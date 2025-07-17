NASCAR Schedule Rumors 2026: Everything That’s About to Change Next Year

The NASCAR world is buzzing with anticipation for the 2026 schedule, as whispers of significant changes circulate among fans and insiders. Recent races like the 2025 Mexico City event, where Shane van Gisbergen dominated, and the Chicago Street Race, now in its third year, have set high expectations. These events have shown NASCAR’s ability to captivate new audiences, but the future remains uncertain. With the sport balancing tradition and innovation, the 2026 calendar could reshape how fans experience NASCAR.

NASCAR’s history of adapting its schedule offers a glimpse into what might come. The first street race in Chicago in 2023 marked a bold step, while Mexico City’s 2025 race echoed NASCAR’s early international forays in the 1950s. Both recent races drew large crowds, with Chicago generating $128 million in economic impact in 2024 and Mexico City proving NASCAR’s global appeal.

As Steve Phelps, NASCAR President, noted, “We’re going to continue to drive change throughout our industry. It’s change that really…delivers a better product or brings it to a market where there’s significant demand for our racing.” This sets the stage for a 2026 schedule that could surprise and delight, but what exactly is on the horizon?

NASCAR eyes major schedule shakeup for 2026

In a recent post by Jordan Bianchi, it is suggested that the 2026 NASCAR schedule will see major shifts, with San Diego emerging as a likely new venue for a street race. Reports indicate NASCAR is nearing a deal to bring a Cup Series event to San Diego, marking a return to California since Auto Club Speedway closed in 2023. “San Diego offers a vibrant urban setting and a passionate fan base,” a NASCAR spokesperson told The Athletic. This move aligns with NASCAR’s strategy to add one major new event yearly, potentially expanding its West Coast presence and attracting new sponsors.

The Chicago Street Race’s future hangs in the balance, with its three-year contract expiring after 2025. Local officials, including Aldermen Brian Hopkins and Bill Conway, have raised concerns about disruptions, such as street closures and noise levels. Despite NASCAR and Chicago wanting a fourth year, negotiations are ongoing with a tight deadline approaching. Kyle Larson once praised Chicago, saying, “It’s probably my favorite event in NASCAR each year.” If it doesn’t continue, Chicagoland Speedway could return.

NASCAR’s leadership is actively eyeing a return to Chicagoland Speedway, which hasn’t hosted a Cup race since 2019, as a proven fallback if Chicago’s street-race deal falls through. Fan enthusiasm for 1.5‑mile ovals has surged with the Gen‑7 car’s debut in 2022, prompting calls to reactivate Joliet’s “cookie‑cutter” tri‑oval that many now view as a perfect platform for close, high‑speed racing.

Mexico City’s 2026 return is uncertain due to calendar conflicts, including the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 events. Steve Phelps told The Athletic, “We’re exploring all possibilities to make it work, but we have to find a date that works for everyone.” If delayed to 2027, NASCAR could focus on improving logistics, like track facilities. These changes could boost fan engagement with new venues while alienating fans attached to Chicago and Mexico City, shaping NASCAR’s identity as it balances growth and tradition.

Chicago vs. San Diego

As NASCAR decides, the debate between Chicago and San Diego highlights differing views. Chicago’s race has proven successful, drawing 53,000 spectators in 2024 and generating $128 million in economic impact, but logistical challenges persist. “It’s too soon to give up on Chicago,” said James Krause. “They’ve only had a few years to establish themselves.”

Yet, community opposition, like Alderman Bill Conway’s concerns, could end it, with Chicagoland Speedway as a backup needing $4M in upgrades. San Diego offers a fresh start, tapping into Southern California’s second-largest media market. “San Diego is a beautiful city with a lot to offer,” said Stephen Stumpf (NASCAR Content Director for Frontstretch). “A street race there could attract a whole new audience.”

Without a backup track, it’s riskier, but rotating cities could keep street races novel. “If NASCAR wants to keep street racing fresh, they should consider moving it around,” Stumpf suggested. This choice will signal NASCAR’s focus on established success or new opportunities, impacting fan engagement and market expansion.