NASCAR Schedule Rockingham: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Line Up, Race Odds, Purse & More

It’s finally happening! NASCAR is back again at Rockingham Speedway, and there’s plenty to keep track of this weekend. From race timings and TV coverage to the full lineup, odds, and what’s at stake, fans have a packed NASCAR schedule ahead. Whether you’re tuning in for the Truck action or the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series showdown, here’s everything you need to know before the green flag drops.

NASCAR schedule at Rockingham

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The weekend at Rockingham Speedway gets underway on Friday, April 3, with a packed slate of on-track action. Fans can enter the Fan Zone and access ticket gates and suites from 10:30 a.m., setting the stage for a full day at the track.

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The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series takes center stage early, with practice and qualifying running from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. That’s followed by the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice and qualifying session from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The day builds toward its main event, the Black’s Tire & Auto Service 200 Truck Series race, scheduled for 4:30 p.m., kicking off the competitive portion of the weekend in style.

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Saturday, April 4, brings an even earlier start, with gates and the Fan Zone opening at 8:30 a.m. The focus initially shifts to the ARCA Menards Series East, which holds its practice session from 9:00 a.m. to 9:50 a.m., followed by qualifying from 10:05 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. The ARCA Menards Series East race goes green at 11:30 a.m., offering a strong mid-day highlight. Later in the afternoon, attention returns to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for the NC Education Lottery 250, set to begin at 2:30 p.m., wrapping up a busy and action-packed return to “The Rock.”

Weather forecast

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The weather should be largely favorable across the weekend at Rockingham Speedway. Friday will see temperatures in the low 80s with about a 25% chance of scattered afternoon showers. Saturday looks similar temperature-wise, hovering in the 80s again, with a slightly lower rain threat, making for solid racing conditions overall.

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Where to watch

Fans can catch all the action from the Rockingham Speedway NASCAR schedule across multiple platforms. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be broadcast on FS1, while the ARCA Menards Series East will stream on FloRacing and the NASCAR Channel. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race airs on The CW. Radio coverage is available via MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Entry list & key names to watch

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field features 38 entries this weekend, with a notable crossover appearance from Carson Hocevar, who will drive the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports despite the Cup Series being off. This race also marks the second leg of the Triple Truck Challenge, adding extra incentive before the finale at Bristol Motor Speedway.

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Meanwhile, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series brings a stacked 39-car lineup. All eyes will be on Garrett Mitchell, making his debut in the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Defending winner Sammy Smith returns to the track, while the race also serves as the qualifier for the upcoming Dash 4 Cash stretch, set to kick off at Bristol next weekend.

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Race purse

NASCAR has not yet released the official purse for the 2026 weekend at Rockingham Speedway. However, if the previous year is any indication, the numbers should remain in a similar range. In 2025, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race carried a purse of $1,651,939, while the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event offered $782,900. With growing interest around “The Rock,” comparable, and possibly slightly higher figures are expected this time around.

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Wrapping up

With packed grandstands, competitive fields, and a nostalgic return to Rockingham Speedway, this weekend has all the ingredients for a memorable show. From the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, there’s no shortage of action. Whether you’re watching for the racing, the storylines, or the atmosphere, Rockingham’s comeback is shaping up to be worth the wait.