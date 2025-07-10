NASCAR Schedule Sonoma: Lineup, Practice, Qualifying, Tickets, Where & How to Watch

Hey there, racing enthusiasts! Get ready for some high-octane action as NASCAR heads to the picturesque Sonoma Raceway for a thrilling weekend of road course racing from July 11-13, 2025. This year marks a significant change, as the Toyota/Save Mart 350 moves to mid-summer for the first time, enhancing its appeal for fans looking to combine racing with a summer vacation in California’s wine country.

Known for its challenging 12-turn layout (2.52 miles in full, currently 1.99 miles using the ‘chute’). Sonoma has been a staple on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule since 1989. Offering a unique blend of beauty and brutality amidst the rolling hills with 160 ft (49 m) of total elevation change. The track, originally built as Infineon Raceway in 1968, has a rich history hosting various motorsports, including Formula One and IndyCar.

It has seen legendary drivers like Jeff Gordon, who won three consecutive races there in 1998–2000, solidify their road course prowess. This year’s event promises heightened anticipation, with the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and ARCA West all taking to the track. The move to July, as highlighted by Sonoma Raceway’s executive vice president, Brian Flynn, aims to attract more fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Especially families and college students during the summer travel season. With drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell vying for victory. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking for an exciting summer outing. Sonoma Raceway is the place to be, and we’ve got all the details to ensure you don’t miss a moment.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

NASCAR at Sonoma Raceway schedule breakdown: A day-by-day guide

Let’s dive into the nitty-gritty of the NASCAR schedule so you can plan your viewing or attending experience. All times are in Eastern Time (ET), with Pacific Time (PT) conversions noted for local Sonoma viewers. Based on the detailed breakdown by Bob Pockrass on X and confirmed by NASCAR.com and Sonoma Raceway’s official site.

Friday, July 11, 2025. The NASCAR schedule kicks off with practice and qualifying for the ARCA West series at 1:40 PM ET, offering fans a chance to see up-and-coming drivers in action. Practice for the Xfinity Series follows at 4:00 PM ET, with qualifying kicking off around 5:05 PM ET. Available on the CW App, perfect for catching early insights into the weekend’s competition. Later, at 6:30 PM ET, the ARCA West series will race 64 laps. Broadcast on Flo, ensuring streaming access for those unable to attend in person. This day sets the stage for the intensity to come, with the tight Sonoma layout promising strategic battles from the get-go.

NASCAR

Sonoma

(with green-flag times)

ET

Fri

1:40-ARCA West p&q

4-CW App-Xfin p&q

6:30-Flo-ARCA West race 64

Sat

1:35-TruTV-Cup p&q

4-CW-Prerace

4:50 (1:50 PT)-CW-Xfin green 20-25-34

Sun

3-TNT-Prerace

3:50 (12:50 PT)-TNT/TruTV/Max-Cup green 25-30-55

NWS:70s, 0% rain Fri-Sun

— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 10, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025. Saturday ramps up the excitement with the Cup Series practice and qualifying at 1:35 PM ET on TruTV. A critical session that determines the starting lineup for Sunday’s big race. Later, at 4:00 PM ET, tune into the CW for the pre-race show of the Xfinity Series race. With the green flag dropping at 4:50 PM ET (1:50 PM PT), featuring a 20-25-34 lap structure, likely indicating stage lengths. This race is a precursor to Sunday’s main event, offering fans a taste of the road course challenges ahead, all under clear skies as per the 0% rain forecast.

Sunday, July 13, 2025. The highlight is the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Cup Series race. With the pre-race show starting at 3:00 PM ET on TNT and the green flag waving at 3:50 PM ET (12:50 PM PT), set for a 25-30-55 lap structure. This race, NASCAR’s only California stop in 2025, is the culmination of the weekend, with drivers navigating Sonoma’s elevation changes and tight turns. The weather, again, is expected to be ideal, with temperatures in the 70s and no rain. Ensuring a smooth, uninterrupted race day.

How to experience the action: tickets, viewing, and tips

Now, let’s talk about how you can be part of this exciting weekend, whether you’re at the track or watching from home. Ticket information is crucial for in-person attendance, and the Sonoma Raceway website offers a range of options. You can purchase single-day tickets for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. With prices starting at $105 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under, or can opt for a weekend pass to experience all three days.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Premium experiences, like pit passes and VIP packages, are also available for those seeking closer access, with contact available at (800) 870-7223 for further details. Given the July date, plan for warm weather, bring sunscreen, and stay hydrated. As temperatures will be in the 70s, it will enhance the outdoor experience.

For fans watching from home, broadcasting options are plentiful. Friday’s Xfinity Series practice and qualifying are on the CW App, while the ARCA West race at 6:30 PM ET is on Flo. With an additional option on the NASCAR Channel on Tubi, as noted in a reply to Bob Pockrass’s X post. Saturday’s Cup Series practice and qualifying are on TruTV at 1:35 PM ET, and the Xfinity race at 4:50 PM ET is on CW.

Sunday’s Cup Series race, the Toyota/Save Mart 350, is broadcast on Max starting at 3:50 PM ET, ensuring multiple viewing avenues. This setup caters to a global audience, with streaming services like Flo and Tubi expanding access, especially for international fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Given Sonoma’s location in wine country, consider combining your race weekend with a winery tour for a full experience. As suggested by travel packages on There And Back Again Adventures. Whether you’re cheering from the stands or your living room, this guide ensures you’re fully equipped to enjoy NASCAR’s only California stop in 2025.