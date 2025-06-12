NASCAR Schedule Mexico City 2025: Where to Watch, Line-Up, Timing, Weather & Purse

For the first time in history, the NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Mexico City. But this isn’t just any international race. It’s a full-circle moment for Daniel Suárez. Born and raised in Monterrey, Suárez grew up dreaming of driving stock cars on NASCAR’s biggest stage. Now, he’ll line up in his No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet for a full points-paying race in his home country. That’s never happened before. Not for any Mexican driver.

The race will be held at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, one of the most iconic tracks in motorsports. The venue, steeped in history, has hosted Formula One legends since the 1960s. Now it welcomes NASCAR’s best. Fans can expect a fiesta of sound, speed, and national pride when the green flag drops. The energy building around the Viva México 250 is like nothing NASCAR has ever felt before.

With so much at stake and so much excitement, fans are looking for a complete guide to make the most of this historic weekend. So, let’s break down everything you need to know: from the race schedule to the weather, prize money, and the names you’ll see on track. Here’s your ultimate guide to the 2025 NASCAR Mexico City debut.

NASCAR Mexico City 2025 – Schedule & Where to Watch

The NASCAR schedule kicks off on Friday, June 13, with Cup Series practice sessions at 1 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET, both streaming live on Amazon Prime Video. The Xfinity Series will have its own practice starting at 2:05 p.m. ET, available on the CW App, followed by more track time at 3:30 p.m. ET. Capping off the day is the NASCAR Mexico Series race, which starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and should set the tone for what’s to come.

Saturday, June 14, brings more action. The Xfinity Series qualifying is set for 10:30 a.m. ET (CW App), followed by Cup qualifying at 12 p.m. ET (Prime Video). The NASCAR Mexico Series holds a second race at 1:45 p.m. ET, then the Xfinity race kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET. That event will follow a 20-20-25 stage format. On Sunday, June 15, the big one, the Viva México 250, gets underway with pre-race coverage at 2 p.m. ET, and the green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET, all on Amazon Prime Video.

Weather Update for NASCAR Mexico City 2025

The Weather forecast is a wildcard. Scattered thunderstorms are expected Saturday and Sunday, with a 70% chance of rain by race time. The good news? Temperatures will stay mild, hovering in the low 70s. The bad news? If the storm clouds linger, NASCAR may have to make quick decisions. Six sets of wet-weather tires are available for Cup teams. NASCAR confirmed it on Hauler Talk, “It’s pretty straightforward, road course rules apply,” which means teams can pick tires based on conditions. Either way, altitude will be another factor, with the track sitting at 7,350 feet, making this the highest-elevated race on the NASCAR schedule in Cup history.

Prize Money for NASCAR’s Mexico City visit

The prize purse for this international triple-header is impressive. The Cup Series race will award $12,561,250, covering payouts, charter payments, and season bonuses. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series also sees a substantial total of $2,151,939. Although the NASCAR Mexico Series doesn’t publish its official purse figures, it remains a critical platform for regional drivers and sponsors looking to shine on a global weekend.

Driver Entry List: Key Highlights

The Cup race features 37 drivers, the 36 chartered teams, and one open entry. That extra seat goes to Katherine Legge, making her second career start for Live Fast Motorsports. She’ll drive the No. 78 E.L.F. Cosmetics Ford. All entries are locked in, as the field is below the 40-car maximum. Also of note: Ryan Truex is on standby for Denny Hamlin, who may skip the race to be with his fiancée during childbirth. If he misses it, he’s expected to get a playoff waiver.

For the Xfinity Series, 39 cars will compete, and all will make the grid. Key entries include Daniel Suárez, back in the No. 9, and Ty Gibbs in the No. 19. Other notable drivers include Austin Green (No. 32), Josh Bilicki (No. 14), and Andrés Pérez De Lara (No. 91), who’s representing the home crowd. The NASCAR Mexico Series will run two races, offering fans a full showcase of Latin American talent.

What’s New at NASCAR’s Mexico City Race?

This race marks many firsts. Most notably, NASCAR is using a modified version of the F1 layout, measuring 2.49 miles. It skips two F1 turns by cutting into a sweeping right-hander at turn four. The twisty, high-speed layout will challenge even the best road racers. Also new is the return of podium celebrations. The top three finishers in the Cup race will receive gold, silver, and bronze medals, a tradition borrowed from Formula One and IndyCar, and a first for a Cup points race.