NASCAR Rumor: Oval Track to Get Axed From NASCAR Schedule of 2026

When NASCAR formally announced Iowa Speedway would host its first-ever Cup Series race on June 16, 2024, the moment was celebrated as a long-overdue reward for Midwestern fans. Track co‑founder and Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace called it “a dream come true,” highlighting that the Newton, Iowa, facility had been purpose-built with the Cup Series in mind. NASCAR Senior Vice President Ben Kennedy described the move as a direct response to fan demand, adding that Iowa’s strong racing culture and community-first values made it “one of the most highly-anticipated dates” on the calendar. From the sanctioning body to the drivers, the message was clear: Iowa was finally getting its due.

The race itself lived up to the billing. Ryan Blaney dominated the evening, leading 201 laps and taking the win with a late-race two-tire strategy call. The post-race feedback was overwhelmingly positive; drivers praised the competitive balance, crowd energy, and the track’s ability to deliver clean, multi-groove racing even after repaving. Blaney described it as a “cool way to win here.” On all fronts, Iowa Speedway appeared to lock itself in as a strong addition to the Cup Series landscape. But the future of the Speedway seems uncertain amidst recent rumors.

Iowa Speedway sparks speculation about its 2026 future

Despite a successful debut and strong fan turnout, Iowa Speedway’s future on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule has become a topic of quiet concern. As per an Instagram post, during the 2025 race weekend, fans observed trackside signage encouraging them to “renew for 2026”, a seemingly routine message – yet, NASCAR has not officially confirmed the venue’s place on next year’s schedule. That disconnect has sparked fresh speculation among fans and insiders alike. If the messaging was standard procedure, it hasn’t been backed by any public commitment from the sport’s governing body.

If Iowa were to be removed from the schedule, it would mark yet another short-track casualty in a series of controversial calendar shakeups. Longtime oval venues such as Auto Club Speedway (before its reconfiguration), Kentucky Speedway, and even Richmond (reduced to less significance over time) have seen their prominence diminish or disappear altogether. While NASCAR has explored new markets and embraced road and street courses like the LA Coliseum or the now-defunct Chicago Street Race, the trade-off has often come at the expense of short-track traditionalism. Fans who rallied behind Iowa as a return to form may feel blindsided if the event proves to be a one-off, especially after the Cup Series finally made good on years of promises to bring top-tier racing to Newton.

That tension deepens when you consider the performance woes of the Next Gen car. Drivers have criticized how it handles short tracks, particularly issues with aero, grip, and passing. As Denny Hamlin bluntly put it: “The short track package just doesn’t work. It’s a real problem… We’re just following each other.” Adding fuel to the fire, Dale Earnhardt Jr., echoing many in the sport, warned: “The car is going to be this way at racetracks where there is not a very wide groove… That’s why we struggle at short tracks.” He called the diffuser and dirty air effect “a real issue” for passing and cleaner battles. It feels like NASCAR is setting short tracks up to fail, and fans are noticing.

These concerns hit twice as hard when held against NASCAR’s promotional pitch for Iowa’s debut. They marketed it as a milestone, a tribute to Midwest racing culture and blue‑collar fans. Now, without scheduling confirmation for 2026, that promise feels hollow. Short tracks have long been considered the heart of stock car racing, offering raw competition and regional passion that larger venues and street courses can’t always replicate. If Iowa is dropped, it could send a message that even fan-favorite tracks aren’t safe, especially those without a massive media market to back them up. At a time when NASCAR is trying to reconnect with its blue-collar roots, axing Iowa might not just be a scheduling adjustment; it could be a strategic misstep with lasting fan fallout.

NASCAR’s identity crisis

NASCAR’s recent moves are confusing fans. This year, it brought back Bowman Gray Stadium, one of the most iconic short tracks in history, and now it’s planning to revive Chicagoland Speedway for 2026. Both decisions seem like a big step toward honoring the sport’s blue-collar roots.

But at the same time, short tracks like Iowa, which just got its first Cup Series race, are stuck in limbo. Fans don’t know if it’ll be back next season. Richmond, once a fan-favorite, has seen fading energy and fewer headlines. Even tracks like Martinsville and Bristol have struggled to produce exciting racing with the current Next Gen car.

NASCAR’s rumored removal of Iowa Speedway from the 2026 schedule puts its commitment to short tracks under a harsh spotlight. Even as the sport touts its return to grassroots venues like Bowman Gray and promises to honor tradition, sidelining Iowa sends a conflicting message. At a time when fans and drivers are calling for more authentic racing, eliminating a proven short track could deepen the disconnect.