NASCAR’s $2.8 Trillion Partner Developing New TV Drama, Reviving Its Pop Culture Legacy

Once Steve O’Donnell took on the role of NASCAR’s CEO, he had a very clear goal in mind: to make the sport more relevant. Now, days later, it seems his work could be cut short by one of NASCAR’s most high-profile partners, Amazon.

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Deadline recently reported that Amazon, which has a market cap of nearly $2.8 trillion USD as of April 2026, is developing a series titled Godspeed, which is essentially a NASCAR family drama. The drama is reportedly one hour long and is set in the high-stakes world of stock car racing.

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“Parrish Motorsports is the last family-owned team in Stock Car Racing with ties to the original bootleggers. When their owner and driver are killed in a crash, the owner’s widow, Virginia, must rally her fractured family to save the team, protect their legacy, and chase a championship,” as per Deadline.

The series is being headed by Underground co-creator Joe Pokaski, Scott Stuber, and Sugar23. If it gets picked up, the series would be a welcome addition to the Prime streaming service, which is already associated with NASCAR. A writers room is underway, with plans to shoot the potential series in early 2027.

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Starting in 2025, Prime became an official streaming partner for NASCAR as part of its new media rights deal worth $7.7 billion. This year, Prime would stream five races: the Coke 600, Nashville, Michigan, Pocono, and Naval Base Coronado.

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But beyond that, Prime also streamed the Garage 56 story titled American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans (2025). Apart from that, they also released the universally loved Dale docu-series on its platform, which is interesting given the past, the present, and the future.

The past matters because the era of Dale Earnhardt Sr. was arguably NASCAR’s last period of true greatness and pop culture relevance. The present matters because the sport needs that level again amid declining viewership and fan interest. And the future matters because this potential Prime series could help restore its cultural relevance.

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After all, the sport has benefited from Hollywood productions before as well, such as Days of Thunder and Talladega Nights. Therefore, it could stand a chance to benefit from Godspeed, especially knowing that both NASCAR and Prime want the same thing and could help each other.

NASCAR and Prime both need each other

One of NASCAR’s biggest rivals is Formula 1. One of Prime’s biggest rivals is Netflix. In 2019, both F1 and Netflix came together to launch Drive to Survive, a show highlighting and covering the insider perspective of the sport.

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Almost instantly, Drive to Survive was a success, as fans showed keen interest in learning what goes on behind the scenes with teams and drivers. Fans would binge-watch the entire season in one night.

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Overall, the series created enough momentum and popularity for itself that it translated into a growing interest in the whole sport. Since the launch of D2S, F1 has climbed the popularity charts faster than it had ever done before.

In 2024, NASCAR also tried to follow a similar path with Netflix’s Full Speed. But it received mixed reviews, and it didn’t create the kind of response they, both NASCAR and Netflix, were looking for.

So, with Prime and NASCAR potentially coming together to create a series centered on racing and a racing family, it could turn out to be a home run for all parties involved.