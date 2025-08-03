NASCAR Rumor: Rick Hendrick’s Hidden Gem to Debut Full Time in NASCAR?

Rick Hendrick surprised the motorsports world when he signed 19‑year‑old dirt‑racing sensation Corey Day to a multi‑year deal in December 2024. The Clovis, California, native is now part of the HMS development pipeline. Day is making part‑time starts in the No. 17 Xfinity car for HMS and select ARCA races with Spire Motorsports. This highlights a fast-track path crafted by the team owner himself. And nothing quite underlines the buzz around him more than the latest HMS rumor suggesting a potential full‑time NASCAR ride next season.

Day has already impressed both on dirt and pavement. In just a few months, Corey Day has shown he belongs. He earned a fourth-place finish at Phoenix in ARCA and followed it up with a solid run at Kansas. On the Truck side, he climbed 14 positions from 16th to finish 2nd at Indianapolis Raceway Park. But it is not just about results. In 2024, Day also won the Turkey Night Grand Prix, becoming the youngest winner in event history. With ten wins in the High Limit Sprint Car Series, his dirt record continues to earn admiration from the sport’s veterans as well. With such momentum, it’s hardly surprising rumors are swirling about him landing a full‑time spot with none other than HMS next season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rick Hendrick plans to invest in the future next year

When Hendrick Motorsports officially signed Corey Day, Rick Hendrick’s statement made waves. “When Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon say someone is the real deal, it certainly gets your attention.” This was more than praise. Earlier, Larson had said about him, “He is definitely, in my opinion, of guys who haven’t made it to the three series in NASCAR yet, he’s definitely the best prospect out there.” It was a signal that HMS saw Day not just as a development prospect but as a possible long-term investment.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Kyle Larson doubled down on that assessment recently. “He’s been slowly getting better … I’m hopeful and excited to see how he keeps going in the #17 car.” Coming from a Cup Series champion and arguably the most versatile driver in the U.S., those words carry weight. Especially considering Larson has pushed for more dirt talent to be integrated into NASCAR.

Industry veterans like Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace have also chimed in. On a podcast earlier this year, Wallace said, “Rick Hendrick already has Corey Day… That kid is gonna be right next to Kyle Larson in a few years.” Corey’s rise has not been subtle. He has already carved out one of the most dominant dirt campaigns of the decade. He followed that with a Trans Am debut at Sonoma and a late-model win at Hickory. Both results were on paved surfaces, showcasing his adaptability. As he continues to hold his own, whispers have grown louder. A post from an Instagram-based source claims Corey Day is in line for a full-time 2026 campaign in the No. 17 car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASCAR Rumors & Nostalgia (@nascarrumornostalgia) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The No. 17 HMS car has been a rotation seat in 2025, shared by Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and other Cup drivers. A full-time spot would mean replacing that strategy with a committed driver. This is something Hendrick has done before when the time felt right. If Day continues to impress, HMS could pull the trigger and give him that seat in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Corey Day’s Iowa run leaves something to be desired

While Corey Day’s name continues to circle NASCAR garage talk as a future Hendrick Motorsports talent, his latest showing at the Hy‑Vee Perks 250 offered a reality check. The 19-year-old prospect entered Iowa amid mounting hype, but left with a far from ideal finish that did little to validate full-time Cup readiness.

Racing the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, Day started mid-pack in 18th. Despite completing the race one lap down, he struggled to gain momentum during green-flag runs and was never truly in contention. It was a clean but unspectacular day. Certainly important for development, but not the kind of performance that backs the recent buzz.

Drivers like Sam Mayer stole headlines with a commanding late-race restart win. Veterans like Ross Chastain and Jesse Love ran strong up front. Meanwhile, Day’s quiet race flew under the radar. The field was stacked, and the pressure of proving oneself in limited starts was high.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This result does not erase Day’s potential. After all, even Kyle Larson has publicly praised the Californian’s raw talent. But Iowa served as a reminder that Cup-level consistency comes only with experience. Still, Day continues to gain valuable seat time, and with every lap, he moves one step closer to proving he belongs among the sport’s elite. Iowa may not have been his breakout moment, but his journey is far from over.