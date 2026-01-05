NASCAR Rumor: Justin Marks’ Trackhouse to Lose $4.5M in Sponsorship After Billionaire Partner’s Exit

Trackhouse Racing and Justin Marks are the popular hotshots in the Cup Series, almost like the Red Bull of NASCAR. First, they brought drivers like Shane van Gisbergen to the series, forcing other teams to rethink their definitions for a NASCAR driver. Then, they snatched a guaranteed Daytona 500 entry in 2025 for Helio Castroneves. Similarly, the team is gaining attention once again, for reasons that aren’t as positive as they’d want.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For any team in NASCAR, sponsors are the backbone, as they help teams run day-to-day. In fact, it costs almost $400,000 to sponsor a driver per NASCAR event, which can go upto $15 million per year for primary sponsors. However, the year has brought early signs of worry for Trackhouse Racing and Justin Marks, with rumors swirling that the team may have lost one of its billionaire primary sponsors. This isn’t good news for the team, especially when they’re starting to become a force to be reckoned with.

ADVERTISEMENT

WeatherTech and Trackhouse Racing’s sponsorship deal under question

If you take a look at the official website of Trackhouse Racing, you will notice their sponsors listed at the bottom of their NASCAR campaign. Recently, though, the community was keen to notice that Trackhouse Racing has stopped listing WeatherTech’s name in that list. This can only hint to one outcome–and it is the worst outcome–that WeatherTech and Trackhouse Racing are no longer partners in NASCAR.

When van Gisbergen came to the NASCAR Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing, he brought his wealthy sponsor with him. If you are a motorsports fan, chances are that you already know how famous WeatherTech is. Yes, the same WeatherTech Racing that sponsors the entire IMSA series. It was a perfect opportunity for Trackhouse Racing to collaborate with one of the billionaire racing legends of America.

Imago AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 25: Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks talks to the media before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on March 25, 2023 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAR 25 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Icon169230325089

According to Shane van Gisbergen, “When I decided to come to America and race, I told Justin (Marks) that I wanted to do everything the right way. Bringing in a company like WeatherTech as a partner shows how seriously myself and Trackhouse are taking the 2024 season. I am honored WeatherTech put its faith in the effort and know it will pay dividends.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, WeatherTech and Trackhouse Racing entered a major sponsorship deal. To put the significance of WeatherTech into perspective, Shane van Gisbergen ran 15 races with WeatherTech Racing as his primary sponsor in the 2025 season. This means the team benefited nearly $4.5 million from the brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

For NASCAR teams, building a legacy involves everything. This includes victories with legendary sponsors, driver partnerships with major brands, and the ability to rake in profit right from the get-go. If WeatherTech decides to stop sponsoring Trackhouse Racing, it is going to be a major blow to their campaign.

It wouldn’t be an overstatement to claim that Trackhouse Racing fell multiple steps down the ladder of success. In Justin Marks’ own words, “I think everyone in the automotive and racing world knows WeatherTech and its commitment to motorsports over the years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shane van Gisbergen criticizes his former motorsports series’ finale

Just like any other fan who was following the Supercars series, SVG said, “The ending was a bit odd, right? So, it’s also hard for me to be unbiased about it, obviously, because my team, that’s my old team. There’s a lot of my old guys working there, and I’m friends with Broc. But also, I like to think I’m friends with Chaz and Woody as well. And yeah, seeing that happen, a teammate get involved in it, it kind of leaves a bad taste in your mouth,”

Those are some big words, especially coming from one of the most accomplished drivers in the Supercars series. Gisbergen admitted that he was unable to follow the races regularly due to time constraints, but he could not help but ponder the finale. Just like any other motorsports series, the Supercars administration decides to tweak its points system.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying Sep 6, 2025 Madison, Illinois, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen 88 looks on during practice and qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Madison World Wide Technology Raceway Illinois USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexPuetzx 20250906_tbs_pa2_018

However, the newer point system is so contrasting that a driver dominating the entire season can also leave the Grand Finale empty-handed. The NASCAR fans have been akin to the same feeling for decades now. Just like the NASCAR Playoffs drama, the Supercars Grand Finale left a sour taste in many fans’ mouths. Broc Feeney would’ve won the championship, had it not been for the new three-event, four-driver finale system.

ADVERTISEMENT

So while Shane van Gisbergen criticizes the Supercars series for this heartbreaking conclusion–maybe he should not forget that something similar can happen to him in NASCAR too. Were you following the Supercars’ finale? Tell us about your experience and your speculations surrounding Trackhouse Racing.