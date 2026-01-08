NASCAR Rumor: Fans Left Baffled as Insider Leaks ‘New Championship Format’ Weeks Before 2026 Season

For the past few days, forums and NASCAR communities have been buzzing with discussions surrounding the 2026 NASCAR season, especially regarding the playoff format. As of 2025, NASCAR was using a 10-race playoff system for crowning its champion. For various reasons, it was never able to become popular among the followers of the sport. But the latest leaks seem to address this issue, at least partly.

Apparently, one of the members of the NASCAR forum was tipped off by an ‘insider’. He was informed that NASCAR is going to adopt a new Chase format. As per this new format, which NASCAR intends to extend to the last 10 races at a maximum, the drivers will be judged on the basis of their performance and points in these ‘Chase’ races. A glimpse of the same was provided during the 2025 season.

The NASCAR Playoffs bring chaos into the field. The system is exciting to say for sure. After all, the drivers have to stay on the edge until the very end of the season. In theory, it is meant to take the championship to the last race. Previously, the season used to crown its champions way too early, owing to the domination of some drivers and teams. NASCAR thought that in order to keep the fans engaged till the last moment, it would be a good idea to not crown the champion with mere season points.

The issue arises when deserving drivers are unable to win the championship. Even if a driver is highly successful throughout the campaign, he may end up losing the title if he fails in the Playoffs. To combat the frustration of the drivers and fans alike, NASCAR might be trying to bring forward some changes in its format.

As per the latest update, NASCAR will make an announcement on Monday afternoon, 3:30 PM ET.

While the theories run amok about the insider’s post, it caught a lot of attention that came with a fresh surge of comments. Eventually, the post was deleted from the forum, but the reactions from NASCAR followers are rather baffling.

Leaks about the so-called ‘Chase format’ create chaos among NASCAR fans

“Best of both worlds if this is true,” was the immediate response of one of the users when talking about this new information.

The news brought forth a lot of support. “I hope your source is good. It would be a great decision for NASCAR to release a chase system for this season and beyond, but I will wait and see what the final press release from NASCAR says.”

The fans do not want to see a deserving driver lose the championship and stay in shambles. One of the users also commented about recognizing the victories of the regular-season champion.

“I WANT a 36 race format back, but a 10 race Chase is a fair compromise since I know 36 will never happen. As long as the regular season champ gets a good bonus, and more points given for wins, I will be pleased with this.”

It’s not that the playoff system isn’t a good method. The irony is that it effectively reduces the importance and use of the 26 races in the regular season. 16 drivers from the regular season qualify for the playoffs. In that case, why should fans watch the regular-season races if the real champion will be decided in the final 10 races?

The Chase format does not stray too far away from the current NASCAR format. Even though it does promise fair competition for the last 10 races, some fans simply do not like the idea.

“Sorry, but I’m very much on the full-season points format or the highway. Don’t get me wrong, chase is leagues better than playoffs, but I’m sick of all the gimmicks.”

Eventually, the discussion also ended up talking about the information from the insiders. Bob Pockrass, Jeff Gluck, and other noteworthy reporters have denied any information about the new format. But ticket reps, as discussed in the post, are quite confident about these reports. One of the users commented on the accuracy of their information.

“Had my rep tell me Iowa was getting another race months before the schedule came out. Shout-out to the NASCAR ticket reps!!”

It is difficult to determine if the post was made on a serious note or if the user was just posting random clickbait. The fact that the forum has taken it down should be a key factor in evaluating its reality. But, let’s say NASCAR does introduce such a rule, would you be in favor of the format or would you want something different?