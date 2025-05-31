NASCAR Rumor: 65-Year-Old Iconic Track Meets Unwanted Fate Amidst New Deals

At its core, NASCAR is a high-octane business built on speed, spectacle, and (perhaps most importantly) partnerships. Sponsorships are the fuel that keeps the engines running, from the logos on the cars to the names on the tracks themselves. In today’s evolving landscape, these deals are more than just stickers and banners; they’re integrated marketing campaigns, digital activations, and multi-million-dollar investments that shape the sport’s future.

With sponsorship revenue topping $362 million in 2024 and brands like Goodyear, Xfinity, and Coca-Cola signing multi-year deals, the business side of NASCAR is as competitive as the racing itself. Teams and tracks are constantly adapting, seeking new partners and creative ways to deliver value in a crowded marketplace. But as NASCAR’s sponsorship ecosystem evolves, not every tradition survives the shift. Sometimes, even the most iconic venues must make way for new deals and changing times.

Atlanta Motor Speedway’s storied past faces a daunting change

Atlanta Motor Speedway isn’t just another track, it’s a cornerstone of NASCAR history. Since opening in 1960, it’s hosted unforgettable finishes, seen legends made, and weathered decades of change. The 1.54-mile oval has gone through several redesigns, but its name always carried weight. Well… that might be changing now.

Over the years, the speedway has seen slight branding shifts. From “Atlanta International Raceway” in the early days to the now-iconic “Atlanta Motor Speedway,” it’s a track that’s held onto its Southern racing identity. But in recent years, one name has insistently kept popping up: EchoPark.

Owned by Speedway Motorsports, EchoPark Automotive has been slowly expanding its footprint in NASCAR. They’ve sponsored multiple NASCAR events at Charlotte Motor Speedway and held the naming rights to the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). Their sleek, modern branding has been plastered on cars, track signage, and even driver uniforms. Their relationship with Atlanta Motor Speedway isn’t new, but this might be their biggest move yet.

Recently, a fan posted a photo to Reddit that sent shockwaves through the community. The signage above the grandstands, normally reading “Atlanta Motor Speedway,” now reads “EchoPark Speedway.” Yep. You read that right. While NASCAR or Speedway Motorsports haven’t confirmed the name change publicly, it’s clear something’s brewing. The rebrand could signal a full naming rights shift. Or maybe it’s just early signage for a future event. Either way, fans are buzzing.

Fans fire back, shrug off, and reminisce over the Atlanta rebrand

As soon as the photo of the “EchoPark Speedway” signage hit Reddit, the NASCAR fanbase did what it does best. React with a mix of sarcasm, history lessons, and straight-up emotional protest. For many, Atlanta Motor Speedway isn’t just another track. It’s a cornerstone of NASCAR’s Southern roots. So naturally, seeing its name quietly swapped out sparked everything from eye rolls to nostalgia.

One Reddit user joked, “EchoPark hated their sign keeps getting run over by cars, so now they have their name in a place where it can’t get hit.” It’s a fair dig! The EchoPark signage has occasionally taken hits during races at various tracks. For example, during NASCAR events at venues like Circuit of The Americas and Charlotte, EchoPark-branded walls and banners have been struck by cars during crashes, leaving visible scuffs and tears.

Another added, “I have no reason to believe that’s out of reach for Preece.” Preece has been involved in some of the most dramatic crashes in recent NASCAR history, particularly at Daytona International Speedway. In August 2023, Preece’s car flipped ten times after sliding through the grass and over the infield road course, causing significant damage to his vehicle and the surrounding area. Well, going by that wild Daytona flip, it’s no wonder fans imagine Preece could crash into just about anything, anywhere, even a new track name.

Some took a more pragmatic approach: “We just ignore it and call it Atlanta anyway. Easy peasy.” It’s true. Despite sponsorships, many fans still refer to tracks by their original names. Just ask anyone still calling the World Wide Technology Raceway by its old name—Gateway. Old habits die hard in NASCAR.

Others weren’t so chill. “Oh noooooooo,” one fan posted, summing up the collective groan of purists everywhere. This also isn’t NASCAR’s first awkward rebranding. Fans recalled Phoenix Raceway briefly becoming “ISM Raceway” in 2018, a move that didn’t last long. “Just like when Phoenix tried that name change that lasted like half a year,” another fan commented.

Still, one fan noted, “It’s definitely strange but nothing too out of the ordinary.” Charlotte Motor Speedway was once called Lowe’s Motor Speedway, and Gateway currently operates as World Wide Technology Raceway. Par for the course, these changes might be perhaps?

Still, for most, the track’s legacy matters more than the name on the gate. What do you think of the Atlanta Motor Speedway being renamed? Chime in below!

