Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeNASCAR

NASCAR Schedule Talladega: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Entry List & More

Gunaditya Tripathi

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 21, 2026 | 8:31 PM EDT

HomeNASCAR

NASCAR Schedule Talladega: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Entry List & More

Gunaditya Tripathi

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 21, 2026 | 8:31 PM EDT

feature-image

Getty

feature-image

Getty

At Talladega, every driver has a plan until the inevitable ‘Big One’ (the large, multi-car crashes that are a hallmark of superspeedway racing and a constant threat to contenders) strikes. As the series heads to its most unpredictable track (which creates wide racing grooves and massive drafting packs), survival is as important as speed. With three days of action on tap, here’s the complete breakdown of what to watch for and when at Talladega.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is NASCAR’s weekend schedule at the Talladega Superspeedway?

As the Truck Series won’t be running, the weekend will kick off past midday on Friday. Here is the detailed schedule for the entire weekend (all times mentioned in ET).

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, 24 April

The ARCA Menards Series will host its practice session at 03:30 p.m., but it won’t be live-streamed anywhere. Instead, fans can enjoy the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ qualifying session at 05:30 p.m. the same day. You can catch it on the CW App.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Weather Channel, the weather will be partly cloudy on that day. The temperature will climb to 84° during the day, and there could be a thunderstorm at night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, 25 April

The Cup Series drivers will kick off the day at 10:30 a.m. with the main qualifying session. You can catch it on Prime Video, MRN, and SiriusXM. Following this, the ARCA Series will host the Alabama Manufactured Housing 200, its main event of the weekend, at 12:30 p.m. FOX One will stream the race.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will immediately follow this at 04:00 p.m. as the Ag-Pro 300 goes green under the lights at Talladega. You can watch this on CW.

ADVERTISEMENT

There could be a thunderstorm during the day, which might trouble the drivers. The temperature will be cooler during the day, peaking at 78°, and there could be a thunderstorm at night.

Sunday, 26 April

The track will solely be for the Cup Series drivers on Sunday as the Jack Link’s 500 goes green at 03:00 p.m. You can watch the grand 500-mile event on FOX One, FOX, and HBO Max. This is a much-anticipated race, and the weather should be much calmer according to the current forecast. The temperature could rise to 84°, warming up the asphalt just enough for the race. Expect partly cloudy conditions in the morning, followed by the sun hitting the track later in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Entry list for the Cup Series race

41 drivers running the Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway. Here is the complete entry list:

ADVERTISEMENT

Sr. No.DriverTeam
1.Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing
2.Austin CindricTeam Penske
3.Austin DillonRichard Childress Racing
4.Noah GragsonFront Row Motorsports
5.Kyle LarsonHendrick Motorsports
6.Brad KeselowskiRFK Racing
7.Daniel SuarezSpire Motorsports
8.Kyle BuschRichard Childress Racing
9.Chase ElliottHendrick Motorsports
10.Ty DillonKaulig Racing
11.Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
12.Ryan BlaneyTeam Penske
13.AJ AllmendingerKaulig Racing
14.Chris BuescherRFK Racing
15.Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing
16.Christopher BellJoe Gibbs Racing
17.Josh BerryWood Brothers Racing
18.Joey LoganoTeam Penske
19.Bubba Wallace23XI Racing
20.William ByronHendrick Motorsports
21.Jesse LoveRichard Childress Racing
22.Todd GillilandFront Row Motorsports
23.Riley Herbst23XI Racing
24.Zane SmithFront Row Motorsports
25.Cole CusterHaas Factory Team
26.John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor Club
27.Erik JonesLegacy Motor Club
28.Joey GaseNY Racing Team
29.Tyler Reddick23XI Racing
30.Ricky Stenhouse Jr.HYAK Motorsports
31.Alex BowmanHendrick Motorsports
32.Cody WareRick Ware Racing
33.Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
34.Ryan PreeceRFK Racing
35.Casey MearsBeard Motorsports
36.Chad FinchumGarage 66
37.Michael McDowellSpire Motorsports
38.Carson HocevarSpire Motorsports
39.Daniel DyeLive Fast Motorsports
40.Connor ZilischTrackhouse Racing
41.Shane van GisbergenTrackhouse Racing

Race odds for the Cup Series at Talladega

Here are the top odds for the Jack Link’s 500:

ADVERTISEMENT

  1. Ryan Blaney (+1000)

Although Toyota has dominated the season so far, Talladega could finally be a race for Ford. Blaney—Ford’s only race winner this season and the driver with the shortest odds—has been excellent on superspeedways, having won at Talladega three times. Although his visit to the Daytona 500 ended in a massive disappointment, he led 12 laps and was in the top 5 before the ‘Big One’ took him out. This time could be different.

ADVERTISEMENT

article-image

Imago

  1. Austin Cindric (+1200)

Cindric hasn’t become the strongest driver so far this season, but that could change if he takes advantage of Team Penske‘s expected performance on the track. However, he will also have to battle both his teammates to clinch the best position, as he shares the same odds with the #22 Ford driver.

  1. Joey Logano (+1200)

Despite setting a top bar early in the season, Logano has struggled in the middle of the pack in most races. However, his long experience of running the peak competition in the Cup Series, combined with Penske’s performance on the track, could change his fortune at Talladega.

This race weekend seems to be rather exciting. It will be interesting to see who wins the race—the driver with the shortest odds, the driver who survived the ‘Big One,’ or the driver who needs fortune by his side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Gunaditya Tripathi

424 Articles

Gunaditya Tripathi is a NASCAR writer at EssentiallySports. A journalism graduate with over four years of experience covering and writing for motorsports, he aims to deliver the most accurate news with a touch of passion. His first interest in racing came after watching Cars on his childhood CRT TV. Delving into the Michael Schumacher and Ferrari fandom in Formula 1, he continues to root for Hamlin’s first title win, alongside strong support for Logano and Blaney.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Abhimanyu Gupta

ADVERTISEMENT