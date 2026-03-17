NASCAR Schedule Darlington: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Line Up, Race Odds, Purse & More

Fresh off an action-packed weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series now shifts gears to one of its most iconic and unforgiving venues: Darlington Raceway. Known as “The Track Too Tough to Tame,” Darlington always delivers chaos, tire wear drama, and vintage NASCAR vibes. Here’s a complete breakdown of the weekend NASCAR schedule, TV timings, entry lists, race odds, and everything else fans need to know heading into the throwback weekend.

NASCAR schedule & TV timings

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The race weekend at Darlington Raceway is stacked across all three national series, with action spread from Friday through Sunday.

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Friday (Truck Series)

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3:30 PM ET – Practice & Qualifying (FS2)

7:30 PM ET – Race (45-45-57 laps) on FS1

Weather: 60s, 0% chance of rain

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Saturday (O’Reilly & Cup Series)

12:00 PM ET – O’Reilly Practice & Qualifying (CW App)

2:30 PM ET – Cup Series Practice & Qualifying (Prime)

4:30 PM ET – O’Reilly Prerace (CW)

5:30 PM ET – O’ReillyRace (45-45-57 laps) on CW

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Weather: 70s, 5% chance of rain

Sunday (Cup Series)

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1:30 PM ET – NASCAR RaceDay (FS1)

3:00 PM ET – Cup Series Race (90-95-108 laps) on FS1

Weather: 80s, 5% chance of rain

With relatively clear conditions expected all weekend, teams should get uninterrupted track time, which is crucial at a place as demanding as Darlington.

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Entry lists across the NASCAR schedule

Darlington is drawing strong participation across all divisions this NASCAR weekend.

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Truck Series: 36 entries for 36 spots (full field, no drivers sent home)

O’Reilly Auto Parts race: 40 entries battling for 38 spots, meaning two drivers will fail to qualify

Cup Series: 37 entries for Sunday’s main event

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Race odds: Who are the favorites?

According to odds from Sportsnaut, the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington is shaping up to be a tightly contested battle among the sport’s elite.

Denny Hamlin (+550): Fresh off his Las Vegas win, Hamlin enters Darlington with momentum and a track record that proves he knows how to manage tire wear and long runs here. Kyle Larson (+600): Always a threat on high-wear tracks, Larson’s aggressive style could pay off big if he finds the right balance. Tyler Reddick (+650): One of the hottest drivers to start the 2026 season, Reddick’s consistency makes him a serious contender this NASCAR weekend.

Darlington often rewards patience and experience, but with the current parity in the field, don’t be surprised if a surprise contender sneaks into the mix.

Purse details: What’s at stake?

While the official purse for the 2026 NASCAR weekend has not been disclosed (yet), recent history gives a clear estimate. The 2025 spring race at Darlington featured a total purse of $11,055,250. Teams and drivers can expect a similar payout range this year, making it one of the more lucrative stops on the schedule. Beyond the financial reward, Darlington carries prestige. Winning here isn’t just about the money, but about conquering one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks.

Special guests & ceremonial roles

Darlington’s throwback NASCAR weekend tradition continues with a lineup of NASCAR legends taking part in pre-race ceremonies.

Grand Marshals: Kurt Busch and Harry Gant

Honorary Pace-Car Driver: Mark Martin

Honorary Starter & Trophy Presenter: Dave Marcis

These names add an extra layer of nostalgia to the weekend, connecting the sport’s present stars with its storied past.

Why the Darlington NASCAR weekend always delivers

Nicknamed “The Track Too Tough to Tame,” Darlington Raceway is unlike any other circuit on the calendar. Its unique egg-shaped layout, narrow racing groove, and abrasive surface force drivers to balance aggression with precision. Tire wear is the defining factor here.

Long green-flag runs can completely reshuffle the field, while even the slightest mistake often results in the infamous “Darlington stripe” along the wall. This is also a driver’s track where experience, discipline, and adaptability often outweigh raw speed. Veterans tend to shine, but younger drivers willing to learn quickly can also make a statement.

Final thoughts

As the NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Darlington following the highs of Las Vegas, the challenge shifts dramatically. This isn’t a track where momentum alone guarantees success. Instead, it demands focus, patience, and a willingness to flirt with the edge every single lap.

With strong entries, favorable weather, and a mix of seasoned stars and rising contenders, all the ingredients are in place for another unpredictable NASCAR weekend. And at Darlington, unpredictability is exactly what makes it special.