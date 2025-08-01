NASCAR Rumor: Jimmie Johnson to Buy Out Struggling NASCAR Team Amidst $150M Lawsuit Row

Whispers around the garage have NASCAR fans buzzing: Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club (LMC) might be eyeing a blockbuster move to buy out or merge with the Haas Factory Team, taking over their No. 41 charter and shop. The rumor, sparked by an Instagram post from nascarrumornostalgia, suggests this could be LMC’s Plan B if their ongoing lawsuit against Rick Ware Racing (RWR) goes south. It’s a bold idea for a team already navigating choppy legal waters, and it’s got the NASCAR world talking about what could be a game-changer for Johnson’s squad.

The drama kicked off in April 2025 when LMC, led by the seven-time Cup Series champ, sued RWR over a charter sale gone wrong. Legacy claims they had a signed deal to buy one of RWR’s two charters for 2026, valued at a record-breaking $45 million, a franchise tag that guarantees race entry and revenue sharing. RWR, however, argues the agreement was for 2027 and a different charter, leading to a messy countersuit. A North Carolina judge granted LMC a 10-day temporary restraining order to pause RWR’s $150 million team sale to T.J. Puchyr, but a preliminary injunction was denied, leaving the deal in limbo.

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by NASCAR Rumors & Nostalgia (@nascarrumornostalgia) View this post on Instagram. Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why is this charter so critical? LMC currently runs two cars: the No. 42 for John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 43 for Erik Jones, with Johnson racing part-time in the No. 84. Expanding to three cars is a proven formula for success. Since 2001, most Cup champions have come from multi-car teams with more data and sponsorship muscle. But with only 36 charters in the Cup Series, they’re rare and pricey, making this legal fight a high-stakes gamble for Johnson’s vision of building a powerhouse.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Enter the Haas Factory Team, the last remnant of Stewart-Haas Racing after its 2024 shutdown. They’re clinging to the No. 41 charter with Cole Custer driving, but their single-car operation is seen as vulnerable. The nascarrumornostalgia post floated the idea that LMC could swoop in, absorbing the charter, crew, and shop if the RWR lawsuit falls apart. It’s a juicy rumor. Merging with Haas would fast-track LMC to three cars and give them a ready-made infrastructure, though aligning Toyota-powered LMC with Ford-based Haas could be a logistical nightmare.

The broader context is chaotic, too. The charter market’s a mess, with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports suing NASCAR over renewal rules, raising fears the system could collapse entirely. For LMC, losing the RWR charter would stall their growth, especially as Toyota needs stronger Cup representation. A Haas deal could be a lifeline, but it would need NASCAR’s blessing and some serious manufacturer wrangling.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Johnson’s no stranger to big swings, and this rumor has fans split. Some see it as a masterstroke, others as a risky overreach. The next few weeks could reshape the Cup Series, with court rulings or backroom deals deciding whether LMC becomes a three-car titan or stays stuck in neutral. One thing’s for sure: Johnson’s not playing small, and the NASCAR rumor mill is running at full throttle.

Johnson’s desire to race in his hometown, San Diego

Jimmie Johnson’s never raced in his hometown of San Diego County, and that’s a wild thought for a guy with seven championships and 83 Cup wins. NASCAR’s 2026 street race at Naval Base Coronado changes everything, and Johnson’s itching to check this bucket-list item off. “The desire to race in my hometown is off the charts,” he said, fired up about the chance to compete in front of his home crowd. Even if he doesn’t make the grid, he’s promised to be there, cheering on Legacy Motor Club’s drivers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

San Diego’s personnel for Johnson. Growing up, he was all about dirt tracks, never getting a shot at the now-closed Cajon Speedway nearby. “My upbringing was more about dirt tracks,” he admitted, but this street race feels like fate handing him a do-over. Picture stock cars tearing through Coronado’s naval base streets, with fighter jets in the background, it’s like Fast & Furious meets Top Gun. Johnson sees the bigger picture too, saying, “NASCAR’s move into San Diego’s market is just smart. It’s a city that loves big events, and NASCAR will shine.”

Getting on the grid won’t be easy. With only 40 spots and no sponsor’s exemption in NASCAR, Johnson’s got to earn it. His road-course game has been rusty, and the Next Gen car is a different beast, but this is Jimmie Johnson, Daytona 500 champ, master of clutch moments. He’s already planning to “aggressively work” for a seat, whether in LMC’s No. 84 or another ride. A hometown run in front of San Diego’s passionate fans would be a storybook moment for a career already full of them.