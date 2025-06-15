NASCAR Rumor: UFC Boss Dana White to Enter Team Ownership With $28 Billion Worth Partner

In a stunning development that could bridge the worlds of combat sports and stock car racing, rumors are swirling that UFC President Dana White is preparing to enter the NASCAR ownership arena. Dana White has never been one to play it safe. Over his 20+ years at the helm of the UFC, he has forged a reputation as a non-nonsense businessman who thrives on high-stakes gambles, which have mostly paid off. Whether it is bringing MMA into mainstream America or securing a billion-dollar broadcast deal, White’s success has been built on brash confidence and relentless innovation. If he brings that same blueprint to Jim France’s NASCAR world, we might just see the sport thriving once again.

With reports suggesting that White could be teaming up with a partner boasting a net worth of $28 billion, the stakes are as high as the curiosity surrounding what such a move could mean for the sport. Known for transforming the UFC from a fringe league into a global phenomenon, White’s interest in NASCAR could usher in a new era of promotional muscle, fan crossover, and unprecedented marketing strategy. Sources suggest that this isn’t just a vanity project; White is reportedly in talks with financial and automotive giants to ensure the venture is not only competitive but headline-making.

But the real question is, who is this business giant? With the return of Ram to the NASCAR Truck Series grid next season, there are hints at a possible collaboration between the two. The suspense is still on, till there’s confirmation from either, although dropping hints might just be the beginning of it.

Dana White’s new NASCAR era on the horizon?

In a recent post by Sports Business Journal reporter Adam Stern, the “Never Stop Being America” ad posted by Ram Trucks hints strongly at a factory-backed NASCAR effort to merge brand value with professional expertise. “@RamTrucks has released a new 60-second TV ad, “Never Stop Being American,” which mentions its new NASCAR program and is narrated by @DanaWhite, an indication that the @UFC president and CEO could get involved with the racing team,” wrote Stern.

Industry insiders’ whispers suggest that Dodge, Ram’s parent brand under Stellantis, could soon make its long-awaited return to the Cup Series. Dodge last competed full time in NASCAR in 2012, when Brad Keselowski won the championship in a Dodge Charger before the brand exited the sport. Since then, fans and insiders have called for the return of the iconic muscle car manufacturer. Now that Ram has announced their official return to the NASCAR Truck Series, this update further fuels the notion about their potential entry back to the big leagues.

The bold opening lines of the Ram Trucks commercial, voiced by Dana White, feel like a mission statement for what is to come. “Americans, we can do anything we want, except one thing, we just can’t stop being American. Because since that revolution they said we’d lose, we just couldn’t choose to stop being American,” White narrated. “We put Hemi V8s back on the strip and pack eight layers in a seven layer dip. We’re body slams in blue suede shoes, rock and roll, jazz and blues. Rocking mullets in rat pack suits, even our grandmas have tattoos. We’re NASCAR, rock stars, rodeo, monster trucks and power boats.”

In NASCAR, where moonshine runners evolved into legends like Dale Earnhardt and Junior Johnson, racing with the same fearless tenacity White reveres is the sole message of such an ad. With mentions of pro wrestling’s fusion of Elvis-era flamboyance and brute drama, White has seen each of the sports evolve through generations. And with Dodge’s cult muscle engines roaring back in the modern Charger and Challenger, White’s narration set the tone for the ad’s fusion of Americana and rebellion, aligning perfectly with NASCAR’s identity.

“Welcome to our epic show,” continued White. “Keep winning on Sunday, move horsepower Monday, shake the earth and carve terrain, rock the anthem like Kenny Wayne. So get out there, take your swing, burn rubber after the American dream. Rev your engines and let freedom ring and never, ever, ever stop being American. Nothing stops America and nothing stops Ram.” White has been linked with NASCAR for some time now. He was reported to lead the EV racing series and even spilled the beans that he was working with the governing body behind the scene. But, with the latest update, fans cannot help but draw links that he might be working on a bigger plan and it might see Ram head back to NASCAR Cup racing.

NASCAR has been constantly searching for fresh energy, and so, White and Ram may be ready to deliver it with full-throttle marketing, and in a world of safe moves, the UFC President might be NASCAR’s wild card and it’s next big win.

Dana White enters business partnership with Phorm Energy

A new collaboration between Anheuser-Busch and 1st Phorm arrived, bringing UFC President Dana White into the mix. With the summer launch of a bold new product line, the partnership seeks to bring a clean, zero-sugar formula to consumers chasing focus, hydration, and natural energy. From branding to formulation, the product is designed for the everyday high-performer, whether in the gym, the office, or on the move.

“With the launch of Phorm Energy, we’re bringing together two American companies based in St. Louis and Dana White – all united by a powerful commitment to brand-building, quality, innovation and meeting the evolving needs of consumers,” said Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth. “This partnership is strengthened by our complementary capabilities and expertise, but it’s also driven by the amazing people and cultures that make our companies special. I couldn’t be more excited to take on the energy category with this partnership and product, and alongside our world-class distribution network and team, I can’t wait to bring Phorm Energy to consumers across the country.”

At its core, the collaboration is tapping into the relentless drive and authenticity that define both brands and their backers. From supplements to energy, 1st Phorm’s journey is built on daily discipline and consistent growth, a mindset echoed by their new business partner. “We’ve always been proud of our St. Louis roots, and the opportunity to partner with Anheuser-Busch, a true staple of this city, is a big moment for us and for St. Louis,” said 1st Phorm CEO Sal Frisella. “Phorm Energy was built for the people who are committed to getting better by showing up and doing the work every day, no matter the circumstance. This partnership is about honoring that mindset, and together, we’re going to build something disruptive, powerful and uniquely special.”

With Kyle Busch also partnering with the $141 billion energy drink giant, there is already a close connection between NASCAR and UFC, and now with a possible collaboration of White with Ram Trucks, this might just be the culmination of a new high for both the sports.