NASCAR Star Frankie Muniz Makes Feelings Known in 7 Words Amidst Hollywood Return

Hollywood may let you race in your movie, but you need a lot of talent to participate in an actual race. Even Brad Pitt can’t hope to compete in a real Formula 1 event, even though he won a race for Apex GP in ‘F1: The Movie.‘ But for one acting star turned racing driver, this dream became a sweet reality. He has been a household name for two decades. Although in the 2000s he was known for being a character in Malcolm in the Middle. In the 2020s, on the other hand, fans recognize him as a racing driver who participates in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Frankie Muniz drove the No. 33 Ford F-150 Raptor for Reaume Brothers Racing in 2025. What started off as one or two entries in the lower NASCAR series eventually turned into a full-season driving in the Truck Series. But now, after years of racing in the lower NASCAR series like ARCA Menards, Xfinity, and the Truck Series, Muniz is going back to his roots.

Frankie Muniz returns to entertain fans in a new role next year

Malcolm in the Middle is a classic sitcom that once ruled the televisions of the average viewer. It was also the show that drove Muniz to the peak of his fame. At his best in 2003, Muniz was among the most prominent child actors and ‘one of Hollywood’s most bankable teens.’ While other actors would think of trying to go forward with better movies/ TV shows, Muniz had something else on his mind.

Just on the cusp of his rise, Frankie Muniz shockingly put his acting career on hold to pursue racing as a full-time driver. Rumors turned to reality, and his first notable achievement came during the Toyota/Pro Celebrity Race. In 2005, Muniz became the Celebrity Winner of the event, giving him a much-needed push to continue racing. But now, he’s back to entertain his fans.

Muniz will reprise his role in the upcoming reboot of the very sitcom that made him who he is. In his interview with People.com, Frankie Muniz was rather excited to talk about his new role. The majority of the ‘Malcolm in the Middle‘ cast is returning for the reboot.

While talking about his time during the shooting, Muniz said, “One interesting thing … it was the first time in my entire life that, when I was done filming the reboot, I was happy to call myself an actor.”

For him, acting was not as important as it is now. He just thought that he could act well, but there are also certain things he is good at, NASCAR being one of them.

He was only a kid back then and did as he was asked by the makers of the TV show. It is now that he realizes the effect he had on the audience with his role. Fortunately for both Frankie Muniz and his audience, he felt at home on set and instantly sparked the same old chemistry he had with the other actors.

But this raises the question…

Is Frankie Muniz leaving racing altogether in 2026?

Simply put, no, the NASCAR star has not quit racing yet. He will be back in 2026 to drive for his fans in the adrenaline-inducing sport of NASCAR. As a matter of fact, he will actually race in two different series this time compared to his last stint.

Frankie Muniz will return behind the wheel of his No. 33 Ford F-150 for the now renamed Team Reaume. In addition to the same, he will also drive the Ford Mustang GT4 in the Mustang Challenge Le Mans Invitational – Dark Horse Stars class for Techsport Racing.

Imago Syndication: Star-Gazette Ahead of the ARCA Menards General Tire 150, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series driver Frankie Muniz 30 stands by his car and talks to his crew, fans and the media on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Phoenix Raceway. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAlexxGouldx/xUSAxTODAYxNETWORKx 21226903

“If I’m being 100% honest, I really thought that last year was gonna be my final year racing,” he said. “Just because of the amount of time and focus and everything that goes into being a driver at the top level.” And that’s not it.

With a hectic schedule of 25 races in the 2026 Truck season, Muniz admits that things are going to get difficult for him. However, he does not intend to let go of the gas pedal and wants to floor it instead.

So, for the fans of the driver, there is no need to get sad because he isn’t leaving the circuit anytime soon. He actually wants to continue as long as he can in the sport. For him, there’s a lot of “unfinished business” he needs to achieve.

At the age of 40, Frankie Muniz might not be the ideal participant in what he calls “a young man’s” sport. But the thing is, he is still among the very few people who have a NASCAR license, and he intends to use it and accomplish the goals he has set for himself.