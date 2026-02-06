NASCAR Set to Revive ‘SPEED’ Channel’s Legacy With $Multi-Million Streaming Giant

NASCAR seems to be reviving the Speed TV network through its most recent deal with FloSports’ FloRacing vertical. The only little difference is that it will be Over-The-Top (OTT) instead of a dedicated network like the Speed Channel was. Speed was how most of the younger generation got introduced to motorsports, and this one-of-a-kind revival seems to bring back that era of racing.

Is NASCAR’s FAST channel the new ‘SPEED’?

FloRacing has entered a deal with the sport, under which 16 total races will be simulcast on NASCAR’s FAST channel in the 2026 season. This will include most of the grassroots and niche series, including the likes of the ARCA Series, High Limit Sprint Cars, and the Modified Tour.

The program will begin with the World Series of Asphalt race event this weekend and will continue through the rest of the year, ending with Snowball Derby qualifying.

Through this deal, FloRacing will gain significant marketing. The service is already responsible for streaming around 2,000 short-track races throughout the year, so 16 is an extremely small number. While this will not exactly hurt their numbers, it will also introduce fans to the service.

This becomes especially important considering FloRacing is FloSport’s most popular service, yet most fans seem to know nothing about it.

For an entire generation of NASCAR fans, the SPEED Channel was more than just a TV network. Midweek interviews, race replays, vintage footage, and regional short-track series made it the destination for anyone who lived and breathed motorsports in the mid-2000s. It had an extremely successful run.

However, as all good things come to an end, SPEED did too. Cable TV moved on, and SPEED slowly disappeared, officially shutting down in 2013. Yet, NASCAR’s appetite for a dedicated motorsports-only platform never really stopped. Now, nearly a decade later, the sport seems to be reviving its energy with its deal with FloRacing, which has already made itself quite popular in the niche.

What makes FloRacing special?

In an era where mainstream motorsports coverage is increasingly centered around top-tier series and marquee events, FloRacing has carved out a niche by doing the opposite. It does not focus on a single championship or series, and the sheer volume and depth it provides across grassroots and regional racing make it extremely special.

As mentioned, FloRacing streams around 2,000 races every year. In fact, it is the destination to watch one of the first motorsports events of the year, the Tulsa Shootout and the Chili Bowl Nationals. This scale is unmatched in the motorsports streaming space. FloRacing functions less like a traditional broadcaster, which fans seem to have developed some hate for, and more like a central archive of American grassroots racing.

Their deal with NASCAR has now reinforced FloRacing’s network. By simulcasting select events on the FAST platform, both entities could profit well. NASCAR will gain more viewership for those 16 events; meanwhile, FloSports, currently worth around $100 million, simply has a stroke of marketing genius on its hands. This seems to be yet another step from the sport as they attempt to move back to the early roots of racing.