NASCAR Sonoma Fan Guide: Tailgating, Camping, Events, Cooler Policy, Parking & Prohibited Items for the Toyota Save Mart 350

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway last year brought the NASCAR Cup Series back to the twisty 1.99-mile “chute” layout, a fan-favorite configuration not seen since 2018. The race was a wild ride from the jump, with Joey Logano snagging pole position with a blistering lap of 1:13.273. But the action heated up quickly. Denny Hamlin’s engine blew, Ty Gibbs went down with a flat, and a Lap 2 pileup involving Chase Briscoe and Harrison Burton set the tone for a chaotic 110-lap showdown. With eight cautions and 11 lead changes, the race kept fans on the edge of their seats, showcasing the raw intensity of road-course racing.

Kyle Larson, the hometown hero from nearby Elk Grove, California, stole the show. Piloting the No. 5 Hendrick Chevrolet, Larson played the strategy game perfectly, pitting later than most and cycling to the lead with 30 laps to go. His decisive pass on Martin Truex Jr. with eight laps left sealed the deal, and he held on for a 4.3-second victory.

Looking ahead to the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350, set for July 11-13, Sonoma Raceway is gearing up to welcome fans with open arms. Whether it’s tailgating with friends, camping under the stars, or soaking in the off-track entertainment, the weekend promises something for everyone.

Tailgating and Camping

The 50 Acres Campground opens Thursday, July 10, at 10 a.m. and runs through Monday, July 14, at noon, offering dry camping for RVs, fifth wheels, travel trailers, pop-ups, and tents. Spaces measure 20 x 40 on gravel, dirt, or grass, perfect for groups wanting room to spread out. Known as the party spot, it has restrooms, security, shuttles, exclusive activities, and paid water and pump-out services. Quiet hours are 11 p.m. to 8 a.m., but the atmosphere is all about high-energy fun. For tailgating, arriving early is key to grabbing prime spots and soaking in the pre-race buzz. With two-lane highways around the track, getting in before the gates open and staying late helps dodge traffic snarls.

Events

The weekend is loaded with can’t-miss action off the track. On Sunday, June 11, the Patriots Jet Team Air Show will light up the sky an hour before the Cup Series green flag, featuring six L-39 Albatross jets with jaw-dropping formation flying, a six-jet diamond maneuver, and their signature “Tail Slide.” On Saturday, July 12, country artist Tim Dugger takes the stage from 6–7 p.m. at the Speedway Experience in the Fan Zone for a post-race concert, part of the THOR Family of Companies Camper Appreciation Party. Friday, July 11, kicks off with the NASCAR Hauler Parade at 8 a.m., where team haulers roll down the Esses to the garages, giving fans a chance to cheer on their favorites.

Cooler Policy

Fans can bring up to two bags per person through the ticket gates. Clear bags are recommended but not required. Non-clear bags like backpacks or totes are fine if they’re no larger than 18x18x14 inches. Soft-sided coolers are allowed, capped at 14x14x14 inches. A clear-bag express line speeds up entry for those using transparent bags, but all bags get inspected. It’s a straightforward setup to keep things safe while letting fans bring their essentials for a full day at the track.

Parking & Prohibited Items

General parking is free all weekend, July 11–13, with northbound Highway 121 traffic directed to the Gate 7 entrance and southbound traffic funneled to the 50 Acres Parking Lot for quick access. Overnight parking is only allowed in designated camping areas with purchased passes. To keep things smooth, leave these items at home: aerosol cans (except sunscreen, hand sanitizer, or bug spray), alcohol, glass or ceramic containers, Confederate flags, drones, dry ice, hard-sided coolers, fireworks, sky lanterns, frisbees, balloons, skates, skateboards, bikes, hoverboards, laser pointers, noise makers, air horns, lawn chairs with legs, selfie sticks, tripods, monopods, umbrellas in seating areas, wagons, and weapons like guns or knives. All items and people are subject to search, and prohibited items must be returned to cars or surrendered without reclaim.