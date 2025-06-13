NASCAR Ropes In McDonald’s $32 Billion Rival After They Abandoned Iconic Street Race for Good

At the start of 2025, NASCAR faced a blow it hadn’t seen coming. McDonald’s, one of the sport’s most iconic commercial backers, pulled the plug on its deal with the Chicago Street Race. After just two years into a planned three-year contract, the golden arches were gone. No more McCafé branding, no more “I’m Lovin’ It” banners through downtown Chicago. A founding partner, with roots deep in the city, had walked away from a race it helped launch. “It was hard to believe at first,” said a NASCAR marketer, “because McDonald’s brought more than just money. It brought legitimacy to a brand-new event.”

The fast-food giant had shelled out $2 million annually to stand beside other key sponsors, helping NASCAR turn a novel idea—the first Cup Series street race—into a celebrated weekend spectacle. The debut in 2023 was a hit, but cracks began to show in 2024. Locals complained. The weather disrupted plans. By January, the company had stepped away, cutting ties while questions about the future of the race still hung in the air.

“It’s never easy to lose a partner like that,” the same NASCAR employee admitted. “Especially one that big, that local, and that visible.” But sometimes, exits open doors. After months of uncertainty, NASCAR has pulled off a major move. A $32 billion rival of McDonald’s is stepping up. In a deal that has stunned many in the motorsports community, a 60-year-old brand is now officially on board as a founding partner of the 2025 Chicago Street Race.

Arby’s Steps in as a new power player

Arby’s has signed on as the third founding partner for the upcoming Chicago Street Race, joining Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois and Xfinity’s Xumo brand. NASCAR has confirmed that Arby’s will bring “unique activations, surprise appearances, and product offers” to the race weekend. “It’s a watershed moment anytime you have a new brand joining the sport for the first time,” said Craig Stimmel, NASCAR’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Especially when it’s a partner like Arby’s with such a unique, recognizable brand.”

The deal signals more than just a financial patch-up. It’s an energy shift. Arby’s will be present on-site with fan engagement efforts, giveaways, and even sweepstakes tied to its 47 Chicago-area restaurants. “This marks an exciting moment for our brand in the world of motorsports,” said Jeff Baker, Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Nothing goes better with NASCAR than one of our delicious Arby’s sandwiches, and we can’t wait to bring the meats to the streets.”

The partnership comes less than six months after McDonald’s pulled out of the same role. NASCAR had been scrambling to find a third founding sponsor after that exit. Arby’s not only fills that space but also brings a fresh national spotlight to the race. Despite being born in 1964, Arby’s has never had a direct association with NASCAR at this level until now. This is a power move in more ways than one. However, Arby’s is no stranger to the racing scene.

It had previously tested the waters with Rick Ware Racing, building a strong bond through consistent branding and team support. Now it’s back with NASCAR itself, not just as a sponsor but as a name attached to one of its most ambitious races. Before this, Arby’s had already planted its flag on the No. 51 car of Cody Ware. That relationship blossomed during last year’s Talladega race and took off from there.

“It was an easy decision to come back with RWR in a much greater capacity,” Baker said. “It’s a high-speed opportunity to fuel fan engagement and reward those who foster great customer experiences.” Rick Ware, the team owner, couldn’t have been prouder. “This renewed commitment is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and progress we’ve made,” he said. The results showed up not only on the track but also in the media exposure and franchisee excitement around the Arby’s brand.

Their presence at both NASCAR and NHRA events in 2025 cements Arby’s as a serious motorsports partner. The Chicago Street Race is set for July 5-6, and with Arby’s now fully involved, the energy around the event feels revived. But while one major brand takes the spotlight, there’s another brewing story in the NASCAR paddock with a global name that could soon make its way to the oval.

Insider bids for Max Verstappen in NASCAR!

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen might be the next international star to cross over into NASCAR. According to Kevin Harvick, the 2014 Cup Series champion, Verstappen’s future could include a stint behind the wheel in the U.S. stock car scene. Harvick said on his podcast, “We’ve seen him run some of the other little races that he’s done in the past. So, I think that if he’s not doing F1, it becomes a lot easier to open those doors.”

Verstappen’s current contract with Red Bull runs until the end of 2028 but the Dutch driver has been open about not wanting to race in F1 into his late 30s. With Red Bull already sponsoring Trackhouse Racing this year in select Cup Series events, the relationship is there. That same team runs Project91, a program that brings top international drivers into one-off NASCAR events. Notably, Trackhouse’s Project91 has already made headlines with drivers like Kimi Räikkönen, Helio Castroneves, and Shane van Gisbergen.

Van Gisbergen stunned the racing world with a debut victory on the streets of Chicago in 2023, eventually landing a full-time NASCAR Cup Series ride. That win helped further tighten the ties between Red Bull and Trackhouse. Harvick added, “With Red Bull involved, I would say that door for that to happen is probably way more open with Project91 than it ever has been.” The idea of Verstappen racing in NASCAR no longer feels far-fetched; the infrastructure is in place, and the interest is mutual and the only question is when, not if.