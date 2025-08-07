NASCAR’s Oldest Team Reveals How Women Quietly Built Their Dynasty

Women have been the quiet backbone of NASCAR teams, working behind the scenes in critical roles spanning logistics, administration, sponsorship coordination, and even team ownership. The sport’s early days included pioneering female drivers like Louise Smith, known as the first lady of racing, who competed in NASCAR top tier in the late 1940s and paved the way for later pioneers like Janet Guthrie, the first woman to race in both the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500.

Their effort and the loss of countless others underpin today’s motorsports environment, yet many stories remain unsung. This summer, NASCAR heritage stalwart Wood Brothers Racing is shining overdue light on the contributions of women who played instrumental roles across generations to help their team. In a sit-down conversation, they openly recognize these women’s decades of personal and professional investment in the organization.

The Wood Brothers’ third generation tips its hat to the women who shaped the organization

Founded in 1950 by brothers Glenn and Leonard Wood, alongside siblings Ray Lee, Clay, and Delano, Wood Brothers Racing is the longest continuously operating team in NASCAR. From their first major victory in 1960 at Bowman Gray Stadium, the team has won 101 Cup Series races as of 2025, including many iconic wins at Daytona, Darlington, and Rockingham. They have a reputation for lightning-fast pit stops, and they are so influential that they serviced Jim Clark’s Lotus in the Indy 500, solidifying their status as innovative across motorsport disciplines.

But this would not have been the case without the support of the two important women. These two women stood, or rather worked, at the center of Wood Brothers Racing’s day-to-day success behind the scenes. Kim Wood Hall, the granddaughter of Glenwood, emerged as a legitimate owner and business leader during an era when female leadership in NASCAR teams was exceedingly rare. Meanwhile, Eddie Lynn served as the uncredited glue inside the shop, making decisions, coordinating logistics, and mentoring younger generations. Their operational impact kept the team grounded and resilient through transitions of leadership from Glen and Leonard to the third-generation Wood family.

To mark 75 years of the rising heritage, Wood Brothers Racing is being honored all summer with “Wood Brothers Wednesday” on the NASCAR Channel, a series spotlighting their enduring legacy. The anniversary series turns the spotlight to the third-generation Wood family, Jon, Keven, and Jordan, in the Next Lap, a roundtable hosted by former Wood Brothers driver Kyle Petty. And in that conversation, when Kyle Petty asked about the role of women in the making of Wood Brothers Racing, the trio didn’t hesitate to speak up. Keven Wood added, “I think that Kim is a little bit too passive in accepting accolades and credit. Yeah, I saw something where Jody Scheckter was the first woman to win the Daytona 500—or if she was the first female car owner. It’s like, hold up a minute. Yeah, like, that’s Kim. She was the first.”

From her teenage years in the 1970s, Kim Wood Hall, the youngest daughter of NASCAR Pioneers, began serving the family business, helping her mother with office tasks such as envelope stuffing and travel planning, all conducted at their kitchen tables before a proper race shop even existed. Over time, Kim became a true one-woman administrative engine. As the team grew, especially during the modern era of NASCAR in the 1980s and 1990s, she handled everything from bookings and finances to artwork approvals for vehicles, uniforms, press releases, and website content.

Keven adds, “Kim was legit an owner. At that point in time, she didn’t really get credit for it. Yeah, ’cause like even the way you ask questions… Eddie Lynn. Eddie Lynn. Yeah, she’s there. And you just—you don’t think about it because she’s the glue. She was working on—what I mean—at the shop.”

In the early 1990s, Kim officially assumed ownership alongside her brothers, Eddie and Len, under the Glen Wood Company umbrella. He took on the role of chief financial officer and co-owner, a noteworthy accomplishment in an era when few women held decision-making positions in NASCAR. She managed the business while still providing emotional and strategic support within the team’s family structure.

And today, Wood Brothers Racing credits Kim’s early contribution to helping maintain the organization’s identity as a true family operation. As NASCAR transitions into its third generation of Woods (Jon, Jordan, and Keven), Kim remains a steady presence, emblematic of both continuity and quiet leadership.

Glen Wood’s first victory came in 1960 at Bowman Gray Stadium, setting the tone for decades of success. In 2025, the team celebrated its 101st NASCAR Cup Series win with Josh Berry claiming victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, bookending a storied arc of triumphs spanning Daytona, Darlington, Rockingham, and beyond. Moreover, this new Wednesday ritual is worth celebrating. They share memories, milestones, and insights into the past, present, and future of a team that has fielded cars driven by 20 of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers.

Moreover, fans can catch The Next Lap next Wednesday at 10 am and again at 8:50 pm on the NASCAR channel, available on Amazon Prime, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, and Tubi. While the Wood Brothers’ story forms the emotional background of the series, one female racer’s return at the storied Bowman Gray Stadium is turning heads.

Amber Lynns dominates at Bowman Gray after recovery

Amber Lynn is one of the most decorated drivers at Bowman Gray Stadium, widely recognized as the venue’s winningest female racer across all divisions. After beginning her racing career at eight years old, she has amassed more than 150 victories and various seasons, including over a dozen stock car wins, establishing herself as a fixture in the North Carolina short track scene.

Returning to action after a months-long medical hiatus, Lynn missed the first three months of the season while recovering from a brain cyst that originally led her to announce her retirement. But after successful treatment and medical clearance, she made her way to Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday night. And she didn’t just compete; she conquered. Starting third in the second 20-lap race of the night, Lynn inherited the lead following an early caution and led 16 of 20 laps to claim the win in the Law Offices of John Barrow Sportsman Series, her first victory since June of last year.

Reflecting on the emotional weight of that night, Amber Lynn didn’t hold back. She said, “It was really hard being at the Stadium every weekend and not being able to drive… to come here in my first weekend back and win… it means a lot to me.” The inversion after the Madhouse scramble put her starting third behind Tommy Neal and Sterling Plemmons, but Lynn surged early and held strong through resources, ultimately defending against Chase Robertson, Zack Ore, Mitch Gales, and Robbie Brewer to finish first in race two.