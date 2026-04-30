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NASCAR Schedule Texas: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Entries, Race Odds, Purse & More

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Gunaditya Tripathi

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Apr 30, 2026 | 4:46 PM EDT

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NASCAR Schedule Texas: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Entries, Race Odds, Purse & More

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Gunaditya Tripathi

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Apr 30, 2026 | 4:46 PM EDT

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The next stop on NASCAR’s schedule is Texas Motor Speedway, where an action-packed weekend of racing awaits, with the roaring V8s and the dramatic moves drivers have been pulling on 1.5-mile tracks this year. And here is how the schedule for the entire weekend looks.

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NASCAR’s Texas schedule

All three of NASCAR’s national-level series will be competing this weekend together, with the Truck Series kicking off the grand event on Friday.

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Friday, 1 May

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will take on the track first at 02:30 p.m. ET for the practice session. This will soon be followed by their qualifying session at 03:35 p.m. with no interruptions. Both of the sessions will be available to watch on FS2.

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This will be followed by the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ practice session beginning at 05:00 p.m. About 35 minutes later, at 06:05 p.m., the series will begin with its qualifying session. Fans can watch both sessions on the CW App.

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The Truck Series will then take over the track for the last time this weekend, with their race, the SpeedyCash.com 250 at 08:00 p.m. The race will be available to watch on FOX One, FS1, and MRN.

There is, however, a strong possibility of rain during the early hours of the day. So there could be an overall delay during the day, with colder temperatures.

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Saturday, 2 May

The Cup Series drivers will get their first taste of the track on Saturday as they will head onto the Texas Motor Speedway at 12:30 p.m. for their practice session. The session will be available on Prime Video, PRN, and SiriusXM.  The same will follow for the qualifying session scheduled for 01:40 p.m.

At 03:30 p.m., the NOAPS drivers will return to the track for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 340. The race will be available on CW, PRN, and SiriusXM.

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There is no threat of rain on Saturday; however, the track will be a bit heated because of the lack of cloud cover under the Texas sun. With the Cup sessions earlier in the day and the heat, the NOAPS drivers will face a very grippy track.

Sunday, 3 of May

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY will kick off at 03:30 p.m., being the only event scheduled for the day. This could arguably be the most-watched event of the weekend, and will be available on Fox One, HBO Max, FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM.

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Cup Series drivers’ entry list

While this weekend won’t be as huge as the Talladega weekend, which had over 40 drivers battling, the total number will still be close to that. Here is the complete entry list.

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Sr. No.DriverTeam
01Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing
02Austin CindricTeam Penske
03Austin DillonRichard Childress Racing
04Noah GragsonFront Row Motorsports
05Kyle LarsonHendrick Motorsports
06Brad KeselowskiRFK Racing
07Daniel SuarezSpire Motorsports
08Kyle BuschRichard Childress Racing
09Chase ElliottHendrick Motorsports
10Ty DillonKaulig Racing
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
12Ryan BlaneyTeam Penske
13AJ AllmendingerKaulig Racing
14Chris BuscherRFK Racing
15Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing
16Christopher BellJoe Gibbs Racing
17Josh BerryWood Brothers Racing
18Joey LoganoTeam Penske
19Bubba Wallace23XI Racing
20William ByronHendrick Motorsports
21Todd GillilandFront Row Motorsports
22Riley Herbst23XI Racing
23Zane SmithFront Row Motorsports
24Cole CusterHaas Factory Team
25John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor Club
26Erik JonesLegacy Motor Club
27Tyler Reddick23XI Racing
28Ricky Stenhouse Jr.HYAK Motorsports
29Alex BowmanHendrick Motorsports
30Cody WareRick Ware Racing
31Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
32Ryan PreeceRFK Racing
33Chad FinchumGarage 66
34Corey Heim23XI Racing
35Michael McDowellSpire Motorsports
36Carson HocevarSpire Motorsports
37Connor ZilischTrackhouse Racing
38Shane van GisbergenTrackhouse Racing

Winner’s purse for the Texas weekend

Once again, fans were surprised as the purse for the weekend was revealed. There is a massive difference in the payout of the Cup Series compared to that of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the Truck Series.

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Cup Series: $11,233,037

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: $1,753,590

CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: $789,700

What are the race odds at Texas?

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Despite the commanding performance from multiple drivers this season, there are a few who have a much better possibility of winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway for one reason or another. Here are the top odds for the race:

  1. Denny Hamlin (+500)

Hamlin has already managed to lead the most laps this season so far, and with a race win, he’s in second position in the Cup Series table. Besides that, Toyota has been a dominant force this season, having won most races so far, and Hamlin’s experience could help him outperform his competition on the track.

  1. Kyle Larson (+550)

Larson is yet another strong driver heading into the weekend. Although he hasn’t captured a victory in the last 34 races, he could overcome that at Texas. He’s one of the best drivers of the 1.5-mile tracks; moreover, Chevy has also been making overall improvements after a tough start. Having been a tough contender in many races, Larson has the chance to emerge victorious.

  1. Tyler Reddick (+550)

This would be the perfect opportunity for the 23XI Racing driver to prove to the team why he deserves the contract extension that he was given earlier this week. Reddick has already won five races this season and is leading the rest of the NASCAR field. He has been impeccable in the car, and winning yet another round wouldn’t be a huge surprise.

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Gunaditya Tripathi

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Gunaditya Tripathi is a NASCAR writer at EssentiallySports. A journalism graduate with over four years of experience covering and writing for motorsports, he aims to deliver the most accurate news with a touch of passion. His first interest in racing came after watching Cars on his childhood CRT TV. Delving into the Michael Schumacher and Ferrari fandom in Formula 1, he continues to root for Hamlin’s first title win, alongside strong support for Logano and Blaney.

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Shreya Singh

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