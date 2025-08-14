NASCAR Rumor: All Star Race to Find a ‘New Home’ in NASCAR Schedule 2026

For decades, the NASCAR All-Star Race has been more than just a sprint for a million dollars, it’s been a showcase of speed, spectacle, and shifting scenery. From Charlotte’s legacy to North Wilkesboro’s revival, each venue has left its mark. Now, whispers in the garage suggest the next chapter could be unlike anything fans have seen before.

Charlotte hosted the All-Star Race almost every year from 1985 through 2019. This was before the show went to Bristol in 2020, Texas in 2021, and 2022. And then North Wilkesboro in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Those stages have delivered signature moments, from Kyle Larson’s dominant 2023 run at North Wilkesboro to Joey Logano leading 199 of 200 laps in 2024, and Christopher Bell snatching the million in 2025.

Why consider a change at all? It’s a showcase event, and changing venues keeps things fresh, boosts ticket sales, and fits better with track schedules. Tracks with solid infrastructure and strong ties to NASCAR, like those owned by Speedway Motorsports, naturally rise to the top. And now, it looks like NASCAR has nearly settled on the next location.

NASCAR’s 2026 All-Star twist could rewrite racing history

The current plan under discussion is to shift the 2026 All-Star Race to Dover Motor Speedway. This one-mile concrete “Monster Mile” is known for its high banking and punishing pace. Holding the All-Star event at Dover in May would free North Wilkesboro Speedway to host a Cup Series points race for the first time since 1996. The full NASCAR schedule for 2026 is expected to reflect this change. This would mean Dover taking the exhibition spotlight and North Wilkesboro stepping into a regular-season slot.

The move makes logistical sense. Speedway Motorsports owns both venues, making a direct swap seamless. Dover has hosted premier-series racing since 1969 and was brought under SMI’s ownership in 2021. Meanwhile, North Wilkesboro’s rebirth has already proven it can handle the big stage.

Moreover, it is fueled by state and federal-backed infrastructure upgrades. Adding a summer points race there would be a milestone moment. It would be a clear sign that the NASCAR schedule is continuing to blend historic charm with modern strategy.

If the move goes ahead, the 2026 NASCAR schedule will carry more than just a shuffled date. Fans will see one legendary track step into the limelight while another reclaims a long-lost place. For NASCAR, it could pay dividends both at the ticket window and in the hearts of its supporters.

A new chapter in the 2026 NASCAR schedule

For decades, NASCAR has built its season around a mix of iconic superspeedways and beloved short tracks. The traditional highlights have anchored the start of each season. These include the Clash, Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, and Southern 500.

In 2026, one of the biggest lineup surprises is this. Fans will get to see NASCAR return to Southern California, with a new street race added to the 2026 NASCAR schedule, right in the heart of San Diego. This unexpected addition has set the stage for a schedule that promises both tradition and innovation.

NASCAR’s move toward a San Diego street race reflects a broader strategy. They plan to reach urban markets while balancing traditional circuits. The sport is looking to fill gaps left by Auto Club Speedway’s closure and the anticipated end of the Chicago street race contract. San Diego brings a fresh venue with high visibility and fan appeal. This can attract new markets while keeping the NASCAR schedule dynamic.

Here’s the current roadmap for the 2026 NASCAR schedule. The season opens with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 1. The 68th Daytona 500 follows on February 15. And the Coca-Cola 600 runs on May 24.

In June, the Cup Series will race on a street course at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego. The season finale is also set for November 8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. NASCAR has confirmed the San Diego event, and officials say the full schedule will arrive sometime soon.

The evolving 2026 NASCAR schedule blends the familiar with the fresh. It promises not just a sequence of dates, but a season designed to deliver excitement. This would cater to generations of fans. Regardless of whether they’re cheering at oval tracks or soaking in beachfront asphalt drama.