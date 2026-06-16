NASCAR San Diego Fan Guide: Tailgating, Camping, Events, Parking & Track Prohibitions

For the first time, NASCAR is heading to San Diego with its historic street race weekend at Naval Base Coronado. Between military base access rules, parking plans, tailgating policies, fan zones, and race-day restrictions, this isn’t going to feel like a typical Cup Series weekend. To make things easier, we’ve put together this complete fan guide so you can arrive prepared, avoid surprises, and spend more time enjoying the action instead of figuring things out at the gate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Bring your ID, or you’re not getting in

As actor David Koechner explained in an event information video: “You will be expected to show a valid, government-issued photo ID upon entry at Naval Base Coronado.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is non-negotiable, given the event’s critical location (an active military base). Guests arriving without a valid government-issued photo ID will be denied entry.

ADVERTISEMENT

For U.S. citizens, accepted documents include:

ADVERTISEMENT

State-issued ID or Driver’s License

U.S. Passport / Passport Card

U.S. Department of War ID (CAC, Dependent, Retiree)

HSPD-12 PIV Card

Permanent Resident Card

For non-U.S. citizens, only a passport is accepted. Foreign nationals should also expect additional security screening and biometric enrollment during entry processing.

One important note: a REAL ID is not required for access to the military base.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, plan your day carefully because the event follows a strict no re-entry policy. Once you exit, you will not be allowed back inside the venue.

Check your color before parking

David Koechner reminded fans, “Your ticket includes a digital parking pass, which will be checked upon entry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Your assigned parking color determines which gate you must use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow Zone: Enter through the Carrier Gate. This parking area sits farther from the main event zones, so expect a longer walk or use available shuttle services.

Green & Red Zones: Enter through the Stockdale Gate.

To make getting around easier, trams and shuttles will operate between parking zones, grandstands, and entertainment areas throughout the weekend. Carpooling is encouraged to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic. Parking lots open at 7 a.m. PT and gates open at 9 a.m. PT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tailgating and camping rules

Tailgating and traditional infield RV camping are strictly prohibited during the NASCAR San Diego weekend. Since the event is taking place on an active military installation at Naval Base Coronado, enhanced security protocols and base regulations do not allow either activity.

What you can bring…

Pack light. Fans may bring one clear bag (maximum 12″ x 12″ x 6″), though small clutch purses and fanny packs (up to 6″ x 6″) are allowed without being clear. Collapsible chairs (without bags), blankets, baby strollers, binoculars, and empty reusable water bottles or hydration packs are also permitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can also bring personal race scanners and basic point-and-shoot cameras (no detachable lenses or mounts), along with non-aerosol sunscreen under 3.4 oz. Prescription medication is allowed but must remain in the pharmacy-labeled container and only in quantities needed for the day.

…and what you can’t

Security is much stricter than a normal race weekend, so don’t assume standard track rules apply. Weapons, knives, fireworks, drones, glass or metal containers, coolers, umbrellas, tents, hammocks, balloons, outside food or drinks (including alcohol), pets (except service animals), and products containing THC are prohibited.

Professional cameras and recording equipment, selfie sticks, tripods, confederate flags, bicycles, scooters, skateboards, noise makers, laser pointers, and thrown entertainment items are also not allowed. All guests and bags are subject to search, and anything left behind at entry checkpoints may be removed and discarded by event staff.

Final thoughts

NASCAR’s first trip to San Diego is going to look and feel very different from a traditional race weekend. Between military base access requirements, tighter security, earlier planning, and unique venue logistics, showing up prepared will make a huge difference. Double-check your ID, parking zone, and what you’re carrying before leaving home. Do that, and you’ll spend less time dealing with checkpoints and more time enjoying one of the most unique weekends in Cup Series history. We hope that this guide helped you.

If you need more info or have further questions, you can directly connect with a representative at NASCAR San Diego by calling 866-771-7223.