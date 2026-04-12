NASCAR Star Averts Scary Disaster as Flames Engulf His Car Bringing Race to a Halt

Terrifying. That’s one word to describe the fiery incident at Bristol Motor Speedway tonight. In a series where déjà vu moments like this repeat, these incidents involving fire do not let the fans and drivers rest easy. Last year after Matt DiBenedetto’s scare at Portland International Raceway and shocks through the Xfinity garage, Bristol delivered another stopping moment no one are coming.

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What started as a routine run around quickly turned into a hard-stopping moment as Mason Maggio found himself at the centre of a fiery scare that brought the race to an abrupt halt.

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With just over 100 laps to go, Maggio’s No.91 machine suddenly lost power down the back stretch, trailing thick smoke before erupting into flames as he limped it toward the garage, triggering an immediate caution and leaving a cloud hanging over the entire track.

The chaos unfolded rapidly. On lap 194, Maggio’s engine gave away in dramatic fashion, spewing oil across the racing surface and igniting as it reached the garage.

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Just one lap later, officials had no choice but to throw the red flag as track crews scrambled to contain both the fire and the extensive oil spill.

Thankfully, amid all the drama, the most important update came quickly: the 21-year-old was okay. Safety crews pulled him out of the car, and he walked away uninjured despite the intensity of the flames.

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Reflecting on the moment later, he revealed that the warning signs had been there.

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“On the last restart, it just wasn’t going anywhere. I looked at the gauges, and oil pressure was skyrocketing. As soon as I reported it, it went up in smoke,” he said. “We knew there would be sparks under the lights, I just didn’t think my car would ignite it.”

Ironically, the No.91 driver had already made his presence felt right from the very start of the race. On lap one, he looped his car around on the back stretch, bringing out the first caution of the day as drivers like Carson Kvapil scrambled to avoid the spinning car. It set the tone for a turbulent outing that ultimately ended in a far more dramatic fashion.

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In an instant, the Florida native’s fiery misfortune overshadowed everything, serving as a stark reminder of how quickly things can change as it mirrored the same scare at Portland last August, where intensity is always just one lap away from boiling over.

But as Bristol has its way, it was Connor Zilisch who was able to tame the track at the end of the day!

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Connor Zilisch breaks winless streak at Bristol

From chaos to control, Connor Zilisch turned a wild day at Bristol Motor Speedway into a statement win.

He wasn’t a factor right away but by lap 122, he worked his way into the top five and by lap 146 he was already knocking on the door of the front. It was one of those quiet climbs where you don’t notice him until suddenly he’s everywhere.

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The middle stretches where he really showed his field for the race. Around lap 206 he picked off another spot and by lap 223 he was up to 2nd, closing in on the lead.

Even when the race kept resetting with cautions and strategy swings, the cup rookie stayed right in the mix. When he jumped the lead on the restart at lap 278, it felt earned and not lucky, like he had been building toward that moment all afternoon.

Late drama unfolded ahead of him. Kyle Larson, who snagged the stage wins got loose with three laps to go and the 19-year-old didn’t waste a 2nd to capitalise on Larson’s mistake.

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From there, it was all about holding his nerve. And after a difficult stretch in the cup series, Zilisch finally redeemed himself with a victory in the Auto Parts race.