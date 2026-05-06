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NASCAR Schedule Watkins Glen: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Entries, Race Odds & More

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Gunaditya Tripathi

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May 5, 2026 | 11:46 PM EDT

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NASCAR Schedule Watkins Glen: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Entries, Race Odds & More

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Gunaditya Tripathi

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May 5, 2026 | 11:46 PM EDT

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USA Today via Reuters

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USA Today via Reuters

After a stretch of oval racing, NASCAR is now preparing to head to Watkins Glen International for the season’s second street course race. The track is one of NASCAR’s most frequently used venues and hosts multiple series throughout the year; this weekend will mark one of the sport’s busiest.

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NASCAR’s schedule at The Glen

What makes the upcoming weekend so special is the sheer number of events that are scheduled. The challenges that different drivers will face across the regional and national series will be interesting to watch. Here is how the schedule for the weekend looks. (All times mentioned are in ET.)

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Friday, May 8

The weekend kicks off at 09:30 AM with the ARCA Menards Series beginning its practice session. An hour later, this will be followed by the qualifying session. However, none of these sessions will be streamed.

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Shortly after 11:00 am, the Craftsman Truck Series will take over the track for their practice and qualifying session. The latter is scheduled for 12:05 pm. Both of these sessions will be available to watch on FS2.

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At 01:30 pm, the ARCA Series will return for its final event of the weekend, the General Tire 100 at The Glen. This will be available to watch on FS2. The updates will also be available on MRN and SiriusXM.

Later towards the evening, the Truck Series will return at 04:30 pm for the Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen. This will be one of the few weekends of the year with two back-to-back races on a Friday.

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The weather looks fine for the day. The track will remain relatively colder, with the mercury rising till 59°. Overall, it will be a cloudy day, with some showers expected after sunset.

Saturday, May 9

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will make its first appearance on the track at 10:30 am on Saturday for its practice session, which will soon be followed by the qualifying session at 11:35 am. Both of these will be available to watch on the CW app.

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This will shortly be followed by the Cup Series drivers’ practice session at 01:00 pm. Similarly, an hour later, their qualifying will begin at 02:10 pm. Both of these sessions will be available on Amazon Prime, MRN, and SiriusXM.

At 04:00 pm, the NOAPS will host Mission 200 at The Glen, as the track will go green for racing, marking the end of day two on the road course. The race will be streamed on CW, MRN, and SiriusXM.

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Saturday could be a little tough on the weather, as the forecast predicts a 60% chance of rain during the day. The temperature will be lower with an overcast sky.

Sunday, May 10

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Go Bowling at The Glen is scheduled for 03:00 pm on Sunday. However, the weather conditions are expected to be adverse, with an 80% chance of rain during the day, followed by nighttime. Sunday could be a tough one for the drivers, but considering this will be a street course race, the schedule might not be affected.

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The race will be available to watch on Fox One, FS1, HBO Max, MRN, and SiriusXM.

Entry list for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen

Sr. No.DriverTeam
01Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing
02Austin CindricTeam Penske
03Austin DillonRichard Childress Racing
04Noah GragsonFront Row Motorsports
05Kyle LarsonHendrick Motorsports
06Brad KeselowskiRFK Racing
07Daniel SuarezSpire Motorsports
08Kyle BuschRichard Childress Racing
09Chase ElliottHendrick Motorsports
10Ty DillonKaulig Racing
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
12Ryan BlaneyTeam Penske
13AJ AllmendingerKaulig Racing
14Chris BuescherRFK Racing
15Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing
16Christopher BellJoe Gibbs Racing
17Josh BerryWood Brothers Racing
18Joey LoganoTeam Penske
19Bubba Wallace23XI Racing
20William ByronHendrick Motorsports
21Todd GillilandFront Row Motorsports
22Riley Herbst23XI Racing
23Zane SmithFront Row Motorsports
24Cole CusterHaas Factory Team
25John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor Club
26Erik JonesLegacy Motor Club
27Tyler Reddick23XI Racing
28Ricky Stenhouse Jr.HYAK Motorsports
29Alex BowmanHendrick Motorsports
30Cody WareRick Ware Racing
31Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
32Ryan PreeceRFK Racing
33Josh BilickiGarage 66
34Michael McDowellSpire Motorsports
35Carson HocevarSpire Motorsports
36Katherine LeggeLive Fast Motorsports
37Connor ZilischTrackhouse Racing
38Shane van GisbergenTrackhouse Racing

What are the race odds for NASCAR’s Sunday event at The Glen?

These street courses can be rather unpredictable and produce very intense racing amongst the drivers. However, ever since a Kiwi has joined the Cup field, the scenario has been much more predictable, and the same goes for the upcoming race as well.

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  1. Shane van Gisbergen (+125, -500)

Van Gisbergen has been an absolute dominant force on street courses ever since he made his Cup Series debut. The massive experience he brings from racing in the Supercars Series for years has helped him to carry a strong momentum in NASCAR. While he still struggles at ovals, street courses are his playground.

  1. Connor Zilisch (+285, -250)

SVG’s teammate, Zilisch, also has a strong grip on the track. He won at the track on his NOAPS debut (then called the Xfinity Series) in 2024, followed by another win last year. This year, he is running the race across all three series alongside SVG, so this could certainly be an interesting challenge for him.

  1. Tyler Reddick (+750, +100)

If there is one driver who managed to hold the Kiwi behind him on a street course race, it’s Reddick. He has been dominating since the season started, also clinching the victory at COTA. The Toyota has been far superior to the Chevy or Ford this year, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see it contend for yet another race win.

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Written by

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Gunaditya Tripathi

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Gunaditya Tripathi is a NASCAR writer at EssentiallySports. A journalism graduate with over four years of experience covering and writing for motorsports, he aims to deliver the most accurate news with a touch of passion. His first interest in racing came after watching Cars on his childhood CRT TV. Delving into the Michael Schumacher and Ferrari fandom in Formula 1, he continues to root for Hamlin’s first title win, alongside strong support for Logano and Blaney.

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Deepali Verma

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