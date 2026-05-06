NASCAR Schedule Watkins Glen: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Entries, Race Odds & More

After a stretch of oval racing, NASCAR is now preparing to head to Watkins Glen International for the season’s second street course race. The track is one of NASCAR’s most frequently used venues and hosts multiple series throughout the year; this weekend will mark one of the sport’s busiest.

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NASCAR’s schedule at The Glen

What makes the upcoming weekend so special is the sheer number of events that are scheduled. The challenges that different drivers will face across the regional and national series will be interesting to watch. Here is how the schedule for the weekend looks. (All times mentioned are in ET.)

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Friday, May 8

The weekend kicks off at 09:30 AM with the ARCA Menards Series beginning its practice session. An hour later, this will be followed by the qualifying session. However, none of these sessions will be streamed.

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Shortly after 11:00 am, the Craftsman Truck Series will take over the track for their practice and qualifying session. The latter is scheduled for 12:05 pm. Both of these sessions will be available to watch on FS2.

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At 01:30 pm, the ARCA Series will return for its final event of the weekend, the General Tire 100 at The Glen. This will be available to watch on FS2. The updates will also be available on MRN and SiriusXM.

Later towards the evening, the Truck Series will return at 04:30 pm for the Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen. This will be one of the few weekends of the year with two back-to-back races on a Friday.

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The weather looks fine for the day. The track will remain relatively colder, with the mercury rising till 59°. Overall, it will be a cloudy day, with some showers expected after sunset.

Saturday, May 9

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will make its first appearance on the track at 10:30 am on Saturday for its practice session, which will soon be followed by the qualifying session at 11:35 am. Both of these will be available to watch on the CW app.

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This will shortly be followed by the Cup Series drivers’ practice session at 01:00 pm. Similarly, an hour later, their qualifying will begin at 02:10 pm. Both of these sessions will be available on Amazon Prime, MRN, and SiriusXM.

At 04:00 pm, the NOAPS will host Mission 200 at The Glen, as the track will go green for racing, marking the end of day two on the road course. The race will be streamed on CW, MRN, and SiriusXM.

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Saturday could be a little tough on the weather, as the forecast predicts a 60% chance of rain during the day. The temperature will be lower with an overcast sky.

Sunday, May 10

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Go Bowling at The Glen is scheduled for 03:00 pm on Sunday. However, the weather conditions are expected to be adverse, with an 80% chance of rain during the day, followed by nighttime. Sunday could be a tough one for the drivers, but considering this will be a street course race, the schedule might not be affected.

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The race will be available to watch on Fox One, FS1, HBO Max, MRN, and SiriusXM.

Entry list for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen

Sr. No. Driver Team 01 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing 02 Austin Cindric Team Penske 03 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 04 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports 05 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 06 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing 07 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports 08 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing 09 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 13 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 14 Chris Buescher RFK Racing 15 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 16 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 17 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing 18 Joey Logano Team Penske 19 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 20 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 21 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 22 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing 23 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports 24 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team 25 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 26 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club 27 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. HYAK Motorsports 29 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 30 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 31 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 32 Ryan Preece RFK Racing 33 Josh Bilicki Garage 66 34 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports 35 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports 36 Katherine Legge Live Fast Motorsports 37 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing 38 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing

What are the race odds for NASCAR’s Sunday event at The Glen?

These street courses can be rather unpredictable and produce very intense racing amongst the drivers. However, ever since a Kiwi has joined the Cup field, the scenario has been much more predictable, and the same goes for the upcoming race as well.

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Shane van Gisbergen (+125, -500)

Van Gisbergen has been an absolute dominant force on street courses ever since he made his Cup Series debut. The massive experience he brings from racing in the Supercars Series for years has helped him to carry a strong momentum in NASCAR. While he still struggles at ovals, street courses are his playground.

Connor Zilisch (+285, -250)

SVG’s teammate, Zilisch, also has a strong grip on the track. He won at the track on his NOAPS debut (then called the Xfinity Series) in 2024, followed by another win last year. This year, he is running the race across all three series alongside SVG, so this could certainly be an interesting challenge for him.

Tyler Reddick (+750, +100)

If there is one driver who managed to hold the Kiwi behind him on a street course race, it’s Reddick. He has been dominating since the season started, also clinching the victory at COTA. The Toyota has been far superior to the Chevy or Ford this year, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see it contend for yet another race win.