization said the deal reflects its “commitment to preserving motorsports heritage while thoughtfully reinvesting in legendary racing properties.” Planned upgrades reportedly include improved facilities, expanded fan amenities, and added entertainment elements such as concerts and festival-style experiences alongside race weekends.

IHRA has revealed plans for a new stock car racing series in addition to the site purchase. Instead of focusing on costly vehicle development, the idea emphasizes driver talent and cost-controlled racing at the grassroots level. Late Models and Pro Late Models, which are the mainstays of short-track racing in the US, will be the focus of the series.

The proposed schedule would feature just eight races with a total $2 million purse, positioning the series as a potentially attractive option for developing drivers. Still, with the organization currently facing internal turmoil, questions remain about whether IHRA can successfully deliver on these ambitious plans.