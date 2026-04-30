NASCAR Schedule Texas: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Entries, Race Odds, Purse & More

The next stop on NASCAR’s schedule is Texas Motor Speedway, where an action-packed weekend of racing awaits, with the roaring V8s and the dramatic moves drivers have been pulling on 1.5-mile tracks this year. And here is how the schedule for the entire weekend looks.

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NASCAR’s Texas schedule

All three of NASCAR’s national-level series will be competing this weekend together, with the Truck Series kicking off the grand event on Friday.

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Friday, 1 May

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will take on the track first at 02:30 p.m. ET for the practice session. This will soon be followed by their qualifying session at 03:35 p.m. with no interruptions. Both of the sessions will be available to watch on FS2.

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This will be followed by the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ practice session beginning at 05:00 p.m. About 35 minutes later, at 06:05 p.m., the series will begin with its qualifying session. Fans can watch both sessions on the CW App.

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The Truck Series will then take over the track for the last time this weekend, with their race, the SpeedyCash.com 250 at 08:00 p.m. The race will be available to watch on FOX One, FS1, and MRN.

There is, however, a strong possibility of rain during the early hours of the day. So there could be an overall delay during the day, with colder temperatures.

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Saturday, 2 May

The Cup Series drivers will get their first taste of the track on Saturday as they will head onto the Texas Motor Speedway at 12:30 p.m. for their practice session. The session will be available on Prime Video, PRN, and SiriusXM. The same will follow for the qualifying session scheduled for 01:40 p.m.

At 03:30 p.m., the NOAPS drivers will return to the track for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 340. The race will be available on CW, PRN, and SiriusXM.

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There is no threat of rain on Saturday; however, the track will be a bit heated because of the lack of cloud cover under the Texas sun. With the Cup sessions earlier in the day and the heat, the NOAPS drivers will face a very grippy track.

Sunday, 3 of May

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY will kick off at 03:30 p.m., being the only event scheduled for the day. This could arguably be the most-watched event of the weekend, and will be available on Fox One, HBO Max, FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM.

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Cup Series drivers’ entry list

While this weekend won’t be as huge as the Talladega weekend, which had over 40 drivers battling, the total number will still be close to that. Here is the complete entry list.

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Sr. No. Driver Team 01 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing 02 Austin Cindric Team Penske 03 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 04 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports 05 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 06 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing 07 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports 08 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing 09 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 13 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 14 Chris Buscher RFK Racing 15 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 16 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 17 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing 18 Joey Logano Team Penske 19 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 20 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 21 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 22 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing 23 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports 24 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team 25 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 26 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club 27 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. HYAK Motorsports 29 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 30 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 31 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 32 Ryan Preece RFK Racing 33 Chad Finchum Garage 66 34 Corey Heim 23XI Racing 35 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports 36 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports 37 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing 38 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing

Winner’s purse for the Texas weekend

Once again, fans were surprised as the purse for the weekend was revealed. There is a massive difference in the payout of the Cup Series compared to that of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the Truck Series.

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Cup Series: $11,233,037

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: $1,753,590

CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: $789,700

What are the race odds at Texas?

Imago DAYTONA, FL – JULY 07: Denny Hamlin, driver of the 11 Joe Gibbs Racing FedEx Office Toyota Camry, during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on July 7, 2019 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl.(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: JUL 07 Monster Energy NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series – Coke Zero Sugar 400 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon190707405400

Despite the commanding performance from multiple drivers this season, there are a few who have a much better possibility of winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway for one reason or another. Here are the top odds for the race:

Denny Hamlin (+500)

Hamlin has already managed to lead the most laps this season so far, and with a race win, he’s in second position in the Cup Series table. Besides that, Toyota has been a dominant force this season, having won most races so far, and Hamlin’s experience could help him outperform his competition on the track.

Kyle Larson (+550)

Larson is yet another strong driver heading into the weekend. Although he hasn’t captured a victory in the last 34 races, he could overcome that at Texas. He’s one of the best drivers of the 1.5-mile tracks; moreover, Chevy has also been making overall improvements after a tough start. Having been a tough contender in many races, Larson has the chance to emerge victorious.

Tyler Reddick (+550)

This would be the perfect opportunity for the 23XI Racing driver to prove to the team why he deserves the contract extension that he was given earlier this week. Reddick has already won five races this season and is leading the rest of the NASCAR field. He has been impeccable in the car, and winning yet another round wouldn’t be a huge surprise.