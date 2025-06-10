NASCAR Rumor: Richard Childress to Lose His Star Driver to Jimmie Johnson Once Silly Season Ends

The ongoing turmoil of NASCAR’s Silly Season has found fresh fuel with a developing legal dispute between Legacy Motor Club and Rick Ware Racing over the timing of a charter sale. It started as a legal battle over the transfer of charters, and now it is turning out to be a silly season saga. After failing to reach a common ground over the transfer of charter, LMC took legal action. “Legacy has tried to talk sense into RWR, to no avail. Legacy’s patience has run out. It now brings this suit to enforce its rights and hold RWR to its deal,” the team stated in the lawsuit.

In defense, RWR stated that the communication between the two parties was to transfer the charter in 2027, which Legacy changed to 2026. LMC did obtain a restraining order from the court that will put a halt to Rick Ware Racing from making any transition until the dispute is resolved. Even if this is delayed, Jimmie Johnson’s team are likely to get a charter by next year or two. Given that LMC is likely to get hold of a third charter, the rumor mill has gone active again, citing that RCR’s talented Xfinity driver, Jesse Love, is the front-runner for this seat.

The rumor made rounds on social media as various sources posted the possible change in the team layout, with one such page posting on Instagram, stating, “Interesting notes thanks to Mr Bob Pock. The Legacy-Rick Ware lawsuit long story short is an argument about if Rick Ware will sell a charter to Legacy at the end of this season or next. This shouldn’t affect RFK currently as they still plan to lease a RWR charter into next season. Ok so if LMC gets a 3rd charter, who hops in to drive? One man mentioned was former Toyota driver, Jesse Love. #NASCAR #LegacyMotorClub #RickWareRacing #RFKRacing #JesseLove.”

Getting a shot in the NASCAR Cup Series is more difficult than ever, ask Corey Heim. The Toyota-backed driver is touted to be Cup-ready, but none of the teams have an opening to give him an opportunity, at least until 2026. Love arguably has been the breakthrough talent in the Xfinity Series in just over a year of racing. Making his debut run last year, Love has bagged a couple of wins and is consistent throughout the season. Six top 10s and three top 5s, along with a win, the driver of the #2 Chevy is making a title charge this year. And another year or two in the Series will set him up for the big leap. There’s another factor why Love is likely to switch manufacturers and stick with the Chevy team if an opportunity comes knocking on his door.

Richard Childress Racing only has two charters. Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon are the two drivers in their driver lineup. Busch just signed an extension; meanwhile, Dillon can compete as long as he wants in his grandfather’s team. If LMC can secure Love ahead of the potential departure of Busch post-2026, RCR won’t be able to keep hold of their young driver. Also, the third charter is a free-ride; none of the drivers has control over it, which makes this transition easier. Not to forget, Love was a TRD driver when he raced at the ARCA level, so it isn’t a new territory for him. After all, he won the 2023 ARCA Series championship piloting a Venturini Motorsports Toyota. This was pointed out by Bob Pockrass.

“If they add a third car, Xfinity driver Jesse Love’s previous connection to Toyota could help him.” For Love, it represents a potential fast-track to prominence, and for Legacy, a way to land a young talent with championship caliber. Fortunately, RCR will have time to deal with this situation and manage it accordingly. But the same can’t be said for Mexico City preparations.

Richard Childress faces ad-law issues ahead of the Mexico weekend

As NASCAR geared up for its highly anticipated debut at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, teams were met not just with on-track challenges but also off-track complications tied to Mexico’s strict advertising regulations. Branding involving alcohol with more than 6% ABV, tobacco, CBD, nicotine, and firearms is heavily restricted under Mexican law, which forced organizations like RCR to scramble to stay compliant. Major sponsors such as Zone Nicotine pouches, Rebel Bourbon, and Winchester ammunition were promptly scrubbed or covered from Kyle Busch‘s #8 Chevrolet and associated haulers before track entry.

RCR executed urgent modifications on their haulers before they left Michigan. Those adjustments included tape, canvas, and removable clings to hide restricted branding at staging points near the racetrack. Vice President of NASCAR’s Racing Operations Tom Bryant underscored how critical timing and preparation had to be made, saying, “We’ve got to get these people and these things from this point to that point within a certain time period.” Legal teams and brand managers worked hand-in-hand to navigate border customs and local rules, reinforcing how international race logistics now demand both pit strategy and legal maneuvering.

While these branding alterations may seem minor, their economic and reputational value is significant. Brand visibility can determine sponsor ROI. Teams like RCR absorbed added costs for removing and replacing decals and faced potential fines if inconsistencies remained. And with RCR now ready to step onto the global stage, questions have been raised on NASCAR’s growing pains in the international market.