NASCAR Schedule Watkins Glen: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Entries, Race Odds & More

After a stretch of oval racing, NASCAR is now preparing to head to Watkins Glen International for the season’s second street course race. The track is one of NASCAR’s most frequently used venues and hosts multiple series throughout the year; this weekend will mark one of the sport’s busiest.
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NASCAR’s schedule at The Glen
What makes the upcoming weekend so special is the sheer number of events that are scheduled. The challenges that different drivers will face across the regional and national series will be interesting to watch. Here is how the schedule for the weekend looks. (All times mentioned are in ET.)
Friday, May 8
The weekend kicks off at 09:30 AM with the ARCA Menards Series beginning its practice session. An hour later, this will be followed by the qualifying session. However, none of these sessions will be streamed.
Shortly after 11:00 am, the Craftsman Truck Series will take over the track for their practice and qualifying session. The latter is scheduled for 12:05 pm. Both of these sessions will be available to watch on FS2.
At 01:30 pm, the ARCA Series will return for its final event of the weekend, the General Tire 100 at The Glen. This will be available to watch on FS2. The updates will also be available on MRN and SiriusXM.
Later towards the evening, the Truck Series will return at 04:30 pm for the Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen. This will be one of the few weekends of the year with two back-to-back races on a Friday.
The weather looks fine for the day. The track will remain relatively colder, with the mercury rising till 59°. Overall, it will be a cloudy day, with some showers expected after sunset.
Saturday, May 9
The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will make its first appearance on the track at 10:30 am on Saturday for its practice session, which will soon be followed by the qualifying session at 11:35 am. Both of these will be available to watch on the CW app.
This will shortly be followed by the Cup Series drivers’ practice session at 01:00 pm. Similarly, an hour later, their qualifying will begin at 02:10 pm. Both of these sessions will be available on Amazon Prime, MRN, and SiriusXM.
At 04:00 pm, the NOAPS will host Mission 200 at The Glen, as the track will go green for racing, marking the end of day two on the road course. The race will be streamed on CW, MRN, and SiriusXM.
Saturday could be a little tough on the weather, as the forecast predicts a 60% chance of rain during the day. The temperature will be lower with an overcast sky.
Sunday, May 10
The NASCAR Cup Series’ Go Bowling at The Glen is scheduled for 03:00 pm on Sunday. However, the weather conditions are expected to be adverse, with an 80% chance of rain during the day, followed by nighttime. Sunday could be a tough one for the drivers, but considering this will be a street course race, the schedule might not be affected.
The race will be available to watch on Fox One, FS1, HBO Max, MRN, and SiriusXM.
Entry list for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen
|Sr. No.
|Driver
|Team
|01
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|02
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|03
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|04
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|05
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|06
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|07
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|08
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|09
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|13
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|14
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|15
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|18
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|20
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|21
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|22
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|23
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|24
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|25
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|26
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|27
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|28
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|HYAK Motorsports
|29
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|30
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|31
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|32
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|Garage 66
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|35
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|36
|Katherine Legge
|Live Fast Motorsports
|37
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|38
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
What are the race odds for NASCAR’s Sunday event at The Glen?
These street courses can be rather unpredictable and produce very intense racing amongst the drivers. However, ever since a Kiwi has joined the Cup field, the scenario has been much more predictable, and the same goes for the upcoming race as well.
- Shane van Gisbergen (+125, -500)
Van Gisbergen has been an absolute dominant force on street courses ever since he made his Cup Series debut. The massive experience he brings from racing in the Supercars Series for years has helped him to carry a strong momentum in NASCAR. While he still struggles at ovals, street courses are his playground.
- Connor Zilisch (+285, -250)
SVG’s teammate, Zilisch, also has a strong grip on the track. He won at the track on his NOAPS debut (then called the Xfinity Series) in 2024, followed by another win last year. This year, he is running the race across all three series alongside SVG, so this could certainly be an interesting challenge for him.
- Tyler Reddick (+750, +100)
If there is one driver who managed to hold the Kiwi behind him on a street course race, it’s Reddick. He has been dominating since the season started, also clinching the victory at COTA. The Toyota has been far superior to the Chevy or Ford this year, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see it contend for yet another race win.
Written by
Edited by
Deepali Verma